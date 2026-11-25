The Patriots are back on the road in Week 11 looking to break a two-game losing streak and get back into AFC playoff race, but they'll have to do it behind backup quarterback Tommy DeVito after Drake Maye was lost for the foreseeable future due to a reported lower leg fracture.

The Pats will face a 1-9 Los Angeles Chargers team that could be a similar position. LA's nightmare season took another turn this week with quarterback Justin Herbert landing in concussion protocol following a loss to the Jets, putting his availability in question for this game. Second-year back-up D.J. Uiagalelei would get the nod if Herbert can't go.

It might be a battle of the backups, but the formula for New England should remain the same.

Here are 3 to Watch as the Patriots try to turn their season around against the Chargers.

1. Bring the Pressure

Justin Herbert has been under siege this year, sacked a league-leading 39 times, including six times last week. The formula is obvious, as New England's defensive line has a chance to dictate the game if they can replicate that kind of pressure, the same kind of pressure that they generated last year in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs, when they also sacked Herbert six times en route to a 16-3 victory.

That playoff win was a defensive domination and the Patriots will need a similar effort this weekend to help out DeVito as he finds his footing in the offense.

The Chargers offense has shown signs of life in recent weeks, getting their first win of the season over Baltimore two weeks ago, while riding running back Omarion Hampton (194 rushing yards, TD over the last two games).

Hampton certainly will require some attention from a Patriots defensive front that has been gashed for 320 rushing yards in the last two games. If Uiagalelei starts, LA will be forced to lean even more into their running game and hope that positive yardage on the ground can mitigate the pressure on the quarterback to deliver.

But NFL games are won or lost in the passing game, and if the Patriots front seven can dominate a banged-up Chargers offensive line and get after the quarterback, the rest should fall into line.

2. Offensive Line Must Set the Tone

With DeVito stepping in at quarterback, the Patriots offense will need help from the group in front of him and it appears they could get a boost with the potential return of starting left guard Alijah Vera-Tucker after a hamstring injury landed him on Injured Reserve.

Vera-Tucker's return would finally give the Patriots back four of their original five starters along the OL, with Mike Onwenu the only missing piece. He was lost for the season to a broken ankle in Week 2.

With a backup quarterback, the key for the offense is to stay on schedule and create manageable down-and-distance situations. That all starts with the offensive line, who will need to step up and consistently win the line of scrimmage.

The ground game is the biggest unknown. Rhamondre Stevenson powered through a knee injury in the loss to Detroit prior to the bye. The week off should've been good for Stevenson, but will it be enough for him to shoulder the load? He had just 16 touches over the last two games after getting 22 touches against the Dolphins.

But if the offensive line is opening holes, even Corey Kiner should have success against a Chargers run defense that ranks 26th in rush DVOA.

The assignment for the offensive line is clear: establish the run, control the tempo and give DeVito a clean pocket whenever possible. The Jets scored on every one of their first five possessions before ending the game on their sixth.

Can the Patriots offense under DeVito replicate those long sustained drives that end in points? If the offensive line steps up, they should.

3. Clean It Up!

If there's one consistent theme from the pre-bye 2026 Patriots it was self-inflicted mistakes. They're tied for 30th in turnover differential and have been flagged at least five times in every game.

The mistakes are what have prevented New England from putting together a truly complete performance. Against a desperate Chargers team, giving away possessions or field position could be just what LA needs to make this a competitive game.