Millbury High School's Coach Ray Richards Jr. Named the New England Patriots Coach of the Week

 Skip to main content
Advertising

Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Catch-22 and Patriots Unfiltered Tue Oct 13 - 12:58 PM | Wed Oct 14 - 10:55 AM

🎙UPCOMING BROADCASTS - WEDNESDAY: 10 AM ET, PATRIOTS CATCH-22; 11 AM, PATRIOTS UNFILTERED; 1 PM, HC MIKE VRABEL PRESSER; 4:15 PM, DRAKE MAYE PRESSER

Forged in Foxborough Episode 3: Earn Your Role

Vrabel's X's & O's: Breaking Down Key Moments from Victory Over Raiders

Sights and Sounds: Patriots Put Up 45 Points on the Las Vegas Raiders

Patriots Sign RB Hassan Haskins and CB D'Shawn Jamison to the Practice Squad; Release LB Jose Ramirez from the Practice Squad

Andre Tippett, Julian Edelman Set for Induction into International Jewish Sports Hall of Fame

Patriots Unfiltered 10/13: Raiders Recap, Key Plays/Moments, Growing Injury Concerns

Mic'd Up: Kevin Byard III vs. the Las Vegas Raiders

Patriots Catch-22 10/13: Raiders Recap - The Good, The Bad, The Stuff that Gets You Beat

Drake Maye on WEEI: "Yesterday was an example of us executing and hitting plays"

Drake Maye Takes Control vs. the Raiders

After Further Review: Drake Maye film breakdown, defense review, and quick-hit film notes from Week 5 win over Raiders

Head Coach Mike Vrabel 10/12: "A mistake doesn't limit our ability to finish"

Win Cam: Patriots Celebrate 45-17 Win Over Raiders at Gillette Stadium

Head Coach Mike Vrabel on WEEI 10/12: "They played hard; it was great to see those efforts"

Game Photos from the Patriots win over the Raiders | Regular Season Game 5 presented by Sony

Game Observations: 8 takeaways from the Patriots dominant win over the Raiders in Week 5

Locker Room Celebration After the Win Over the Las Vegas Raiders | NFL Week 5

Head Coach Mike Vrabel 10/11: "I'm extremely happy"

Raiders vs. Patriots Full Highlights | NFL Week 5

Drake Maye 10/11: "I'm confident in the guys around me, I'm confident in myself"

MORE LATEST PATRIOTS NEWS & ANALYSIS

Millbury High School's Coach Ray Richards Jr. Named the New England Patriots Coach of the Week

The Millbury Woolies held off the West Boylston/Tahanto Lions, 33-21, behind the leadership of Head Coach Ray Richards Jr., who has the team off to a 4-1 start. It was Millbury’s first win over West Boylston/Tahanto since 2019 and it came a year after a 39-20 loss to the Lions, earning Coach Ray Richards Jr. the honor of the New England Patriots Coach of the Week Award.

Oct 13, 2026 at 10:00 AM
Author Image
New England Patriots
6ce2f418-36b6-41b0-a50a-c88f2ac8bc21

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The Millbury Woolies held off the West Boylston/Tahanto Lions, 33-21, behind the leadership of Head Coach Ray Richards Jr., who has the team off to a 4-1 start. It was Millbury's first win over West Boylston/Tahanto since 2019 and it came a year after a 39-20 loss to the Lions, earning Coach Ray Richards Jr. the honor of the New England Patriots Coach of the Week Award.

Millbury scored first on a 25-yard touchdown run by senior Cole Guilford and led 20-14 at halftime after junior QB Mason Hubley found sophomore Kellen Caron for a 26-yard score in the final minute of the half. Guilford, who moved from wide receiver to running back this season, finished the game with three touchdowns. West Boylston/Tahanto cut the lead to 26-21 with 1:14 left, and Mike McDaniel, a first-year football player, sealed the win with a 62-yard touchdown run.

NFL Hall of Fame linebacker Andre Tippett, who presently holds the role of Executive Director of Community Affairs for the New England Patriots, had a meeting with the Woolies on Tuesday at Millbury High School. During the meeting, he presented a generous donation of $1,000 to the football program on behalf of the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation. The acknowledgment pays homage to Coach Ray Richards Jr.'s commitment to the development of the next generation.

f7201f75-bc78-471f-bc01-588120dc7b05

"Coach Ray Richards Jr. sets a strong example through his leadership and dedication to the young men in his program at Millbury High School," Tippett said. "Coaching goes well beyond preparing a team for Friday night. It's about teaching accountability, building confidence, and helping players understand the value of hard work and teamwork. We're proud to recognize Coach Richards as our Patriots High School Coach of the Week."

The visit and donation presentation will be showcased on the Patriots' weekly television program, "Patriots All Access." You can catch the episode on Friday night at 7 p.m. on WBZ-TV in Boston, and it will also be available for immediate viewing on Patriots.com. The acknowledgment and support underscore the Patriots' dedication to community engagement and the recognition of exceptional individuals, exemplified by Coach Richards.

This is the 31st year in which the Patriots have joined the National Football League in conducting the High School Coach of the Week program, which recognizes outstanding high school coaches and promotes youth football throughout New England. The 2026 season marks the 16th year that Tippett has taken the award on the road to visit the schools that benefit from the program. At the conclusion of the fall, one of the weekly winners will be named the New England Patriots High School Coach of the Year and will receive an additional $2,000 contribution towards the school's football program.

acce026c-0242-4fab-bae9-35beb77f6d8e

For the 16th straight year, the Patriots will also be accepting nominations for High School Coach of the Week honors. Those who wish to nominate a high school football coach in New England who leads a team to an exceptional weekly performance or reaches a personal career milestone are encouraged to send submissions to nominatecoach@patriots.com. All nominations must be submitted following a team's Friday night or Saturday afternoon game to be considered for that week's Coach of the Week award.

The Patriots Foundation serves as the nonprofit arm of the New England Patriots, supporting charitable and philanthropic organizations across New England through direct grants, in-kind donations, and community engagement opportunities. Established by Robert Kraft in 1994, the Foundation is dedicated to strengthening the communities the Patriots call home by building bridges of hope and support. Through its work, the Foundation honors military members and veterans, supports individuals and families facing hunger and homelessness, and promotes health, wellness, and opportunity throughout the region.

Related Content

news

Central Catholic High School's Coach John Dubzinski Named the New England Patriots Coach of the Week

The Central Catholic Raiders rolled their way to a 52-51 upset against Xaverian Brothers High School behind the leadership of Head Coach John Dubzinski.

news

Newton North High School's Nick Capodilupo Named the New England Patriots Coach of the Week

The Newton North Tigers rolled their way to a 14-12 victory against Weymouth behind the leadership of Head Coach Nick Capodilupo. Their hard-fought victory was Newton North's first win over Weymouth in eight years, earning Coach Capodilupo the honor of the New England Patriots Coach of the Week Award.

news

Foxboro High School's Jack Martinelli Named the New England Patriots Coach of the Week

The Foxboro Warriors edged their way to a 22-21 victory against Walpole behind the leadership of Head Coach Jack Martinelli, who reached 300 career wins in a nail-biting overtime victory to earn the New England Patriots Coach of the Week Award.

news

Fairhaven High School's Derek Almeida Named the New England Patriots Coach of the Year

After leading his team to a 12-1 overall record and their second MIAA Division VI State Championship in three years, Fairhaven High School's Derek Almeida has been selected as the New England Patriots Coach of the Year.

news

Lowell High School's Scott Boyle Named the New England Patriots Coach of the Week

No. 10 Lowell stunned No. 7 Methuen with a gritty 29-21 win in the Round of 16, marking the program's first playoff victory under the new format. In his second season of his second stint as Lowell Head Coach, Scott Boyle has guided the Red Raiders through hard times and produced a winning formula.

news

Boston Latin Academy's Rocco Zizza Named the New England Patriots Coach of the Week

