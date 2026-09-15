Game Preview: Patriots vs. Steelers

The New England Patriots will return to the confines of Gillette Stadium for the 2026 home-opener when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers this Sunday. It is the second straight season that the Patriots will host Pittsburgh. Last year, the Steelers beat the Patriots, 21-14, on Sept. 21. Pittsburgh is the second of four straight opponents that New England will face that made the playoffs in 2025. The Patriots opened against Seattle, host Pittsburgh this week, and then travel to face Jacksonville and Buffalo.