Game Notes: Patriots Complete 2026 Preseason

ROOKIE FREE AGENT TE TANNER ARKIN STARTED FOR THE THIRD STRAIGHT GAME

Rookie free agent TE Tanner Arkin started for the third straight game at tight end/fullback. Arkin had his first reception of the preseason on a 3-yard pass from QB Behren Morton.

RIZY MAKES SECOND START

OL Jacob Rizy was in the starting lineup at center for the second straight game. Rizy started at center against Philadelphia after seeing action at center against the Colts in the preseason-opener when Ben Brown left that game with an injury.

NEWLY ACQUIRED PUNTER MAKES HIS NEW ENGLAND DEBUT

Newly acquired P Matt Haack made his New England debut and connected on a 49-yard punt on his first attempt in the first quarter. He had a 63-yard punt in the third quarter. He landed three of his four punts inside the 20-yard line.

MORTON ENTERED THE GAME ON THE THIRD DRIVE

2026 seventh-round draft pick QB Behren Morton entered the game on the third offensive drive and played the rest of the game. Morton finished 18-of-28 for 123 yards.