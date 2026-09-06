Week 1 Injury Report: Patriots at Seahawks

The New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks announce the following player injuries and practice participation ahead of their Week 1 game.
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 6, 2026
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
DT Christian Barmore - Knee
OL Ben Brown - Knee
RB TreVeyon Henderson - Ankle
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.
FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
S Ty Okada - Hamstring
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
G Anthony Bradford - Knee
S Nick Emmanwori - Ankle
WR Tory Horton - Hamstring
T Josh Jones - Knee
FULL PARTICIPATION
TE A.J. Barner - Oblique
CB Julian Neal - Quadricep
RB Emanuel Wilson - Hamstring
Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Participation = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Participation = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play