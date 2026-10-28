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Week 8 Injury Report: Patriots at Dolphins

The New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins announce the following player injuries and practice participation ahead of their Week 8 game.

Oct 28, 2026 at 04:35 PM
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New England Patriots
Injury Report 2026

The New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins announce the following player injuries and practice participation ahead of their Week 8 game.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 28, 2026

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
No Players Listed,

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
WR A.J. Brown - Ankle / Knee
OL Ben Brown - Knee
DT DaQuan Jones - Back
T Morgan Moses - Foot

FULL PARTICIPATION
T Marcus Bryant - Ankle
S Kevin Byard III - Chest
CB Channing Canada - Hamstring
CB Carlton Davis III - Neck
LB Christian Elliss - Chest
LB Dre'Mont Jones - Shoulder
QB Drake Maye - Right Shoulder
CB Karon Prunty - Hamstring

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MIAMI DOLPHINS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
CB JuJu Brents - Neck / Concussion
G/T Kadyn Proctor - Concussion

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
LS Tucker Addington - Shoulder
TE Greg Dulcich - Ankle
TE Will Kacmarek - Hamstring
S Michael Taaffe - Neck / Foot
CB Reese Taylor - Quad
S Dante Trader Jr. - Shoulder
WR Malik Washington - Knee
WR Jared Wayne - Knee

FULL PARTICIPATION
EDGE Rob Beal Jr. - Hamstring
QB Malik Willis - Groin
RB Jaylen Wright - Foot / Quad

Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Participation = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Participation = 100% of a player's normal repetitions

GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play

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