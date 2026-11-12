3 to Watch: Patriots and Lions Clash in Germany

The first tenet of Mike Vrabel's Patriots team identity is "Effort and Finish" which is printed on the wall of their team meeting room of the New Balance Athletics Center. But the Lions will have something to say about it.

Head coach Dan Campbell has his own squad that plays with "effort and finish," not to mention consistent aggressiveness. It's a clash of two teams who want to bully opponents into submission, and that should make for a heavyweight fight that goes down to the end.

3. (D)etails, (T)echinique, (F)undamentals

Another of Vrabel's core tenets, the details, technique and fundamentals have been lacking in recent weeks. Ill-timed penalties, sloppy tackling and missed opportunities have haunted New England and played an outsized role in some of their defeats.

And that's not even mentioning that they're tied for the league-worst in turnover differential –- file that one under another tenet: ball disruption and ball security.

The team has to hammer down on these details to give themselves a chance to pull off the marginal upset. Detroit does not make a lot of mistakes. Goff just threw his second interception of the entire season last week! The Lions won't beat themselves and they'll force you into bad decisions if you let them with their aggressiveness.