The art of the scramble drill: how the Patriots capitalize on QB Drake Maye's superpower

"Shoot, just get in his path, in his vision so he can see me and get open. Wherever the defenders aren't, that's where I want to go," Douglas said. "We did a lot of scramble drills [at Liberty with Malik Willis]. That's where I really worked on that and I just brought it up here."

Although there's heavy improvisation, the coaching staff and Maye himself outlined how the Patriots practice scramble drills and the rules they implement to maximize off-script plays. Like most offenses, New England has a science to how it operates out of structure. In particular, Maye stressed the importance of having routes at different levels when he starts to scramble.

"One of the biggest things is that you want a deep element, an intermediate element and an outlet that you can throw to, and also me running is another option," Maye said. "The best thing I liked about our guys lately, they've been getting their eyes back to me. Make sure they're looking for the ball, trying to see space, and not trying to run into the same area. I think usually when you're trying to go one way, you either try to settle or work to the sideline. I think oftentimes you get in trouble when you're trying to work back across the field, away from where I'm going.

"The guys have got a great feel for it. I always tell them to try to come back to the football and keep coming back to it. Even if you're running downhill and you end up with a 3-yard catch, it's better than throwing it away," Maye continued. " It's 100% something you can practice. I think it's hard when you're trying to play on time and throughout practice trying to hit passing game looks. But every now and then you get out there, and the scout team does a good job of covering something up. I try to get outside in the red zone or maybe on third down and try to make something happen."

While echoing Maye's sentiments about running routes at different levels, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels said Vrabel builds scramble drills into the Patriots' practices.

"It may look helter-skelter, but hopefully it's a little bit more organized than that," McDaniels said. "It's not an easy thing to practice if you want to do it without telling the players that it's coming. Mike (Vrabel) has done a good job since we've been together here in the last two years of allowing some of the plays in practice to just kind of play out. He encourages the quarterbacks to go ahead and break contain and practice that instead of blowing the whistle, blowing the play dead.

"You want to try to mirror where the quarterback is heading. If he's running to our right, we would love for all our skill players to run in the same direction, or at least most of them. And then you have to look in front of you because if somebody is standing over there on the sideline, then maybe you pick either a deeper or shorter avenue to pursue so that we don't have two or three guys standing in the same area. You never really want the quarterback to throw the ball back toward the middle of the field once he's broken the pocket. We try as best as we can to get those guys not to do that, as tempting as it is."

Although the goal is always for the play to work as designed, not every play will be executed perfectly in the NFL, and defenses also have a say in how well play designs work. That's why we're seeing quarterbacks who can operate out of structure taking over the league: do you have the athleticism and instincts to make a play when nothing is there initially? It's almost become a requirement for quarterbacks to create off-script plays to survive in today's NFL.