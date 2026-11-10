Game Preview: Patriots at Lions | NFL Week 10

WEEK 10 · Sun 11/15 · 9:30 AM EST
Patriots
New England Patriots
AT
Lions
Detroit Lions
PATRIOTS: Game Release (PDF) | Roster | Depth Chart | Stats
LIONS: Roster | Depth Chart | Stats | Roster Flip Card (PDF coming soon)
The New England Patriots will play an international game for the sixth time overall and for the second time in Germany when they travel to face the Detroit Lions in Munich, Germany. On Nov. 11, 2022, the Patriots played against the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt, Germany. It will be the third NFL game played in Munich after Tampa Bay and Seattle played in 2022 and Carolina and the New York Giants played in 2024.
SERIES HISTORY
The New England Patriots will meet the Detroit Lions for the first time since a 29-0 Patriots victory at Gillette Stadium on Oct. 9, 2022. That game marked the Patriots last shutout and the 31st shutout in team history.
Detroit entered the 2022 game with the top ranked offense, averaging an NFL-high 35 points per game and 437 yards per game. They were held to 0 points and 312 total yards. Detroit had scored at least 24 points and rushed for at least 130 yards in each of their first four games that season, and the Lions were held to 0 points and 101 rushing yards by the Patriots.
It was the second straight time the Lions traveled to New England with a top ranked unit. When the Lions played at Gillette Stadium on Nov. 23, 2014, the Patriots rolled to a 34-9 win against the Lions' top ranked defense. Detroit remains one of six teams that the Patriots have never lost to at Gillette Stadium. Detroit is 0-3 in their three games played at Gillette Stadium.
The Patriots lead the all-time series by an 8-5 margin but are 3-3 on the road against Detroit with a 1-2 record at the Pontiac Silverdome and a 2-1 record at Ford Field. This week will be played in Munich, Germany as a Detroit home game.
SERIES BREAKDOWN
Overall Record: 8-5
Overall at Home: 5-2
- Schaefer/Sullivan/Foxboro Stadium: 2-2
- Gillette Stadium: 3-0
Overall on Road: 3-3
- Pontiac Silverdome: 1-2
- Ford Field: 2-1
NFL INTERNATIONAL SERIES
The Patriots will play an international game for the sixth time overall. The Patriots have played three games in London (2009, 2012 and 2024), one game in Mexico City (2017) and one game in Frankfurt, Germany (2023).
The Patriots beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 35-7, on Oct. 25, 2009 and the St. Louis Rams, 45-7, on Oct. 28, 2012 at Wembley Stadium and lost in London to the Jacksonville Jaguars, 32-16, on Oct. 20, 2024. In 2017, the Patriots beat the Oakland Raiders, 33-8, on Nov. 19, 2017, in Mexico City at Estadio Azteca. The Patriots hosted the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 11, 2023, and lost, 10-6.
The Patriots have traveled internationally for four preseason games in addition to their 2009, 2012, 2017 and 2023 regular season games in London, Mexico City and Frankfurt:
- The Patriots lost to Detroit, 22-9, in Montreal in 1969
- The Patriots lost to Pittsburgh, 30-14, in Montreal in 1990
- The Patriots lost to Cleveland, 12-9, in Toronto in 1993
- The Patriots defeated Dallas, 21-3, in Mexico City in 1998
TALE OF THE TAPE
|2026 REGULAR SEASON
|NEW ENGLAND
|DETROIT
|Record
|5-4
|6-2
|Divisional Standings
|2nd
|3rd
|Total Yards Gained
|3,325
|3,038
|Total Offense (Rank)
|369.4 (8)
|379.8 (5)
|Rush Offense
|119.9 (10)
|127.8 (8)
|Pass Offense
|249.6 (9)
|252.0 (8)
|Points Per Game
|23.4 (14)
|27.8 (5)
|Total Yards Allowed
|2,957
|2,840
|Total Defense (Rank)
|328.6 (14)
|355.0 (26T)
|Rush Defense
|96.7 (9)
|94.1 (8)
|Pass Defense
|231.9 (25)
|260.9 (32)
|Points Allowed / Game
|23.0 (15)
|23.6 (17)
|Possession Avg.
