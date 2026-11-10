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Replay: Patriots Unfiltered & Patriots Catch-22 Tue Nov 10 - 01:00 PM | Wed Nov 11 - 09:55 AM

🎙UPCOMING BROADCASTS - WEDNESDAY: 10 AM, PATRIOTS CATCH-22; 11 AM, PATRIOTS UNFILTERED; 2:25 PM, HC MIKE VRABEL PRESS CONFERENCE

Forged in Foxborough Episode 4: The Answer

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How to Watch and Stream Sunday's Patriots Game Against the Lions | NFL Week 10

Patriots Catch-22 11/10: Packers Breakdown - The Good, The Bad, The Stuff That Gets You Beat

After Further Review: Drake Maye film breakdown, Patriots coverage issues, quick-hit film notes from Week 9 loss to the Packers

Patriots Release TE Tanner Arkin from 53-Man Roster and LB Jose Ramirez from the Practice Squad

Drake Maye on WEEI: "We have to band together. We have a lot of football ahead of us"

Head Coach Mike Vrabel 11/9: "You can't take a nap in this league"

Head Coach Mike Vrabel on WEEI 11/9: "We didn't play well enough"

Patriots Postgame Show 11/8: Breaking Down the Patriots Week 9 Loss to the Packers

Game Observations: 8 takeaways from the Patriots loss to the Packers in Week 9

Game Photos from Week 9 game against the Packers presented by Sony

Head Coach Mike Vrabel 11/8: "It's on all of us. It starts with me"

Drake Maye 11/8: "We've got to bounce back"

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Patriots vs. Packers Full Highlights | NFL Week 9

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How to Watch and Stream Sunday's Patriots Game Against the Lions | NFL Week 10

Complete broadcast information for this week's game between the New England Patriots and the Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 15, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Nov 10, 2026 at 12:26 PM
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WEEK 10 · Sun 11/15 · 9:30 AM EST

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New England Patriots

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Lions

Detroit Lions

FOX / WFXT
98.5 FM The Sports Hub
FC BAYERN MUNICH STADIUM
GAME CENTER
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A look at all the ways to watch, stream and listen to this week's Patriots game against the Detroit Lions.

TELEVISION

This week's game will be broadcast by FOX and can be seen locally on WFXT-TV Channel 25. Joe Davis will handle play-by-play duties with former NFL tight end Greg Olsen as the color analyst. Pam Oliver will work from the sidelines. The game will be produced by Pete Macheska and directed by Bryan Lilley.

View TV Map to see if the game is broadcasting in your area.

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LOCAL RADIO

98.5 The Sports Hub is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. A complete listing of the network's 33 stations can be found here. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci will call the action along with former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, who will provide color analysis. The games are produced by Marc Cappello.

Listen Live (Free - Local Market Only)

NATIONAL RADIO

This week's game will be broadcast to a national audience on Westwood One Sports. Oliver Wilson will call the game with Christian Scotland-Williamson providing analysis.

SATELLITE RADIO

  • SiriusXM App:  821 (NE), 810 (DET).  National on 88.
  • SiriusXM (In Car): 263 (NE), 194 (DET).

NOTE: Sirius-XM app has a three months free promo that will allow you to listen to the games this season.

STREAMING THE GAME

FOX SPORTS (Local Market Only)

Watch your local FOX game for free across all devices — just sign in with your TV provider credentials.

Watch on FOX Sports

NFL+ (Local Market Only)

Watch live local & primetime Regular Season and Postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Get NFL+

NFL SUNDAY TICKET ON YOUTUBE AND YOUTUBE TV (Out-of-Market)

NFL Sunday Ticket is now available on YouTube & YouTube TV. Watch every out-of-market Sunday afternoon game.

Learn More >

GAME PASS INTERNATIONAL (Outside of the US)

Watch all 270+* NFL regular season games live and on demand and stream the 2026 NFL playoffs and Super Bowl live. *Blackout restrictions apply in the UK/IRL during the regular season.

International Fans, click here

PREGAME AND POSTGAME SHOWS

Dunkin' Patriots Pregame Social: Join us on Sunday from 8:15 AM - 9:15 AM ET on the Patriots.com homepage for the Dunkin' Pregame Social radio broadcast. Host Jack Webb along with Patriots.com's Paul Perillo, Mike Dussault and Patriots Hall of Famer Troy Brown preview all the action and get the fans take heading into each game. The broadcast is also available on the official Patriots app for iOS and Android.

Patriots Postgame Show: Immediately after the game host Jack Webb along with Patriots.com's Paul Perillo, Mike Dussault and Patriots Hall of Famer Troy Brown return to break down all the action. You'll hear live press conferences, exclusive player interviews and more. on the Patriots Postgame Show exclusively on Patriots.com Radio and the official Patriots app for iOS and Android.

IN-GAME ON PATRIOTS.COM

Kirsch Words In-Game Live Blog: Join us on the homepage of Patriots.com during the game as Patriots Editor-in-Chief Fred Kirsch offers his live commentary on all the action. Plus, get live stats, score updates, highlights and more.

For more ways to watch and stream the game, view our Ways to Watch Guide.

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