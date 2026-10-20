 Skip to main content
Advertising

Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Mon Oct 19 - 05:00 PM | Tue Oct 20 - 09:55 AM

🎙UPCOMING BROADCASTS - TUESDAY: 10 AM ET, PATRIOTS CATCH-22; 11 AM - 1 PM, PATRIOTS UNFILTERED; 2:15 PM. HC MIKE VRABEL, 4:30 PM, DRAKE MAYE

Forged in Foxborough Episode 3: Earn Your Role

Week 7 Injury Report: Patriots at Bears

Patriots Place WR Romeo Doubs on Injured Reserve; Sign DB Elliott Davison to the 53-Man Roster from the Practice Squad; Announce Additional Practice Squad Moves

After Further Review: Drake Maye and A.J. Brown film breakdown, quick-hit film notes from Sunday's win over the Jets

Drake Maye on WEEI 10/19: "Coming out with a victory is the main goal"

Drone Cam: Drake Maye Finds DeMario Douglas in the End Zone vs. the Jets

Head Coach Mike Vrabel 10/19: "Everybody prepares as a starter"

Inside the Locker Room After The Patriots Win Over the Jets

Head Coach Mike Vrabel on WEEI 10/19: "I'm looking forward to Thursday night"

Game Photos from the Patriots win over the Jets | Regular Season Game 6 presented by Sony

Patriots Postgame Show 10/18: Breaking Down 26-19 Win Over the Jets

Game Observations: 8 takeaways from the Patriots victory over the Jets in Week 6

Game Notes: Patriots Win Fourth-Straight Against the Jets

Win Cam: Patriots Celebrate Victory Over the Jets

Photos from Inside the Patriots Locker Room after win over the Jets | Postgame Celebration

Head Coach Mike Vrabel Congratulates Players on their Win over the Jets

Drake Maye on the Offensive Line 10/18: "They're fighting their butts off"

Head Coach Mike Vrabel 10/18: "Lucky to win...but we'll enjoy it"

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/18

Jets vs. Patriots Full Highlights | NFL Week 6

MORE LATEST PATRIOTS NEWS & ANALYSIS

Week 7 Injury Report: Patriots at Bears

The New England Patriots and the Chicago Bears announce the following player injuries and practice participation ahead of their Week 7 game.

Oct 19, 2026 at 08:00 PM
Author Image
New England Patriots
Injury Report 2026

The New England Patriots and the Chicago Bears announce the following player injuries and practice participation ahead of their Week 7 game.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 19, 2026

Patriots held a walkthrough on Monday.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
K Andy Borregales - Personal
OL Ben Brown - Knee
CB Carlton Davis III - Neck
DT Joshua Farmer - Personal
G Alijah Vera-Tucker - Hamstring

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
WR A.J. Brown - Ankle
CB Channing Canada - Hamstring
T Morgan Moses - Foot
CB Karon Prunty - Hamstring

FULL PARTICIPATION
T Marcus Bryant - Ankle
S Kevin Byard III - Chest
T Will Campbell - Knee
LB Christian Elliss - Chest
RB TreVeyon Henderson - Ankle
LB Dre'Mont Jones - Shoulder
QB Drake Maye - Right Shoulder
S Craig Woodson - Shoulder

CHICAGO BEARS

The Chicago Bears conducted a walkthrough on Monday, participation is an estimation.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
LB T.J. Edwards - Hamstring
OL Jonah Jackson - Hip / Quadricep
RB Kyle Monangai - Thumb/Toe
LB Jack Sanborn - Concussion

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.

FULL PARTICIPATION
LB Keyshaun Elliott - Quadricep
DB Tyrique Stevenson Sr. - Hip

Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Participation = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Participation = 100% of a player's normal repetitions

GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play

Related Content

news

Week 6 Injury Report: Patriots vs. Jets

The New England Patriots and the New York Jets announce the following player injuries and practice participation ahead of their Week 6 game.

news

Week 5 Injury Report: Patriots vs. Raiders

The New England Patriots and the Las Vegas Raiders announce the following player injuries and practice participation ahead of their Week 5 game.

news

Week 4 Injury Report: Patriots at Bills

The New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills announce the following player injuries and practice participation ahead of their Week 4 game.

news

Week 3 Injury Report: Patriots at Jaguars

The New England Patriots and the Jacksonville Jaguars announce the following player injuries and practice participation ahead of their Week 3 game.

news

Week 2 Injury Report: Patriots vs. Steelers

The New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers announce the following player injuries and game statuses ahead of their Week 2 game.

news

Week 1 Injury Report: Patriots at Seahawks

The New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks announce the following player injuries and practice participation ahead of their Week 1 game.

news

Super Bowl LX Injury Report: Patriots vs. Seahawks

The New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks announce the following player injuries and practice participation for the Super Bowl LX bye week.

news

AFC Championship Injury Report: Patriots at Broncos

The New England Patriots and the Denver Broncos announce the following player injuries and game statuses.

news

Injury Report: Patriots vs. Texans

The New England Patriots and the Houston Texans announce the following player injuries and game statuses.

news

Injury Report: Patriots vs. Chargers

The New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Chargers announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

news

Week 18 Injury Report: Patriots vs. Dolphins

The New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Week 7 Injury Report: Patriots at Bears

Patriots Place WR Romeo Doubs on Injured Reserve; Sign DB Elliott Davison to the 53-Man Roster from the Practice Squad; Announce Additional Practice Squad Moves

After Further Review: Drake Maye and A.J. Brown film breakdown, quick-hit film notes from Sunday's win over the Jets

Transcript: Head Coach Mike Vrabel Press Conference 10/19

Game Observations: 8 takeaways from the Patriots victory over the Jets in Week 6

Game Notes: Patriots Win Fourth-Straight Against the Jets

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Cinematic Recap of Patriots Week 6 Win Over the Jets

Hunter Henry Hosts "Freedom to Play" Event in Collaboration with the International Justice Mission

Sights and Sounds Shorts: Bench Reaction to Charles Woods First Career INT

Craig Woodson, Corey Kiner, and Brenden Schooler | Player Media Availability 10/19

Drone Cam: Drake Maye Finds DeMario Douglas in the End Zone vs. the Jets

Head Coach Mike Vrabel 10/19: "Everybody prepares as a starter"

Inside the Locker Room After The Patriots Win Over the Jets

Head Coach Mike Vrabel on WEEI 10/19: "I'm looking forward to Thursday night"

MORE VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Inside the Locker Room After The Patriots Win Over the Jets

New England Patriots Legends Reflect on Legendary 2001 Season

Mic'd Up: Kevin Byard III vs. the Las Vegas Raiders

Adam Vinatieri Receives Pro Football Hall of Fame Ring | Full Halftime Ceremony

Forged in Foxborough Episode 3: Earn Your Role

Rob Gronkowski Induction Ceremony to be Held on Saturday, November 7

Advertising