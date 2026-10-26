Navy-Notre Dame Brings College Football Tradition and Patriots History to Gillette Stadium

Offensive tackle Max Lane was drafted out of Navy in 1994's sixth round and played in 100 career games for the Patriots, including Super Bowl XXXI.

Patriots fans will also remember long snapper Joe Cardona, one of the franchise's most unique success stories. A Navy graduate and U.S. Naval officer, Cardona spent 10 seasons with the Patriots after being selected in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He appeared in two Super Bowl-winning seasons and balanced his NFL career with his military service, becoming one of the most respected players in the locker room and across the league.

A historic matchup comes to Gillette Stadium

Gillette Stadium has become a destination for some of college football's biggest events, including the 2023 Army-Navy Game. Now, Navy returns to Foxborough to host another tradition-rich opponent, while Notre Dame makes its first appearance at the stadium.

For Patriots fans, it's an opportunity to celebrate the connections between college football and franchise history, from Buoniconti's AFL-era dominance and Givens' championship heroics to Cardona's decade of service and the next generation represented by Raridon.

When Navy and Notre Dame take the field on Oct. 31, they'll bring nearly a century of tradition with them. For New England fans, they'll also bring a few familiar reminders of the people who helped shape Patriots history along the way.