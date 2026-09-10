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Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Thu Sep 10 | 01:10 AM - 11:55 AM

🎙UPCOMING BROADCASTS - THURSDAY:  12 PM, PATRIOTS UNFILTERED; 2 PM, HC MIKE VRABEL PRESS CONFERENCE

Forged in Foxborough Episode 3: Earn Your Role

Game Observations: 8 takeaways from the Patriots loss to the Seahawks in Week 1

Head Coach Mike Vrabel 9/9: "We never accept losing, but we have to embrace moving on"

Game Notes: Patriots Open on Primetime for the 12th Time

Patriots Postgame Show 9/9: Patriots at Seahawks Week 1 Breakdown

Drake Maye 9/9: "That's not how I play football or how I want to represent my game"

Patriots at Seahawks Full Highlights | NFL Week 1

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/9

Seattle Seahawks Postgame Quotes 9/9

Andy Borregales' 50-yard field goal boosts Pats' lead to 10-0 in Seattle

Gabe Jacas' first career sack brings Drew Lock to the ground in second quarter

Drake Maye's loft to Eli Raridon is the first TD of the 2026 NFL Season!

Drake Maye connects with A.J. Brown for the first time on a 7-yard gain in Seattle

Drake Maye escapes up the middle for a 10-yard gain

Dre'Mont Jones engulfs Sam Darnold to notch Patriots' first sack of 2026

Kevin Byard III Leads the Team Huddle Ahead of Seahawks Game

Patriots Pregame Show 9/9: Patriots at Seahawks Week 1 Preview

Inactives Analysis: Patriots elevate RB Lan Larison from practice squad with TreVeyon Henderson inactive for season opener vs. Seahawks

Week 1 Inactives: Patriots at Seahawks

Patriots 2026 Season Hype Set to Dream on by Aerosmith

MORE LATEST PATRIOTS NEWS & ANALYSIS

Gamebook: Patriots at Seahawks Week 1

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots' Week 1 game against the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday, September 9, 2026.

Sep 09, 2026 at 11:35 PM
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Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots' Week 1 game against the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday, September 9, 2026.

Download the Patriots at Seahawks Gamebook [PDF]

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Game Observations: 8 takeaways from the Patriots loss to the Seahawks in Week 1

Game Notes: Patriots Open on Primetime for the 12th Time

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