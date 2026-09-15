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Patriots Re-Sign S Elliott Davison to the Practice Squad; Release TE Shane Zylstra from the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they have re-signed S Elliott Davison to the practice squad and released TE Shane Zylstra from the practice squad. 

Sep 15, 2026 at 04:00 PM
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FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have re-signed S Elliott Davison to the practice squad and released TE Shane Zylstra from the practice squad.

Davison, 24, was signed by New England to the practice squad on Sept. 3, 2026 and released on Sept. 14, 2026. He originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the New Orleans Saints on April 4, 2025 out of the University of Texas-San Antonio. The 6-foot, 200-pounder, spent the 2025 season on the New Orleans practice squad. He went to training camp with the Saints this past summer but was released on Aug. 30, 2026.

Zylstra, 29, was signed by New England to the practice squad on Sept. 2, 2026. He originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Minnesota Vikings in 2021 out of Minnesota State-Mankato. The 6-foot-3, 245-pounder, joined the Detroit Lions practice squad after being released by Minnesota prior to the start of the 2021 season. He has spent time on the practice squad and the 53-man roster during his four seasons with the Lions. Overall, he has played in 35 games with six starts and has 18 receptions for 136 yards and 4 touchdowns. Zylstra was signed by the Buffalo Bills as an unrestricted free agent on May 12, 2026, but was released on Aug. 29, 2026.

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