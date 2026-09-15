Game Preview: Patriots vs. Steelers

WEEK 2 · Sun 09/20 · 1:00 PM EDT
VS
Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
PATRIOTS: Game Release (PDF) | Roster | Depth Chart | Stats
STEELERS: Roster | Depth Chart | Stats | Roster Flip-Card (PDF coming soon)
The New England Patriots will return to the confines of Gillette Stadium for the 2026 home-opener when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers this Sunday. It is the second straight season that the Patriots will host Pittsburgh. Last year, the Steelers beat the Patriots, 21-14, on Sept. 21. Pittsburgh is the second of four straight opponents that New England will face that made the playoffs in 2025. The Patriots opened against Seattle, host Pittsburgh this week, and then travel to face Jacksonville and Buffalo.
SERIES HISTORY
The Patriots and Steelers will meet for the second straight season at Gillette Stadium in the month of September. Last season, the Patrtiots hosted Piittsburgh on Sept. 21 and dropped a 21-14 decsion after a five-turnover game (4 fumbles and 1 interception).
Since 2000, New England is 14-5 against Pittsburgh, including the postseason, and the Patriots are 6-2 all-time against the Steelers at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots are 4-1 against Pittsburgh in the postseason.
This week's matchup will mark the 37th meeting overall. Pittsburgh leds the all-time regular season record with a 16-15 mark, but the series is tied at 5-5 in the regular season when New England hosts Pittsburgh.
The teams played in the AFC Championship Game during the 2001, 2004 and 2016 playoffs, with the Patriots winning each time en route to Super Bowl titles. The teams also met in the 1996 and 1997 Divisional Playoffs. The Patriots defeated Pittsburgh, 28-3, at Foxboro Stadium en route to their Super Bowl XXXI appearance. Pittsburgh beat New England the following season, 7-6, at Three Rivers Stadium.
The Patriots' first regular season home game at Gillette Stadium was a season-opening 28-21 win on Sept. 9, 2002, against Pittsburgh.
SERIES BREAKDOWN
Overall Record: 19-17
Home Record: 7-5
- Gillette Stadium: 6-2
- Foxboro Stadium: 1-3
Road Record: 12-12
- Heinz/Acrisure Field: 8-3
- Three Rivers Stadium: 4-9
TALE OF THE TAPE
|2026 REGULAR SEASON
|NEW ENGLAND
|PITTSBURGH
|Record
|0-1
|1-0
|Divisional Standings
|2nd (T)
|1st (T)
|Total Yards Gained
|277
|264
|Total Offense (Rank)
|277.0 (22)
|264.0 (25)
|Rush Offense
|109.0 (17)
|58.0 (32
|Pass Offense
|168.0 (24T)
|206.0 (13)
|Points Per Game
|10 (28T)
|20.0 (22T)
|Total Yards Allowed
|285
|238
|Total Defense (Rank)
|285.0 (13)
|238.0 (3)
|Rush Defense
|97.0 (12)
|120.0 (18)
|Pass Defense
|188.0 (16)
|118.0 (2)
|Points Allowed/Game
|13 (5T)
|13 (5T
|Possession Avg.
|34:17
|28:53
|Sacks Allowed/Yards Lost
|3/10
|2/15
|Sacks Made/Yards
|2/12
|4/25
|Total Touchdowns Scored
|1
|1
|Penalties Against/Yards
|7/50
|7/52
|Punts/Avg.
|4/44.3
|4/48.5
|Turnover Differential
|-3 (31T)
|+1 (8T)
CONNECTIONS
FORMER PATRIOTS
Coaches
- Tight Ends Coach Robert Kugler (2024-25)
- Chief of Staff Steve Scarnecchia (2014-20)
- Defensive Coord. Patrick Graham (2009-15)
FORMER STEELERS
Players
- LB Robert Spillane (2019-22)
Coaches
- Head Coach Mike Vrabel (1997-2000)
BROADCAST INFO
TELEVISION: This week's game will be broadcast by CBS and can be seen locally on WBZ-TV Channel 4. Jim Nantz will handle play-by-play duties with J.J. Watt as the color analyst. Tracy Wolfson will report from the sidelines. The game will be produced by Jim Rikhoff and directed by Mike Arnold.
NATIONAL RADIO: This week's game will be broadcast to a national audience on Sports USA. Larry Kahn will call the game with former Patriots kicker and all-time leading scorer Stephen Gostkowski providing analysis.
LOCAL RADIO: 98.5 The Sports Hub is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. A complete listing of the network's stations can be found here. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci will call the action along with former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, who will provide color analysis. The games are produced by Marc Cappello.
For information on how to stream the game please visit our Ways to Watch guide.