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Expert Predictions: Week 7 Picks for Patriots at Bears

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears.

Oct 21, 2026 at 05:11 PM
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Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears.

Mike Reiss, ESPN:

Pick: Bears 27, Patriots 24

A road Thursday game with a banged-up offensive line, and lengthy overall injury report, is a tough spot.

Related Links

Matt Bowen, ESPN: Bears

Mike Clay, ESPN: Bears

Dan Graziano, ESPN: Bears

Kalyn Kahler, ESPN: Bears

Pamela Maldonado, ESPN: Patriots

Jason Reid, ESPN: Bears

Lindsey Thiry, ESPN: Bears

Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Patriots

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports:

Pick: Patriots 28, Bears 27

This is a big game for both teams, a tough one for the road team on a short week. Both teams can score, which should make this a fun one to watch. I think the Patriots have the better defense and that will be the difference. They overcome the road to win a much-needed game.

Jared Dubin, CBS Sports: Bears

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Patriots

John Breech, CBS Sports: Bears

Tyler Sullivan, CBS Sports: Bears

Paul Perillo, Patriots.com:

Pick: Bears 31, Patriots 27

Banged-up Patriots fall just short in Chicago.

Mike Dussault, Patriots.com:

Pick: Bears 28, Patriots 24

I'm torn here. I think the Patriots are in a tough spot with their injuries adding up on a short week. But there's just something about Mike Vrabel's Patriots that makes me think they tend to perform unexpectedly well in these kinds of games. I'm picking Chicago but I don't feel great about it.

Evan Lazar, Patriots.com:

Pick: Patriots 33, Bears 30

I've gone back and forth with this game. Normally, I'd pick the Bears as the home team on a Thursday night, especially with the Patriots injuries. But something tells me Mike Vrabel, who always seems to know what buttons to press, will have his team ready to play.

DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer

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