Game Preview: Patriots at Lions | NFL Week 10

The New England Patriots will meet the Detroit Lions for the first time since a 29-0 Patriots victory at Gillette Stadium on Oct. 9, 2022. That game marked the Patriots last shutout and the 31st shutout in team history.

Detroit entered the 2022 game with the top ranked offense, averaging an NFL-high 35 points per game and 437 yards per game. They were held to 0 points and 312 total yards. Detroit had scored at least 24 points and rushed for at least 130 yards in each of their first four games that season, and the Lions were held to 0 points and 101 rushing yards by the Patriots.

It was the second straight time the Lions traveled to New England with a top ranked unit. When the Lions played at Gillette Stadium on Nov. 23, 2014, the Patriots rolled to a 34-9 win against the Lions' top ranked defense. Detroit remains one of six teams that the Patriots have never lost to at Gillette Stadium. Detroit is 0-3 in their three games played at Gillette Stadium.