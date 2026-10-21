Expert Predictions: Week 7 Picks for Patriots at Bears

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears.
Mike Reiss, ESPN:
Pick: Bears 27, Patriots 24
A road Thursday game with a banged-up offensive line, and lengthy overall injury report, is a tough spot.
Matt Bowen, ESPN: Bears
Mike Clay, ESPN: Bears
Dan Graziano, ESPN: Bears
Kalyn Kahler, ESPN: Bears
Pamela Maldonado, ESPN: Patriots
Jason Reid, ESPN: Bears
Lindsey Thiry, ESPN: Bears
Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Patriots
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports:
Pick: Patriots 28, Bears 27
This is a big game for both teams, a tough one for the road team on a short week. Both teams can score, which should make this a fun one to watch. I think the Patriots have the better defense and that will be the difference. They overcome the road to win a much-needed game.
Jared Dubin, CBS Sports: Bears
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Patriots
John Breech, CBS Sports: Bears
Tyler Sullivan, CBS Sports: Bears
Paul Perillo, Patriots.com:
Pick: Bears 31, Patriots 27
Banged-up Patriots fall just short in Chicago.
Mike Dussault, Patriots.com:
Pick: Bears 28, Patriots 24
I'm torn here. I think the Patriots are in a tough spot with their injuries adding up on a short week. But there's just something about Mike Vrabel's Patriots that makes me think they tend to perform unexpectedly well in these kinds of games. I'm picking Chicago but I don't feel great about it.
Evan Lazar, Patriots.com:
Pick: Patriots 33, Bears 30
I've gone back and forth with this game. Normally, I'd pick the Bears as the home team on a Thursday night, especially with the Patriots injuries. But something tells me Mike Vrabel, who always seems to know what buttons to press, will have his team ready to play.
DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer