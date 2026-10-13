Millbury High School's Coach Ray Richards Jr. Named the New England Patriots Coach of the Week

"Coach Ray Richards Jr. sets a strong example through his leadership and dedication to the young men in his program at Millbury High School," Tippett said. "Coaching goes well beyond preparing a team for Friday night. It's about teaching accountability, building confidence, and helping players understand the value of hard work and teamwork. We're proud to recognize Coach Richards as our Patriots High School Coach of the Week."

The visit and donation presentation will be showcased on the Patriots' weekly television program, "Patriots All Access." You can catch the episode on Friday night at 7 p.m. on WBZ-TV in Boston, and it will also be available for immediate viewing on Patriots.com. The acknowledgment and support underscore the Patriots' dedication to community engagement and the recognition of exceptional individuals, exemplified by Coach Richards.