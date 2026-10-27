Game Preview: Patriots at Dolphins | NFL Week 8

The New England Patriots will be on the road for the second straight week when they travel to face the Miami Dolphins in the first of two 2026 meetings. The Dolphins will play at Gillette Stadium in the second game to close out the 2026 regular season. The date and time for that game have not been announced yet. Last season, the Patriots swept the series with a 33-27 win at Miami (9/14) and a 38-10 win to close out the 2025 regular season at Gillette Stadium (1/4). The Patriots will look to win their third straight game over the Dolphins and go 3-0 in the AFC East.