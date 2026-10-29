3 to Watch: Patriots Target Third AFC East Win in Miami

The Patriots are back on the road this week, travelling down to Miami for an AFC East contest against a Dolphins team that is fresh off their first win of the season.

Miami might be 1-5 but they've played an extremely difficult slate of opponents, including four teams that didn't lose a game through the NFL's first four weeks – Las Vegas, San Francisco, Kansas City and Minnesota. Their resolve earned them a tough road win over the Jets last week as new head coach Jeff Hafley is starting to see his program take root.

Aside from the early results this season, every Patriots fan knows Miami can be a surprisingly difficult place to play, regardless of records. At one point over the course of the 1970's and into the 1980's, the Dolphins reeled off 18 straight wins in Miami over the Patriots.

The 2004 Patriots entered Week 15 with a 12-1 record, but fell 29-28 to a Dolphins team that was 2-11. And we don't even need to mention 2018's Miami Miracle walk-off win, one that cost the Patriots the top seed in the AFC, something they were able to overcome in a thrilling conference championship victory over the Chiefs in Kansas City.

There were other more impactful defeats at the hands of the Dolphins, including late-season losses in 2013, 2015 and 2019 that dramatically altered the Patriots playoff path. In '13 and '15, those losses meant the Patriots had to travel to Denver for the AFC Championship, and they lost both times. In 2019, the Miami loss cost them a bye week and they bowed out against Mike Vrabel's Titans in the Wild Card round.

You can never rule out the Dolphins, especially in Miami.