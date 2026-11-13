 Skip to main content
Advertising

Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered & Patriots Catch-22 Thu Nov 12 - 01:00 PM | Sun Nov 15 - 08:10 AM

🎙UPCOMING BROADCASTS - SUNDAY: 8:15 AM ET, PATRIOTS PREGAME SHOW; AFTER GAME, POSTGAME SHOW & PRESS CONFERENCE COVERAGE

Forged in Foxborough Episode 4: The Answer

Expert Predictions: Week 10 Picks for Patriots at Lions

Packers Recap, Lions Preview, Exclusive with Corey Kiner | Patriots Unfiltered on TV

A.J. Brown, Rhamondre Stevenson present at Thursday's Patriots practice in Munich

Week 10 Injury Report: Patriots at Lions

Head Coach Mike Vrabel Reflects on Loss to the Packers and Talks Preparation for the Lions | Patriots All Access

Patriots Unfiltered 11/12: Lions Preview, Keys to the Game, Latest from Munich

Troy Brown excited for 'wild time'; Here's what Patriots fans in Germany can expect ahead of Lions matchup in Munich

Drake Maye 11/12: "We are out here to win a game"

3 to Watch: Patriots and Lions Clash in Germany

Drake Maye speaks up for Veteran Suicide Prevention Awareness

Patriots Gameplan: who is getting on the plane to Munich for Sunday's Week 10 matchup vs. the Lions?

Patriots and Lions with a Crazy Finish in Munich, Germany | Madden 27 Simulation

Patriots Sign TE Tanner Arkin to the Practice Squad

Head Coach Mike Vrabel 11/11: "I'm excited to get ready for the Lions"

Breaking Down the Matchup Between the Patriots and Lions | Week 10 Game Preview

Game Preview: Patriots at Lions | NFL Week 10

How to Watch and Stream Sunday's Patriots Game Against the Lions | NFL Week 10

Patriots Unfiltered 11/11: Lions Preview, Keys to the Game, Week 10 NFL Picks

Patriots Catch-22 11/11: Trade Deadline Takeaways, Lions Preview

MORE LATEST PATRIOTS NEWS & ANALYSIS

Expert Predictions: Week 10 Picks for Patriots at Lions

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 10 matchup against the Detroit Lions.

Nov 13, 2026 at 06:00 AM
Author Image
New England Patriots
cropped_DL-082711_Mahoney12
Jim Mahoney/New England Patriots

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 10 matchup against the Detroit Lions.

Mike Reiss, ESPN:

Pick: Patriots 23, Lions 20

WR A.J. Brown could be making his return, RB Rhamondre Stevenson appears to be pushing to play, and the defense wants to prove last week wasn't what they are … and they somehow find a way.

Related Links

Matt Bowen, ESPN: Lions

Mike Clay, ESPN: Patriots

Jeremy Fowler, ESPN: Lions

Dan Graziano, ESPN: Lions

Kalyn Kahler, ESPN: Lions

Pamela Maldonado, ESPN: Lions

Eric Moody, ESPN: Lions

Jason Reid, ESPN: Lions

Ben Solak, ESPN: Lions

Lindsey Thiry, ESPN: Lions

Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Lions

NFL.COM

Jeremy Bergman, NFL.com: Lions 30, Patriots 23

Brooke Cersosimo, NFL.com: Lions 28, Patriots 24

Gennaro Filice, NFL.com: Lions 31, Patriots 21

Bobby Kownack, NFL.com: Patriots 27, Lions 26

Dan Parr, NFL.com: Lions 27, Patriots 23

Why Gennaro picked the Lions: Because the NFC North is clearly the best division in football, and nobody is more aware of that these days than the Patriots. Following a slow start to the season, New England appeared to cure its Super Bowl hangover with three straight wins to open October. But over the past three weeks, the Pats have dropped two games, with both defeats coming to NFC North squads. First, New England lost in Chicago on a short week, with the Bears rolling up 30 points and 405 yards under the lights of Thursday Night Football. Then, after New England's road win at Miami, the Patriots returned home to get blown out of their own building by the Packers. Not only did Jordan Love and Co. post a season-high 478 yards of offense, but they scored the most points by a visiting team (45) in the 25-year history of Gillette Stadium. Now, after that humbling experience, Mike Vrabel's bruised-and-battered bunch must travel to Munich to face the Lions, who lead their loaded division in scoring for the fifth straight season. It's a tough spot for an ebbing operation. With CB Christian Gonzalez fresh off one of the worst games of his career, QB Drake Maye turning the ball over again and injuries piling up across the roster, the Pats can't get to their Week 11 bye soon enough. All of this benefits a Detroit team that has made significant defensive strides since its own bye in Week 6.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports:

Pick: Lions 30, Patriots 24

This is a big game for both teams, but especially so for the Patriots after they got blown out by the Packers at home last week. The Lions won at Miami and didn't play great, but they will get it going on offense here. New England is struggling on defense, so look for the Lions to win it with a strong offensive showing.

