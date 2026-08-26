3 to Watch: Special Teams Takes Centerstage in Patriots Preseason Finale

The Patriots will wrap up the 2026 preseason with a trip to Cleveland to face the Browns. Their first road game of the season comes on the heels of a record-setting road team in 2025, the first team in NFL history to go 9-0 away from home.
With the NFL opener less than two weeks away, the final tuneup can help prepare the Pats for an opening-night road test as tough as they come. The Seahawks are hard to play at home even when they're not raising a Super Bowl banner.
But between now and then there's still plenty to figure out. Cutdown day on Sunday looms large as those players on the bubble get a final chance to put their best performances on film.
Even if the starters see some tuneup time, the depth is where the roster's biggest questions are, especially these three spots to keep an eye on.
1. Special Teams Standouts
While special teams usually take a backseat to offense and defense, it might be the most important part of Thursday night's preseason finale.
The Patriots turned over a significant portion of their special teamers from 2025, a unit that ranked 23rd in DVOA. And while their specialists are staying the same, they have their own questions as we head into Cleveland.
An injury to Bryce Baringer in last week's game against the Eagles, one that left Behren Morton as the punter, required the signing of nine-year veteran punter Matt Haack this week. Haack played in seven games for the Cardinals last year and could be forced into action against Seattle in the opener. His preseason work against the Browns will be important.
Andy Borregales failed to deliver the winning kick in the first preseason game against the Colts, but has bounced back in two weeks since, making both 50-plus kicks at the end of Thursday's joint practice with the Eagles and carrying that consistency into the last week of practice. Borregales will need all of his focus and accuracy against a raucous Seattle crowd.
The protection and coverage units are where roster spots can be solidified and won. Veterans like K.J. Britt and Chad Muma and rookies like Namdi Obiazor and Karon Prunty are all in the mix and will need their best effort and finish on 4th down.
Running backs and potential returners like Hassan Haskins and Lan Larison, and backup edges like Brady Swinson and Quintayvious Hutchins will all get snaps on offense and defense, but the most critical phase for all will be their special teams performances.
Don't get up for a snack during field goals, kickoffs and punts this week, every one is important.
2. Edge Sharpening
Speaking of edges, it should be another eventful night for rookie second-round pick Gabe Jacas, as well as the other edge players who are all trying to carve out a spot. Jacas earned effusive praise from linebackers coach Mike Smith this week.
"You got a kid that's big like him, that's athletic like him, that's meaner than a wet mule, and he loves football," said Smith. "It's going to be very hard for him to fail."
Jacas got a late start, but it's clear how much the defense could use him and how much the coaching staff believes in him. He has played 61 snaps this summer, the fifth-highest on the defense and he should get plenty more against the Browns.
Dre' Mont Jones and Elijah Ponder have manned the top two spots all summer, while Jacas, Swinson, Hutchins, Jesse Luketa and Amari Gainer have divvied up the recent preseason reps.
The need for some juice off the edge is apparent. A rotational third edge rusher is critical, at least until Harold Landy returns to the mix.
Could one of these depth players put a final exclamation point on their summer with a strong performance in Cleveland, and allay some of those depth concerns?
3. Run It Back
Running back has seen some injury attrition over the last week. Lan Larison practiced in a red jersey. Jam Miller missed a day, returned, then left that practice early. TreVeyon Henderson slipped at Monday's practice and missed Tuesday's.
Sum it all up and there's some uncertainty at the position as we wrap up the preseason.
Hassan Haskins and JaMycal Hasty should be ready to go, and it was unlikely that Stevenson or Henderson would get many, if any, carries at all. But Miller and Larison might be limited as they try to make their final argument.
Haskins has shown tackle-breaking physicality since arriving during training camp as a street free agent. His return ability could help him gain an inside track on a roster spot, and a strong performance at running back could seal it.
Miller and Larison are in the thick of the roster battle as injuries have hit at a tough time. Both have had solid preseason performances, with Miller standing out with an explosive run against the Eagles, and Larison showing great contact balance as a runner when he converted a 4th-and-1 after being hit in the backfield.
Their availability for Thursday night is a big factor for the depleted but competitive position group.
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