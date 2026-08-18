Patriots Sign Veteran OL Greg Van Roten; Release TE Mitch Van Vooren

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have signed veteran OL Greg Van Roten (pronounced – van ROW-tin). In addition, the Patriots released TE Mitch Van Vooren.

Van Roten, 36, has played for the Green Bay Packers (2012-13), Carolina Panthers (2017-19), New York Jets (2020-21), Buffalo Bills (2022), Las Vegas Raiders (2023) and New York Giants (2024-25). He also had short offseason stints with the Seattle Seahawks (2014) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2017) and spent two seasons with the Toronto Argonauts (2015-16) of the Canadian Football League. The 6-foot-3, 305-pounder, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Green Bay in 2012 out of Pennsylvania. Overall, he has played in 144 regular season games with 105 starts – 75 at right guard, 27 at left guard and three at center. Last season with the New York Giants, he started all 17 games at right guard.