Jared Dubin, CBS Sports: Lions

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Lions

John Breech, CBS Sports: Lions

Tyler Sullivan, CBS Sports: Lions

Jamey Eisenburg, CBS Sports: Lions

Pro Football Talk

Mike Florio: Patriots 23, Lions 20

It's desperation time for New England, like it was when they found a way to beat the Bills.

Paul Perillo, Patriots.com:

Pick: Lions 31, Patriots 27

Offense picks up but too many weapons for Detroit leads to another loss in Germany.

Mike Dussualt, Patriots.com:

Pick: Lions 27, Patriots 17

A.J. Brown getting back to practice this week and travelling to Germany was a beacon of hope, but I believe the Patriots will have to weather one more game before they truly get healthy post-bye, assuming they don't keep losing multiple starters in every game. It appears they'll be without Stevenson and Henderson and that makes it a tall task to keep up with the Detroit offense, even if I think Drake can have success against their defense. Just not enough firepower this week.

DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer

Related Content

news

Expert Predictions: Week 9 Picks for Packers at Patriots

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 9 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

news

Expert Predictions: Week 8 Picks for Patriots at Dolphins

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 8 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

news

Expert Predictions: Week 7 Picks for Patriots at Bears

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears.

news

Expert Predictions: Week 6 Picks for Jets at Patriots

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 6 matchup against the New York Jets.

news

Expert Predictions: Week 5 Picks for Raiders at Patriots

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 5 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

news

Expert Predictions: Week 4 Picks for Patriots at Bills

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 4 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

news

Expert Predictions: Week 3 Picks for Patriots at Jaguars

Experts share their picks for the Patriots' Week 3 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

Expert Predictions: Week 2 Picks for Steelers at Patriots

Experts share their picks for the Patriots' Week 2 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

news

Expert Predictions: Week 1 Picks for Patriots at Seahawks

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 1 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

news

Expert Predictions: Super Bowl LX Picks for Patriots vs. Seahawks

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Super Bowl LX matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

news

Expert Predictions: AFC Championship Picks for Patriots at Broncos

Experts share their picks for the Patriots AFC Championship matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Expert Predictions: Week 10 Picks for Patriots at Lions

Week 10 Injury Report: Patriots at Lions

A.J. Brown, Rhamondre Stevenson present at Thursday's Patriots practice in Munich

Troy Brown excited for 'wild time'; Here's what Patriots fans in Germany can expect ahead of Lions matchup in Munich

3 to Watch: Patriots and Lions Clash in Germany

Patriots Gameplan: who is getting on the plane to Munich for Sunday's Week 10 matchup vs. the Lions?

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Packers Recap, Lions Preview, Exclusive with Corey Kiner | Patriots Unfiltered on TV

Josh McDaniels 11/12: "We got a lot of guys that we have confidence in"

Zak Kuhr 11/12: "We've got to bring our A-game"

Jeremy Springer 11/12: "Every week is important"

Patriots Hold First Practice in Munich

Head Coach Mike Vrabel Reflects on Loss to the Packers and Talks Preparation for the Lions | Patriots All Access

Christian Gonzalez, Hunter Henry, DeMario Douglas, Marcus Jones, and Lorenz Metz | Player Media Availability 11/12

Patriots Unfiltered 11/12: Lions Preview, Keys to the Game, Latest from Munich

MORE VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Rob Gronkowski 2026 Patriots Hall of Fame Induction | Full Ceremony

Rob Gronkowski is Honored During Halftime of Patriots-Packers Game | Full Ceremony

Robert Kraft Advances as Pro Football Hall of Fame Contributor Candidate for Class of 2027

Forged in Foxborough Episode 4: The Answer

The art of the scramble drill: how the Patriots capitalize on QB Drake Maye's superpower

Adam Vinatieri Receives Pro Football Hall of Fame Ring | Full Halftime Ceremony

Advertising