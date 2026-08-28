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Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Fri Aug 28 - 12:01 AM | Tue Sep 01 - 11:55 AM

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Game Notes: Patriots Complete 2026 Preseason

Game notes and stats from the Patriots preseason game against the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, August 27, 2026.

Aug 28, 2026 at 12:09 AM
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Patriots offense shares a pre-snap huddle during 2026 preseason finale against the Cleveland Browns.
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots offense shares a pre-snap huddle during 2026 preseason finale against the Cleveland Browns.

GAME CAPTAINS
WR Efton Chism III, RB Lan Larison, DT Leonard Taylor III and CB Kindle Vildor served as game captains.

THREE 2026 DRAFT PICKS STARTED ON DEFENSE
Three 2026 draft selections started on defense, with second‑round pick LB Gabe Jacas, fifth‑round pick CB Karon Prunty, and sixth‑round pick LB Namdi Obiazor. Jacas and Prunty started all three preseason games. Obiazor led the team with 11 total tackles against the Browns.

LOMU STARTS AT RIGHT TACKLE
2026 first-round draft pick T Caleb Lomu started at right tackle against the Browns. He started at right tackle in the preseason-opener vs. Indianapolis (8/13) and started at left tackle in the second preseason game vs. Philadelphia (8/22).

WILLIAMS SCORES IN THIRD STRAIGHT GAME
WR Kyle Williams caught a touchdown in his third straight game, a 45‑yard pass from QB Tommy DeVito in the first quarter. He caught a 12‑yard touchdown from DeVito in the second quarter of the preseason‑opener vs. Indianapolis (8/13) and added a 69‑yard touchdown from DeVito in the second quarter vs. Philadelphia (8/22). As a rookie in 2026, Williams had three touchdown passes of at least 30 yards, including a 72-yard touchdown pass from QB Drake Maye at Tampa Bay on Nov. 9.

TOMMY DEVITO STARTED FOR THE THIRD STRAIGHT PRESEASON GAME
QB Tommy DeVito started the game for the third straight week and played the first two offensive series, finishing 2-of-4 for 55 yards and 1 touchdown. Both of his completions were to WR Kyle Williams, a 10-yard pass and a 45-yard touchdown pass.

ROOKIE FREE AGENT TE TANNER ARKIN STARTED FOR THE THIRD STRAIGHT GAME 
Rookie free agent TE Tanner Arkin started for the third straight game at tight end/fullback. Arkin had his first reception of the preseason on a 3-yard pass from QB Behren Morton.

RIZY MAKES SECOND START
OL Jacob Rizy was in the starting lineup at center for the second straight game. Rizy started at center against Philadelphia after seeing action at center against the Colts in the preseason-opener when Ben Brown left that game with an injury.

NEWLY ACQUIRED PUNTER MAKES HIS NEW ENGLAND DEBUT
Newly acquired P Matt Haack made his New England debut and connected on a 49-yard punt on his first attempt in the first quarter. He had a 63-yard punt in the third quarter. He landed three of his four punts inside the 20-yard line.

MORTON ENTERED THE GAME ON THE THIRD DRIVE
2026 seventh-round draft pick QB Behren Morton entered the game on the third offensive drive and played the rest of the game. Morton finished 18-of-28 for 123 yards.

ROOKIE FREE AGENT KYLE DIXON LED THE TEAM IN RECEIVING YARDS
Rookie WR Kyle Dixon, signed as a rookie free agent from Culver-Stockton, led the team with 8 receptions for 71 yards.

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