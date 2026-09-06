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Week 1 Injury Report: Patriots at Seahawks

The New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks announce the following player injuries and practice participation ahead of their Week 1 game.

Sep 06, 2026 at 07:23 PM
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New England Patriots
2026 Injury Report - 2026 Practice Report

The New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks announce the following player injuries and practice participation ahead of their Week 1 game.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 6, 2026

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
DT Christian Barmore - Knee
OL Ben Brown - Knee
RB TreVeyon Henderson - Ankle

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.

FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
S Ty Okada - Hamstring

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
G Anthony Bradford - Knee
S Nick Emmanwori - Ankle
WR Tory Horton - Hamstring
T Josh Jones - Knee

FULL PARTICIPATION
TE A.J. Barner - Oblique
CB Julian Neal - Quadricep
RB Emanuel Wilson - Hamstring

Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Participation = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Participation = 100% of a player's normal repetitions

GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play

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