Boston Latin Academy clinched the Boston City League with their 20-0 win against Brighton. Leading his team to a 7-1 overall record and 5-0 league record thus far, Head Coach Rocco Zizza has given his team the keys to success and the confidence to take on any challenge they faced.

news

Blue Hills Regional Technical School's Ed Madden Named the New England Patriots Coach of the Week

Blue Hills handed Tri-County its first loss of the season in a 14-7 victory that showed the grit and explosiveness of the Warriors. Head Coach Ed Madden led his team with a mindset of competitiveness, discipline and team-first mentality that allowed them to take home the win. For his commitment to his team both on and off the field, Coach Madden has been recognized as the New England Patriots Coach of the Week.

news

Xaverian Brothers High School's Al Fornaro Named the New England Patriots Coach of the Week

The Xaverian Hawks faced off against the Catholic Memorial Knights in a highly anticipated matchup last week. Led by Head Coach Al Fornaro, Xaverian came out on top in a 25-22 upset of the previously number-one ranked and undefeated Knights. In recognition of his leadership, and the confidence, clutch and finishing ability that he instilled in his team, Coach Fornaro has been named the New England Patriots Coach of the Week.

news

Milton High School's Steve Dembowski Named the New England Patriots Coach of the Week

Steve Dembowski's Milton High School football team put on a commanding performance against Wachusett Regional in a 35-7 victory. In the process, the Wildcats helped their coach claim the 200th victory of his coaching career that has spanned over 30 years. For this tremendous accomplishment, Coach Dembowski has been named the New England Patriots Coach of the Week.

news

Randolph High School's Jon Marshall Named the New England Patriots Coach of the Week

After starting off the season with a 3-0 record, Randolph Blue Devils Head Coach Jon Marshall and his team showed grit and continued their perfect streak with a 27-14 win against Mashpee. As a testament to his team's success to begin the year, Coach Marshall has been named the New England Patriots Coach of the Week.

news

Tewksbury Memorial High School's Brian Aylward Named the New England Patriots Coach of the Week

Tewksbury Memorial High School took down Lowell High School, 25-21, marking an historic milestone for Head Coach Brian Aylward – the 200th win of his career as a coach. For his milestone, Coach Aylward has been named the New England Patriots Coach of the Week.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Sign RB Hassan Haskins and CB D'Shawn Jamison to the Practice Squad; Release LB Jose Ramirez from the Practice Squad

Andre Tippett, Julian Edelman Set for Induction into International Jewish Sports Hall of Fame

Millbury High School's Coach Ray Richards Jr. Named the New England Patriots Coach of the Week

After Further Review: Drake Maye film breakdown, defense review, and quick-hit film notes from Week 5 win over Raiders

Transcript: Head Coach Mike Vrabel Press Conference 10/12

Game Observations: 8 takeaways from the Patriots dominant win over the Raiders in Week 5

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Vrabel's X's & O's: Breaking Down Key Moments from Victory Over Raiders

Sights and Sounds: Patriots Put Up 45 Points on the Las Vegas Raiders

Patriots Unfiltered 10/13: Raiders Recap, Key Plays/Moments, Growing Injury Concerns

Mic'd Up: Kevin Byard III vs. the Las Vegas Raiders

Team Photographers Guess How Many Photos They Take on a Game Day

Patriots Catch-22 10/13: Raiders Recap - The Good, The Bad, The Stuff that Gets You Beat

Lazar Film Review: How the Patriots Offense Generated Explosive Plays vs. Raiders

Drake Maye Takes Control vs. the Raiders

MORE VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Adam Vinatieri Receives Pro Football Hall of Fame Ring | Full Halftime Ceremony

Inside the Patriots 'Mobile Classroom' at the New Balance Athletics Center

2001: Through the Words of Bill Belichick

The highest field goal in the world: Patriots legend Adam Vinatieri sets a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title at 3,454 meters on the Jungfraujoch – Top of Europe

Forged in Foxborough Episode 3: Earn Your Role

Rob Gronkowski Induction Ceremony to be Held on Saturday, November 7

Advertising