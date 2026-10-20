Week 7 Injury Report: Patriots at Bears

The New England Patriots and the Chicago Bears announce the following player injuries and practice participation ahead of their Week 7 game.
MONDAY, OCTOBER 19, 2026
Patriots held a walkthrough on Monday.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
K Andy Borregales - Personal
OL Ben Brown - Knee
CB Carlton Davis III - Neck
DT Joshua Farmer - Personal
G Alijah Vera-Tucker - Hamstring
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
WR A.J. Brown - Ankle
CB Channing Canada - Hamstring
T Morgan Moses - Foot
CB Karon Prunty - Hamstring
FULL PARTICIPATION
T Marcus Bryant - Ankle
S Kevin Byard III - Chest
T Will Campbell - Knee
LB Christian Elliss - Chest
RB TreVeyon Henderson - Ankle
LB Dre'Mont Jones - Shoulder
QB Drake Maye - Right Shoulder
S Craig Woodson - Shoulder
CHICAGO BEARS
The Chicago Bears conducted a walkthrough on Monday, participation is an estimation.
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
LB T.J. Edwards - Hamstring
OL Jonah Jackson - Hip / Quadricep
RB Kyle Monangai - Thumb/Toe
LB Jack Sanborn - Concussion
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.
FULL PARTICIPATION
LB Keyshaun Elliott - Quadricep
DB Tyrique Stevenson Sr. - Hip
Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Participation = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Participation = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play