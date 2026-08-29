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Patriots Acquire RB Corey Kiner in a Trade with Arizona; Release RB Hassan Haskins

The Patriots announced that they have acquired RB Corey Kiner in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for a 2028 seventh-round draft pick.

Aug 29, 2026 at 04:00 PM
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FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have acquired RB Corey Kiner in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for a 2028 seventh-round draft pick. In addition, the Patriots released RB Hassan Haskins.

Kiner, 24, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the San Francisco 49ers on April 28, 2025 out of Cincinnati. The 5-foot-9, 209-pounder, was released by San Francisco following training camp and was signed by the Minnesota Vikings to the practice squad on Sept. 23. Kiner was elevated by Minnesota to the active roster on Nov. 8 and dressed but did not play vs. Baltimore on Nov. 9. He was signed by Arizona to the 53-man roster from the Minnesota practice squad on Dec. 2 and played in the final four games for the Cardinals. He finished with 12 rushing attempts for 58 yards, 2 receptions for 15 yards and 1 kickoff return for 22 yards.

Haskins, 26, was signed by New England on Aug. 12, 2026. The 6-foot-2, 228-pounder, originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round draft pick by Tennessee out of Michigan in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was released by Tennessee at the end of training camp in 2024 and acquired off waivers by the L.A. Chargers, where he spent the last two seasons. Overall, Haskins has played in 44 regular season games with one start and has 76 rushing attempts for 229 yards and 2 touchdowns, 18 receptions for 199 yards and 1 touchdown and 28 kickoff returns for 646 yards.

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