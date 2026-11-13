Expert Predictions: Week 10 Picks for Patriots at Lions

Why Gennaro picked the Lions: Because the NFC North is clearly the best division in football, and nobody is more aware of that these days than the Patriots. Following a slow start to the season, New England appeared to cure its Super Bowl hangover with three straight wins to open October. But over the past three weeks, the Pats have dropped two games, with both defeats coming to NFC North squads. First, New England lost in Chicago on a short week, with the Bears rolling up 30 points and 405 yards under the lights of Thursday Night Football. Then, after New England's road win at Miami, the Patriots returned home to get blown out of their own building by the Packers. Not only did Jordan Love and Co. post a season-high 478 yards of offense, but they scored the most points by a visiting team (45) in the 25-year history of Gillette Stadium. Now, after that humbling experience, Mike Vrabel's bruised-and-battered bunch must travel to Munich to face the Lions, who lead their loaded division in scoring for the fifth straight season. It's a tough spot for an ebbing operation. With CB Christian Gonzalez fresh off one of the worst games of his career, QB Drake Maye turning the ball over again and injuries piling up across the roster, the Pats can't get to their Week 11 bye soon enough. All of this benefits a Detroit team that has made significant defensive strides since its own bye in Week 6.