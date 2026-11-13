Expert Predictions: Week 10 Picks for Patriots at Lions

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 10 matchup against the Detroit Lions.
Mike Reiss, ESPN:
Pick: Patriots 23, Lions 20
WR A.J. Brown could be making his return, RB Rhamondre Stevenson appears to be pushing to play, and the defense wants to prove last week wasn't what they are … and they somehow find a way.
Matt Bowen, ESPN: Lions
Mike Clay, ESPN: Patriots
Jeremy Fowler, ESPN: Lions
Dan Graziano, ESPN: Lions
Kalyn Kahler, ESPN: Lions
Pamela Maldonado, ESPN: Lions
Eric Moody, ESPN: Lions
Jason Reid, ESPN: Lions
Ben Solak, ESPN: Lions
Lindsey Thiry, ESPN: Lions
Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Lions
NFL.COM
Jeremy Bergman, NFL.com: Lions 30, Patriots 23
Brooke Cersosimo, NFL.com: Lions 28, Patriots 24
Gennaro Filice, NFL.com: Lions 31, Patriots 21
Bobby Kownack, NFL.com: Patriots 27, Lions 26
Dan Parr, NFL.com: Lions 27, Patriots 23
Why Gennaro picked the Lions: Because the NFC North is clearly the best division in football, and nobody is more aware of that these days than the Patriots. Following a slow start to the season, New England appeared to cure its Super Bowl hangover with three straight wins to open October. But over the past three weeks, the Pats have dropped two games, with both defeats coming to NFC North squads. First, New England lost in Chicago on a short week, with the Bears rolling up 30 points and 405 yards under the lights of Thursday Night Football. Then, after New England's road win at Miami, the Patriots returned home to get blown out of their own building by the Packers. Not only did Jordan Love and Co. post a season-high 478 yards of offense, but they scored the most points by a visiting team (45) in the 25-year history of Gillette Stadium. Now, after that humbling experience, Mike Vrabel's bruised-and-battered bunch must travel to Munich to face the Lions, who lead their loaded division in scoring for the fifth straight season. It's a tough spot for an ebbing operation. With CB Christian Gonzalez fresh off one of the worst games of his career, QB Drake Maye turning the ball over again and injuries piling up across the roster, the Pats can't get to their Week 11 bye soon enough. All of this benefits a Detroit team that has made significant defensive strides since its own bye in Week 6.
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports:
Pick: Lions 30, Patriots 24
This is a big game for both teams, but especially so for the Patriots after they got blown out by the Packers at home last week. The Lions won at Miami and didn't play great, but they will get it going on offense here. New England is struggling on defense, so look for the Lions to win it with a strong offensive showing.
Jared Dubin, CBS Sports: Lions
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Lions
John Breech, CBS Sports: Lions
Tyler Sullivan, CBS Sports: Lions
Jamey Eisenburg, CBS Sports: Lions
Pro Football Talk
Mike Florio: Patriots 23, Lions 20
It's desperation time for New England, like it was when they found a way to beat the Bills.
Paul Perillo, Patriots.com:
Pick: Lions 31, Patriots 27
Offense picks up but too many weapons for Detroit leads to another loss in Germany.
Mike Dussualt, Patriots.com:
Pick: Lions 27, Patriots 17
A.J. Brown getting back to practice this week and travelling to Germany was a beacon of hope, but I believe the Patriots will have to weather one more game before they truly get healthy post-bye, assuming they don't keep losing multiple starters in every game. It appears they'll be without Stevenson and Henderson and that makes it a tall task to keep up with the Detroit offense, even if I think Drake can have success against their defense. Just not enough firepower this week.
DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer