Game Preview: Patriots at Dolphins | NFL Week 8

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WEEK 8 · Sun 11/01 · 4:25 PM EST
Patriots
New England Patriots
AT
Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
The New England Patriots will be on the road for the second straight week when they travel to face the Miami Dolphins in the first of two 2026 meetings. The Dolphins will play at Gillette Stadium in the second game to close out the 2026 regular season. The date and time for that game have not been announced yet. Last season, the Patriots swept the series with a 33-27 win at Miami (9/14) and a 38-10 win to close out the 2025 regular season at Gillette Stadium (1/4). The Patriots will look to win their third straight game over the Dolphins and go 3-0 in the AFC East.
SERIES HISTORY
The New England Patriots earned their 11th series sweep and first since the 2016 season last year with a 33-27 win at Miami (9/14) and a 38-10 win in the rematch in the final game of the season (1/4).
The Patriots and Dolphins will meet for the second time in 2026 in the regular season finale at Gillette Stadium in a game that is not scheduled at this time. It will be the 19th time that the two teams will square off in the final game of the year and the second straight year that the Patriots will host the game. Nine of those final games have been played in New England with the Patriots holding a 5-4 edge in those games. Overall, the Patriots are 9-8 when facing Miami in the final game of the year.
New England has the advantage against Miami in home games, leading the series 39-21 - including 18-6 at Gillette Stadium - but are 18-43 when playing on the road against Miami.
The Dolphins and Patriots met for the first time in 1966 and began playing twice a year during the 1967 regular season, except in 1982 during a players' strike.
The two teams have played three times in the postseason with New England holding a 2-1 advantage.
SERIES BREAKDOWN
MIAMI 64, NEW ENGLAND 57
(Including New England 2, Miami 1 in Playoffs)
Record in New England: 39-21 (Incl. 1-0 in playoffs)
- Record in Foxborough: 37-19 (1-0)
- Gillette Stadium: 18-6
- Record in Boston: 2-2
Record in Miami: 18-43 (Incl. 1-1 in playoffs)
- Record at Dolphins / Hard Rock: 14-25
- Record at Orange Bowl: 3-18 (1-1)
Record in Tampa:* 1-0
Season Sweeps: Patriots 11, Dolphins 16
Season Splits: 31 (Most recent 2022)
*A Miami home game was played in Tampa in 1969.
QUICK HITS
Since 2000, the Patriots are 113-49 (.698) against AFC East opponents. New England is 29-23 against the Dolphins over that span, 41- 12 against the New York Jets and 40-13 against the Buffalo Bills. The Patriots were 3-1 against Indianapolis from 2000 through 2001 when they were in the AFC East.
TALE OF THE TAPE
|2026 REGULAR SEASON
|NEW ENGLAND
|MIAMI
|Record
|4-3
|1-5
|Divisional Standings
|2nd
|4th
|Total Yards Gained
|2,625
|1,761
|Total Offense (Rank)
|375.0 (7)
|293.5 (27)
|Rush Offense
|122.0 (11)
|131.5 (7)
|Pass Offense
|253.0 (9)
|162.0 (30)
|Points Per Game
|22.8 (19)
|16.3 (30)
|Total Yards Allowed
|2,210
|2,026
|Total Defense (Rank)
|315.7 (10)
|337.7 (16)
|Rush Defense
|95.3 (8)
|110.2 (16)
|Pass Defense
|220.4 (15)
|227.5 (19)
|Points Allowed / Game
|20.4 (9T)
|26.2 (25)
|Possession Avg.
|30:45
|28:54
|Sacks Allowed / Yards Lost
|13/59
|16/85
|Sacks Made / Yards
|17/130
|6/52
|Total Touchdowns Scored
|19
|11
|Penalties Against / Yards
|55/428
|44/286
|Punts / Avg.
|22/47.1
|21/45.3
|Turnover Differential
|-7 (31)
|-3 (21t)
CONNECTIONS
FORMER PATRIOTS
Players
- EDGE Joshua Uche, 2020-24
- LS Tucker Addington, 2022, 2024
- WR Jalen Reagor, 2023
- CB Marcellas Dial Jr,. 2024
- G/T Caedan Wallace, 2024-25
- LB Amari Gainer, 2025-26
Coach/Exec.
- Asst. WR Coach Jonathan Krause, 2014-15^
FORMER DOLPHINS
Players
- WR Mack Hollins, 2019-21
- TE Julian Hill, 2023-25 LB
- K.J. Britt, 2025
Coach
- OL Coach Doug Marrone, 1987
- Asst. HC Terrell Williams, 2015-17
WHAT TO LOOK FOR
- A Patriots win would extend their streak to three straight wins against the Dolphins following their series sweep of Miami last season, their 11th between the division rivals.
- A Patriots win would give them a 3-0 record against AFC East opponents after a 29-26 win at Buffalo on Oct. 4 and a 26-19 win vs. the New York Jets on Oct. 18. In 2025, the Patriots started the year with a 3-0 record in the division.
- The Patriots scored more than 30 points in both wins against Miami last year with a 33-27 win at Miami on Sept. 14 and a 38-10 win at Gillette Stadium on Jan. 4, 2026. The Patriots have scored 30 points or more in both games against Miami six total times (1967, 1986, 2010, 2016, 2018 and 2025).
PATRIOTS TO WATCH
- TE Hunter Henry enters this week tied with Russ Francis with 28 touchdowns and needs 1 to move into sole possession of third place on the team's all-time list for touchdowns among tight ends.
