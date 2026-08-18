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Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Tue Aug 18 - 01:59 PM | Wed Aug 19 - 09:22 AM

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Patriots Sign Veteran OL Greg Van Roten; Release TE Mitch Van Vooren

The Patriots announced that they have signed veteran OL Greg Van Roten. In addition, the Patriots released TE Mitch Van Vooren.

Aug 18, 2026 at 04:00 PM
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FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have signed veteran OL Greg Van Roten (pronounced – van ROW-tin). In addition, the Patriots released TE Mitch Van Vooren.

Van Roten, 36, has played for the Green Bay Packers (2012-13), Carolina Panthers (2017-19), New York Jets (2020-21), Buffalo Bills (2022), Las Vegas Raiders (2023) and New York Giants (2024-25). He also had short offseason stints with the Seattle Seahawks (2014) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2017) and spent two seasons with the Toronto Argonauts (2015-16) of the Canadian Football League. The 6-foot-3, 305-pounder, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Green Bay in 2012 out of Pennsylvania. Overall, he has played in 144 regular season games with 105 starts – 75 at right guard, 27 at left guard and three at center. Last season with the New York Giants, he started all 17 games at right guard.

Van Vooren, 25, was signed by New England on July 22, 2026. He was originally signed by the Seattle Seahawks as a rookie free agent out of St. Norbert on June 4, 2025. The 6-foot-5, 255-pounder, was released by Seattle on June 13 and then was signed by the Cleveland Browns on Aug. 4 before being released on Aug. 24. He earned first-team All-NACC honors during his final collegiate season after recording 33 receptions for 510 yards and 10 touchdowns. He began his college career as a track athlete Marquette, setting the school record in the 400-meter hurdles.

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