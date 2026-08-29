Patriots Acquire RB Corey Kiner in a Trade with Arizona; Release RB Hassan Haskins

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have acquired RB Corey Kiner in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for a 2028 seventh-round draft pick. In addition, the Patriots released RB Hassan Haskins.

Kiner, 24, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the San Francisco 49ers on April 28, 2025 out of Cincinnati. The 5-foot-9, 209-pounder, was released by San Francisco following training camp and was signed by the Minnesota Vikings to the practice squad on Sept. 23. Kiner was elevated by Minnesota to the active roster on Nov. 8 and dressed but did not play vs. Baltimore on Nov. 9. He was signed by Arizona to the 53-man roster from the Minnesota practice squad on Dec. 2 and played in the final four games for the Cardinals. He finished with 12 rushing attempts for 58 yards, 2 receptions for 15 yards and 1 kickoff return for 22 yards.