- RB Rhamondre Stevenson joined Jim Nance (45), Sam Cunningham (43), Corey Dillon (37), Steve Grogan (35), LeGarrette Blount (34), Tony Collins (32) and Curtis Martin (32) as the only Patriots players with 30 career rushing touchdowns after he scored on a 5-yard run in the first quarter against Las Vegas. He needs 2 rushing touchdowns to tie Curtis Martin and Tony Collins for sixth place on the Patriots alltime list for rushing touchdowns. He has had 2 rushing touchdowns in a game six times, with the last coming in the 2025 season-finale vs. Miami on Jan. 4, 2026.
- Stevenson has 206 career receptions and joined Kevin Faulk (431), James White (381), Tony Collins (261) and Sam Cunningham (210) as the only New England running backs with 200 receptions. He needs 4 receptions to tie Sam Cunningham for fourth place among all Patriots running backs in career receptions.
- Stevenson (3,954) needs 46 yards to join Sam Cunningham (5,453), Jim Nance (5,323) and Tony Collins (4,647) as the only Patriots players to reach 4,000 rushing yards.
- Stevenson had a career-high 93 yards receiving last week at Chicago. If he registers at least 90 yards receiving this week, he will become just the second Patriots running back with back-to-back games with at least 90 yards receiving. RB Ron Burton had 94 yards receiving at Houston on Nov. 18, 1962 and followed that performance with 97 yards receiving on Nov. 23, 1962 vs. Buffalo.
- Stevenson enters this week in 22nd place on the Patriots all-time scoring list with 220 points. With a touchdown this week at Miami, he will move ahead of Wes Welker (225) and tie Curtis Martin (226) for 20th on the team's all-time list.
- QB Drake Maye completed a 48-yard touchdown pass to RB Rhamondre Stevenson at the end of the second quarter last week at Chicago for his 11th touchdown of at least 30 yards over the last two seasons. He then threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to TE Eli Raridon in the third quarter for his 12th, the most in the NFL over that span. Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts each have nine touchdowns of at least 30 yards over the last two seasons. It is Maye's second 40-yard touchdown pass of the 2026 season. He had a 42-yard touchdown pass to WR Romeo Doubs vs. the New York Jets on Oct. 18, 2026.
- Maye has had two games this year with 2 touchdown passes of at least 30 yards. In addition to the two at Chicago, he also had a 35- yard touchdown pass to WR DeMario Douglas and a 34-yard touchdown pass to WR Kyle Williams in the win vs. Las Vegas on Oct. 11, 2026. He also had two 30-yard touchdown passes on Oct. 13, 2024 vs. Houston with a 40-yard touchdown pass and 35-yard touchdown pass. If Maye has one more game this season with at least two 30- yard touchdown passes, he will match the team record for the most games with at least two 30-yard touchdown passes in a game with three such games, set by Steve Grogan (1979 and 1983) and Tom Brady (2007 and 2009).
- If Maye throws 2 touchdowns of at least 30 yards this week at Miami, he will join Tom Brady (2009 - Oct. 18 vs. Tennessee and Oct. 25 at Tampa Bay; 2007 - Oct. 14 at Dallas and Oct. 21 at Miami) and Mike Taliaferro (1969 - Nov. 23 vs. Buffalo and Nov. 30 at Miami) as the only Patriots quarterbacks to throw two 30-yard touchdown passes in consecutive games.
- Maye has gone four straight games with at least 2 touchdown passes. Maye had a streak of five straight games with at least 2 touchdown passes last season. The Patriots record for most consecutive games in a season with at least 2 touchdown passes is 10 by Tom Brady in 2007 and 2014.
- Maye threw for 321 yards last week against Chicago. If he throws for 300 yards this week against Miami, he will be the first Patriots quarterback with back-to-back 300-yard games since Tom Brady in 2019 when he threw for 348 yards at Washington (10/6) and 334 yards vs. the New York Giants (10/10).
LB Christian Elliss tied a career-high with 13 total tackles last week at Chicago. He also had 13 total tackles vs. Buffalo on Jan. 5, 2025. The last Patriots player to reach 10 or more tackles in back-to-back games was LB Robert Spillane in 2025 with 15 tackles vs. Pittsburgh (9/21) and 10 vs. Carolina (9/28).
- LB Darius Muasau leads the team with 8 special teams tackles and needs 2 this week to reach 10 total special teams tackles. Last season, the Patriots had four players reach double digit special teams tackles with LB Christian Elliss (18), S Brenden Schooler (14), LB Marte Mapu (12) and LB Jack Gibbens (10).
- Muasau has three games in 2026 with 2 special teams tackles: at Buffalo (10/4), vs. Las Vegas (10/11) and at Chicago (10/22). Since 2000, the team record for the most games with at least 2 special teams tackles is eight games by LB Larry Izzo in 2004.
BROADCAST INFO
TELEVISION: This week's game will be broadcast by CBS and can be seen locally on WBZ-TV Channel 4. Andrew Catalon will handle play-by-play duties with former Patriot and two-time Super Bowl Champion CB Logan Ryan as the color analyst. AJ Ross will report from the sidelines. The game will be produced by Jonathan Segal and directed by Andy Goldberg.
NATIONAL RADIO: This week's game will be broadcast to a national audience by Compass Media Networks. Jerry Recco will call the game with Brian Baldinger providing analysis.
LOCAL RADIO: 98.5 The Sports Hub is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. A complete listing of the network's stations can be found here. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci will call the action along with former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, who will provide color analysis. The games are produced by Marc Cappello.
For information on how to stream the game please visit our Ways to Watch guide.