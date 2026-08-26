3 to Watch: Special Teams Takes Centerstage in Patriots Preseason Finale

Andy Borregales failed to deliver the winning kick in the first preseason game against the Colts, but has bounced back in two weeks since, making both 50-plus kicks at the end of Thursday's joint practice with the Eagles and carrying that consistency into the last week of practice. Borregales will need all of his focus and accuracy against a raucous Seattle crowd.

The protection and coverage units are where roster spots can be solidified and won. Veterans like K.J. Britt and Chad Muma and rookies like Namdi Obiazor and Karon Prunty are all in the mix and will need their best effort and finish on 4th down.

Running backs and potential returners like Hassan Haskins and Lan Larison, and backup edges like Brady Swinson and Quintayvious Hutchins will all get snaps on offense and defense, but the most critical phase for all will be their special teams performances.

Don't get up for a snack during field goals, kickoffs and punts this week, every one is important.

2. Edge Sharpening

Speaking of edges, it should be another eventful night for rookie second-round pick Gabe Jacas, as well as the other edge players who are all trying to carve out a spot. Jacas earned effusive praise from linebackers coach Mike Smith this week.