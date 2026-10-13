Millbury High School's Coach Ray Richards Jr. Named the New England Patriots Coach of the Week

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The Millbury Woolies held off the West Boylston/Tahanto Lions, 33-21, behind the leadership of Head Coach Ray Richards Jr., who has the team off to a 4-1 start. It was Millbury's first win over West Boylston/Tahanto since 2019 and it came a year after a 39-20 loss to the Lions, earning Coach Ray Richards Jr. the honor of the New England Patriots Coach of the Week Award.
Millbury scored first on a 25-yard touchdown run by senior Cole Guilford and led 20-14 at halftime after junior QB Mason Hubley found sophomore Kellen Caron for a 26-yard score in the final minute of the half. Guilford, who moved from wide receiver to running back this season, finished the game with three touchdowns. West Boylston/Tahanto cut the lead to 26-21 with 1:14 left, and Mike McDaniel, a first-year football player, sealed the win with a 62-yard touchdown run.
NFL Hall of Fame linebacker Andre Tippett, who presently holds the role of Executive Director of Community Affairs for the New England Patriots, had a meeting with the Woolies on Tuesday at Millbury High School. During the meeting, he presented a generous donation of $1,000 to the football program on behalf of the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation. The acknowledgment pays homage to Coach Ray Richards Jr.'s commitment to the development of the next generation.
"Coach Ray Richards Jr. sets a strong example through his leadership and dedication to the young men in his program at Millbury High School," Tippett said. "Coaching goes well beyond preparing a team for Friday night. It's about teaching accountability, building confidence, and helping players understand the value of hard work and teamwork. We're proud to recognize Coach Richards as our Patriots High School Coach of the Week."
The visit and donation presentation will be showcased on the Patriots' weekly television program, "Patriots All Access." You can catch the episode on Friday night at 7 p.m. on WBZ-TV in Boston, and it will also be available for immediate viewing on Patriots.com. The acknowledgment and support underscore the Patriots' dedication to community engagement and the recognition of exceptional individuals, exemplified by Coach Richards.
This is the 31st year in which the Patriots have joined the National Football League in conducting the High School Coach of the Week program, which recognizes outstanding high school coaches and promotes youth football throughout New England. The 2026 season marks the 16th year that Tippett has taken the award on the road to visit the schools that benefit from the program. At the conclusion of the fall, one of the weekly winners will be named the New England Patriots High School Coach of the Year and will receive an additional $2,000 contribution towards the school's football program.
For the 16th straight year, the Patriots will also be accepting nominations for High School Coach of the Week honors. Those who wish to nominate a high school football coach in New England who leads a team to an exceptional weekly performance or reaches a personal career milestone are encouraged to send submissions to nominatecoach@patriots.com. All nominations must be submitted following a team's Friday night or Saturday afternoon game to be considered for that week's Coach of the Week award.
The Patriots Foundation serves as the nonprofit arm of the New England Patriots, supporting charitable and philanthropic organizations across New England through direct grants, in-kind donations, and community engagement opportunities. Established by Robert Kraft in 1994, the Foundation is dedicated to strengthening the communities the Patriots call home by building bridges of hope and support. Through its work, the Foundation honors military members and veterans, supports individuals and families facing hunger and homelessness, and promotes health, wellness, and opportunity throughout the region.