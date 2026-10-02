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Mack Hollins named Week 4 NFLPA Community MVP after hosting Special Olympics Field Day

New England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins was named the Week 4 NFLPA Community MVP on Friday after recently hosting a Special Olympics Field Day for over 100 athletes and their families.

Oct 02, 2026 at 11:00 AM
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Alexandra Francisco

Senior Lifestyle Reporter & Content Producer

Mack Hollins Special Olympics
David Silverman

Long before he became well known across the NFL for his energetic play and esoteric habits, Mack Hollins was building a reputation for giving back – especially with the Special Olympics.

The New England Patriots wide receiver hosted his biggest event with the organization yet, teaming up with the Patriots Foundation to host a Special Olympics Field Day in Foxborough on Tuesday, Sept. 22.

Those philanthropic efforts were recognized Friday, as Hollins was named the Week 4 NFLPA Community MVP.

"Tonight I got to have my very first Field Day with over 100 Special Olympics athletes plus their families," Hollins said after the event.

"I've been working with the Special Olympics for a long time, and this is the first time I've really been able to have to host so many athletes. Hopefully we can have so many more in the future, but this was so amazing to bring athletes from all over the area all here to enjoy each other, to enjoy inclusion, and enjoy some time with me."

Including families, about 250 people packed into the WIN Waste Field House at Patriot Place for an evening of exercise, activities, and giveaways.

Beyond playing football, soccer, and a little bit of softball, the field day included meals for the athletes and their families, face painting, a photo booth, and interactive elements designed for all ages abilities.

"I've been working with the Special Olympics for over 15 years now, and in a more official role, in the last seven to eight years," Hollins said.

"I'm a global ambassador, which is one of my greatest honors, but I say it all the time, I do it kind of selfishly for the way the athletes make me feel when I see them. They come here and treat you exactly how you treat them. They have no ulterior motives. They have fun with each other. They enjoy just playing sports and being out here, but they give you their heart."

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