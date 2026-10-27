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Watertown High School's Coach Joey Carroll Named the New England Patriots Coach of the Week

The Watertown Raiders rolled their way to a 31-14 victory against Burlington High School behind the leadership of Head Coach Joey Carroll.

Oct 27, 2026 at 04:35 PM
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FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The Watertown Raiders rolled their way to a 31-14 victory against Burlington High School behind the leadership of Head Coach Joey Carroll. The team's "WE over ME" culture, relentless work ethic, dedication to player development, and an undefeated 7-0 start earned Coach Joey Carroll the honor of the New England Patriots Coach of the Week Award.

The Raiders jumped out early at Burlington, marching 57 yards on their opening drive for a 1-yard touchdown run by senior Jayden Pineda. They took a 17-0 halftime lead after senior Peter Pavlidis recovered a Burlington fumble, and quarterback Coleman Keuchkarian-McKeen found junior Charlie LaMacchia for a 31-yard touchdown. Watertown put the game away on the first play of the fourth quarter, when Keuchkarian-McKeen took a hit while throwing, and LaMacchia caught the pass for a 39-yard touchdown. The defense also forced 7 Burlington fumbles. In his third season leading the program, Carroll has the unbeaten Raiders one league game away from a Freedom Division title with a trip to Wilmington on Friday, Oct. 30.

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NFL Hall of Fame linebacker Andre Tippett, who presently holds the role of Executive Director of Community Affairs for the New England Patriots, had a meeting with the Raiders on Tuesday at Watertown High School. During the meeting, he presented a generous donation of $1,000 to the football program on behalf of the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation. The acknowledgment pays homage to Coach Carroll's commitment to the development of the next generation.

"What Coach Joey Carroll has accomplished at Watertown is a great reminder that success isn't defined by where you start, but by how you respond," Tippett explained. "To go from a 3–6 season to a perfect 7–0 start speaks volumes about the belief, commitment and character he's helped build within this program. He's teaching these young men that hard work, perseverance and trusting one another can change the direction of a team. That's what high school football is all about, and we're proud to recognize Coach Carroll as our New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week."

The visit and donation presentation will be showcased on the Patriots' weekly television program, "Patriots All Access." You can catch the episode on Friday night at 7 p.m. on WBZ-TV in Boston, and it will also be available for immediate viewing on Patriots.com. The acknowledgment and support underscore the Patriots' dedication to community engagement and the recognition of exceptional individuals, exemplified by Coach Carroll.

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This is the 31st year in which the Patriots have joined the National Football League in conducting the High School Coach of the Week program, which recognizes outstanding high school coaches and promotes youth football throughout New England. The 2026 season marks the 16th year that Tippett has taken the award on the road to visit the schools that benefit from the program. At the conclusion of the fall, one of the weekly winners will be named the New England Patriots High School Coach of the Year and will receive an additional $2,000 contribution towards the school's football program.

For the 16th straight year, the Patriots will also be accepting nominations for High School Coach of the Week honors. Those who wish to nominate a high school football coach in New England who leads a team to an exceptional weekly performance or reaches a personal career milestone are encouraged to send submissions to nominatecoach@patriots.com. All nominations must be submitted following a team's Friday night or Saturday afternoon game to be considered for that week's Coach of the Week award.

The Patriots Foundation serves as the nonprofit arm of the New England Patriots, supporting charitable and philanthropic organizations across New England through direct grants, in-kind donations, and community engagement opportunities. Established by Robert Kraft in 1994, the Foundation is dedicated to strengthening the communities the Patriots call home by building bridges of hope and support. Through its work, the Foundation honors military members and veterans, supports individuals and families facing hunger and homelessness, and promotes health, wellness, and opportunity throughout the region.

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