|30:15
|30:29
|Sacks Allowed / Yards Lost
|20/103
|19/129
|Sacks Made / Yards
|25/169
|27/178
|Total Touchdowns Scored
|26
|25
|Penalties Against / Yards
|67/505
|56/447
|Punts / Avg.
|30//46.7
|26/48.2
|Turnover Differential
|-11 (31T)
|+3 (10T)
CONNECTIONS
FORMER PATRIOTS
Players
- S Myles Bryant (2020-23)
- QB Joshua Dobbs (2025)
- LB K.J. Britt (2026)
Coach/Exec.
- Asst. S&C Thadeus Jackson (2003)
- Pass Game Coord. Mike Kafka (2013)
- Off. Asst. Dan Skipper (2018-19)
- Asst. S&C Grant Steen (2004-05 – Training Camp)
FORMER LIONS
Players
- CB Carlton Davis III (2024)
Coach
- WR Coach Todd Downing (2009-13)
- Asst. HC Terrell Williams (2024)
WHAT TO LOOK FOR
- The Patriots will play in an international game in the regular season for the sixth time in team history and will play in Germany for the second time when they face the Detroit Lions in Munich this week. The Patriots hosted the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12, 2023.
- The Patriots have had at least one 30-yard touchdown pass in five straight games and will look to extend that mark this week against Detroit. The Patriots also had five straight games with at least one 30- yard touchdown pass in 1980, and the team record is seven straight games in 1963. The last NFL team to have five straight games with a 30-yard touchdown pass was Cleveland in 2023 with five such games. The last NFL team to have at least six straight games with at least one 30-yard touchdown was Cincinnati in 2021 with seven straight games.
PATRIOTS TO WATCH
- DT Christian Barmore has had at least a half a sack in four straight games and will look to extend that streak to five straight games with a sack this week at Detroit. LB Elijah Ponder had a streak with five straight games with at least a half a sack earlier this season. The longest streak of consecutive games with at least a half a sack in a single season for New England is seven straight games by LB Andre Tippett in 1984. DE Gary Jeter had a streak of six straight games for the Patriots in 1989.
- WR DeMario Douglas registered the Patriots first 100-yard receiving game in 2026 with a career-high 102 yards on 5 receptions last week against Green Bay. If Douglas has a 100-yard game against Detroit this week, it will be his first time with back-to-back 100-yard receiving games, and he will be the first Patriot to do so since WR Stefon Diggs in 2025 when he had 138 yards receiving at Baltimore (12/21) and 101 yards receiving at the N.Y. Jets (12/28).
- TE Hunter Henry enters this week tied with Russ Francis with 28 touchdowns and needs one more to move into sole possession of third place on the team's all-time list for touchdown receptions among tight ends.
- Henry has logged at least 40 receptions in all five seasons with the Patriots, the second-longest streak by a Patriots tight end all-time. Ben Coates had 40 or more receptions in six straight seasons. If Henry has at least 40 receptions in 2026, he will match Coates for the longest such streak in team history. He enters this week with a team-leading 32 receptions and needs 8 receptions this week to reach 40 receptions. Henry has caught 8 passes in a game four times, most recently vs. Pittsburgh on Sept. 21, 2025.
- Henry enters this week with 291 receptions with the Patriots and needs 9 receptions to become the third Patriots tight end to reach 300 career receptions.
- QB Drake Maye has accounted for 3 total touchdowns in six straight games with 3 touchdown passes at Buffalo (10/4), 4 touchdown passes and 1 rushing touchdown vs. Las Vegas (10/11), 3 touchdown passes vs. the New York Jets (10/18), 2 touchdown passes and 1 rushing touchdown at Chicago (10/22), 2 touchdown passes and 1 rushing touchdown at Miami (11/1) and 3 touchdown passes against Green Bay last week. It is the second longest streak in team history to Tom Brady, who started the 2007 season with 10 straight games where he accounted for at least 3 touchdowns.
