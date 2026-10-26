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Navy-Notre Dame Brings College Football Tradition and Patriots History to Gillette Stadium

Patriots connections highlight one of college football’s most historic rivalries as Notre Dame-Navy arrives at Gillette Stadium for the first time.

Oct 26, 2026 at 12:42 PM
Author Image
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

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Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots

When Navy and Notre Dame meet at Gillette Stadium this Saturday, Oct. 31, one of college football's most storied rivalries will make its Foxborough debut. The matchup marks the first time in the series' nearly 100-year history that the Midshipmen and Fighting Irish will square off at the home of the New England Patriots.

The rivalry traces its roots to 1927 and remains one of the most recognizable traditions in college football. For Patriots fans, it also provides an opportunity to look back on the impact both programs have had on the franchise.

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Photo by Eric J. Adler

Notre Dame's Patriots legacy

Few schools can match Notre Dame's football pedigree, and several Fighting Irish standouts have left their mark in New England.

Among them is former Patriots wide receiver David Givens, one of the most clutch postseason performers in franchise history. A seventh-round draft pick out of Notre Dame in 2002, Givens caught touchdown passes in back-to-back Super Bowl victories and became a key contributor during the Patriots dynasty's early championship run.

Former Patriots WR David Givens.
Photo by David Silverman
Former Patriots WR David Givens.

Long before Givens helped New England win titles, Hall of Fame linebacker Nick Buoniconti brought Notre Dame toughness to the Patriots during the franchise's AFL years. Buoniconti starred for the "Boston" Patriots from 1962-68 before continuing his Hall of Fame career in Miami.

Today's Patriots roster also includes Notre Dame product Eli Raridon. The rookie tight end arrived in New England after a college career with the Fighting Irish and represents the latest connection between one of college football's most iconic programs and the Patriots.

Patriots TE Eli Raridon.
Patriots TE Eli Raridon.

Navy's enduring connection to New England

The Naval Academy's ties to Patriots football begin with a familiar figure.

Before becoming a six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach in New England, Bill Belichick developed a lifelong connection to Navy football through his father, Steve Belichick, who spent more than three decades as an assistant coach and scout at the Naval Academy. Coach Belichick has remained closely connected to the program throughout his career, often speaking about the influence Navy football and Annapolis had on his development and football philosophy.

Former Patriots OT Max Lane.
David Silverman
Former Patriots OT Max Lane.

Offensive tackle Max Lane was drafted out of Navy in 1994's sixth round and played in 100 career games for the Patriots, including Super Bowl XXXI.

Patriots fans will also remember long snapper Joe Cardona, one of the franchise's most unique success stories. A Navy graduate and U.S. Naval officer, Cardona spent 10 seasons with the Patriots after being selected in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He appeared in two Super Bowl-winning seasons and balanced his NFL career with his military service, becoming one of the most respected players in the locker room and across the league.

A historic matchup comes to Gillette Stadium

Gillette Stadium has become a destination for some of college football's biggest events, including the 2023 Army-Navy Game. Now, Navy returns to Foxborough to host another tradition-rich opponent, while Notre Dame makes its first appearance at the stadium.

For Patriots fans, it's an opportunity to celebrate the connections between college football and franchise history, from Buoniconti's AFL-era dominance and Givens' championship heroics to Cardona's decade of service and the next generation represented by Raridon.

When Navy and Notre Dame take the field on Oct. 31, they'll bring nearly a century of tradition with them. For New England fans, they'll also bring a few familiar reminders of the people who helped shape Patriots history along the way.

For tickets and more information about the 2026 Navy-Notre Dame Game at Gillette Stadium, visit GilletteStadium.com.

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