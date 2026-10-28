Patriots, Revolution go all-out for Pixar-themed Halloween Party for pediatric cancer patients

Spillane, dressed up as Sully from Monsters, Inc., shared that his daughters Nina and Roe were going to be Mike Wazowski and Boo from the same Pixar classic.

At the party, however, 6-foot-9 offensive tackle Lorenz Metz was his wingman, wearing a supersized, lime green Mike Wazowski onesie.

"How is Mike Wazowski so much bigger than Sully?" asked Patriots linebacker Erick Hunter, dressed as Buzz Lightyear minus the helmet.

Along with Schooler, Ashby, Spillane, Metz, and Hunter, teammates Hunter Henry, Tanner Arkin, Kyle Dixon, Julian Hill, Tanner Connor, Karon Prunty, Channing Canada, Benton Witley, and Walter Rouse were also in attendance. Rouse even acquired a bundle of balloons to go along with his Russell costume from the movie Up.

Revolution players Cody Baker, JD Gunn, Ethan Kohler, and the Patriots Cheerleaders went all-out for the Pixar theme, as did both team mascots. Pat Patriot dressed as Mr. Incredible, while Slyde the Fox was Ratatouille.

After the athletes, cheerleaders, and mascots made their grand entrances, they joined more than 40 children and their families to decorate cookies and pumpkins, iron patches onto trick-or-treat bags, and enjoy dinner, candy, and a sundae bar.

Every year, the festive party is one of Schoolers favorite events.

"Besides dressing up with all the guys and looking really goofy, I love spending time with the kids, making them laugh, and seeing them come out of their shell talking about their costumes," Schooler said.