- Maye has five straight games with at least one 30-yard touchdown pass. Maye is the first Patriots player to ever have five straight games with at least one 30-yard touchdown pass. The last NFL player with at least six straight games with one 30-yard touchdown pass is Cincinnati QB Joe Burrow with seven straight games in 2021.
- Maye matched the team record for most games with at least two 30- yard touchdowns with three such games in 2026 (vs. Las Vegas on Oct. 11, at Chicago on Oct. 22 and at Miami on Nov. 1). Steve Grogan (1979 and 1983) and Tom Brady (2007 and 2009) also had three such games in a season. The NFL record for most games with at least two 30-yard touchdown passes in a season is five such games by George Ratterman of the New York Yanks in 1950, George Blanda of Houston in 1961, Fran Tarkenton of the New York Giants in 1967 and Brad Johnson of Washington in 1999.
- Maye has gone six straight games with at least 2 touchdown passes, establishing a personal record. Maye will look to extend that mark to seven straight games with at least 2 touchdown passes this week vs. Detroit. The Patriots record for most consecutive games in a season with at least 2 touchdown passes is 10 by Tom Brady in 2007 and 2014.
- Through eight games, Maye has thrown 18 touchdown passes and is on pace to throw for 34 touchdown passes. In 2025, Maye threw for 31 touchdown passes to join Tom Brady (seven times) and Babe Parilli (one time) as the only Patriots to have a 30-touchdown season. If Maye throws for at least 30 touchdowns in 2026, he will join Brady as the only Patriots players with 30 touchdowns in consecutive seasons. Brady threw for 30 touchdowns in consecutive seasons from 2010-12 and again from 2014-15.
- RB Rhamondre Stevenson joined Jim Nance (45), Sam Cunningham (43), Corey Dillon (37), Steve Grogan (35), LeGarrette Blount (34), Tony Collins (32) and Curtis Martin (32) as the only Patriots players with 30 career rushing touchdowns. He needs 2 touchdowns to tie Curtis Martin and Tony Collins for sixth place on the Patriots all-time list for rushing touchdowns with 32. He has had 2 rushing touchdowns in a game six times, with the last coming in the 2025 season-finale vs. Miami on Jan. 4, 2026.
- Stevenson enters this week tied with Curtis Martin for 20th all-time in total points with 226. With a touchdown this week vs. Detroit, he will move into sole possession of 20th place on New England's all-time scoring list.
- Stevenson is the first player in franchise history with more than 700 scrimmage yards in each of his first five seasons: 729 in 2021, 1,461 in 2022, 857 in 2023, 969 in 2024 and 948 in 2025. Stevenson enters this week with 657 scrimmage yards in 2026 and needs 43 scrimmage yards this week against Detroit to extend his streak to six straight seasons with at least 700 scrimmage yards.
- All five of WR Kyle Williams' career touchdown passes have been for at least 30 yards. Williams is the third Patriots player to have had each of their first 5 touchdown receptions in the NFL go for 30-plus yards. The others are Stanley Morgan and Stephen Starring. Morgan's first 10 touchdown receptions went for at least 30 yards, tied with Frank Pitts for the NFL record. Starring's first 5 touchdowns went for over 30 yards.
BROADCAST INFO
TELEVISION: This week's game will be broadcast by FOX and can be seen locally on WFXT-TV Channel 25. Joe Davis will handle play-by-play duties with former NFL tight end Greg Olsen as the color analyst. Pam Oliver will work from the sidelines. The game will be produced by Pete Macheska and directed by Bryan Lilley.
NATIONAL RADIO: This week's game will be broadcast to a national audience on Westwood One Sports. Oliver Wilson will call the game with Christian Scotland-Williamson providing analysis.
LOCAL RADIO: 98.5 The Sports Hub is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. A complete listing of the network's stations can be found here. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci will call the action along with former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, who will provide color analysis. The games are produced by Marc Cappello.
For information on how to stream the game please visit our Ways to Watch guide.