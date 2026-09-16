Teachers at Providence elementary school surprised with generous back-to-school donation from Drake & Ann Michael Maye

"It was amazing," said Costa. "There were teachers crying. They couldn't have been more thankful."

The generosity makes a tremendous impact, as Alfred Lima, Sr. Elementary is a Title I school, which receives federal financial assistance through the U.S. Department of Education as it serves a high percentage of children from low-income families.

"Our school is a Title I school. So, 98% of our kids get free or reduced lunch. We have more than 400 multilingual learners, which means 400 of our students speak Spanish or another language as their first language. This provides them the opportunity to get special supplies for the kids in their classrooms that they wouldn't have otherwise."

Maye launched the MayeDay Family Foundation in March. The charity's first activation, a celebrity softball classic at Polar Park in Worcester, Mass., raised more than $500,000 in May to benefit children and families in need throughout New England and in North Carolina.

After this surprise gift, the school plans to show the Mayes their gratitude.

"Every time we talk about it it gives me goosebumps," said Goodwin.