Game Notes: Patriots Open on Primetime for the 12th Time

PATRIOTS OPENED THE SEASON ON PRIME TIME FOR THE 12TH TIME

New England's season started in prime time for the 12th time in team history and for the first time since the 2019 season when they opened at home against Pittsburgh in a Sunday Night Football game. The NFL has started the season one other time on a Wednesday night, which was in 2012 when the New York Giants hosted the Dallas Cowboys. That game was moved to Wednesday due to the Democratic National Convention. In addition to the 2012 game, there have been three other Wednesday games in modern times with two Christmas games on a Wednesday in 2024, and then in 2020, a Week 12 game between Baltimore and Pittsburgh that was moved to Wednesday due to COVID postponements.