How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Seahawks

REGULAR SEASON
WEEK 1 · Wed 09/09 · 8:20 PM EDT
AT
Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
A look at all the ways to watch and listen to the Week 1 Patriots regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday, September 9, 2026 at 8:20 PM ET.
TELEVISION
This week's game will be broadcast by NBC and can be seen in the Boston area on NBC 10 Boston. Mike Tirico will handle play-by-play duties with Cris Collinsworth as the color analyst. Melissa Stark and Kaylee Hartung will work from the sidelines. The game will be produced by Robert Hyland and directed by Drew Esocoff.
NATIONAL RADIO: This week's game will be broadcast to a national audience on Westwood One. Kevin Harlan will call the game with Kurt Warner providing analysis.
LOCAL RADIO
98.5 The Sports Hub is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. A complete listing of the network's stations can be found here. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci will call the action along with former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, who will provide color analysis. The games are produced by Marc Cappello.
*Streaming only available during game.
STREAMING OPTIONS
PEACOCK (Local Market Only)
Stream the NFL on NBC Sports with Peacock! Subscribers can watch their live local games across devices all season long.
NFL+
Watch live out-of-market live local & primetime Regular Season and Postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more. With NFL+ you'll be able to watch Patriots games if you live outside the New England local market. Start your 7-day free trial today!
SATELLITE RADIO
SiriusXM App: 821 (NE), 828 (SEA), National Broadcast - 88
SiriusXM (In Car): 193 (NE), 192 (SEA), National Broadcast - 88
NOTE: Sirius-XM app has a three months free promo that will allow you to listen to the games this season.
PREGAME AND POSTGAME SHOWS
Dunkin' Patriots Pregame Show: Join us on Wednesday night from 7 PM - 8 PM ET on the Patriots.com homepage for the Dunkin' Pregame Social radio broadcast. Join host Jack Webb along with Patriots.com's Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault to preview all the action and get the fans take heading into each game. This year we'll be joined by Patriots Hall of Famer Troy Brown for additional analysis. The broadcast is also available on the official Patriots app for iOS and Android as well as the Patriots Official YouTube Channel.
Patriots Postgame Show: Immediately after the game join host Jack Webb along with Paul Perillo, Mike Dussault and Troy Brown as they break down all the action. You'll hear live press conferences, exclusive player interviews and more. on the Patriots Postgame Show exclusively on Patriots.com, Patriots YouTube and the official Patriots app for iOS and Android.
IN-GAME ON PATRIOTS.COM
Kirsch Words In-Game Live Blog: Join us on the homepage of Patriots.com during the game as Patriots Editor-in-Chief Fred Kirsch offers his live commentary on all the action. Plus, get live stats, score updates, highlights and more.