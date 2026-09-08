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Injury Report Analysis: Patriots RB TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) ruled out for season-opener vs. Seahawks

After missing all three practices this week, Henderson (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday night's opener vs. the Seahawks.

Sep 08, 2026 at 04:51 PM
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Evan Lazar

Staff Writer

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Seattle, Wash. – The Patriots are in Seattle to open the 2026 NFL season with a Super Bowl rematch against the Seahawks and the first injury report of the year dropped Tuesday night.

The Patriots ruled out C Ben Brown (knee) and RB TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) after sitting out all three practices. The Patriots could use a practice-squad elevation on RB Lan Larison or Hassan Haskins (practice squad elevations will be announced Wednesday).

Henderson is coming off an impressive rookie season where he was a finalist for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year after leading the Patriots in scrimmage yards and touchdowns. However, the 2025 second-rounder's snaps decreased as his rookie season wore on, with veteran RB Rhamondre Stevenson assuming a lead-back role down the stretch and for the Patriots playoff run. That said, he brings a big-play element to the Patriots offense that is tough to replicate. Plus, the Patriots running back depth behind Henderson and Stevenson is a bit uncertain.

After adding former Cardinals RB Corey Kiner on roster cutdown weekend, Kiner is the third back on the 53-man roster. The former Cardinal has only been in the building for just over a week (five practices) and has an intriguing skill set as a compact runner with good power, vision, and one-cut ability between the tackles. Kiner also showed well in pass protection in limited reps, is a reliable outlet on check downs, and can return kickoffs. Still, he is probably not fully up to speed if he has to be Stevenson's primary backup.

Without Henderson, New England could elevate Lan Larison or Hassan Haskins from the practice squad as the third back on the game-day roster. The decision there could come down to the style of back they prefer to complement Kiner and Stevenson. Larison is a developmental player in a sub-package role, primarily playing in spread formations and in the passing game. Haskins, on the other hand, is a downhill bowling ball back who can handle early-down runs. From this perspective, Larison as a receiving back and special teams option makes sense.

As for the offensive line, the Patriots starting five remains intact for Week 1, with the new-look unit hoping to rebound from the Super Bowl loss. However, top backup Ben Brown won't suit up this week after sustaining a knee injury during the preseason. Instead, veteran C/G Greg Van Roten will likely be the team's primary backup on the interior offensive line. Van Roten joined the team in late August to bolster the center-guard depth following Brown's injury on Aug. 13.

The good news is that the Patriots defense is fully healthy, with DT Christian Barmore (knee) being removed from the injury report after getting a load management day in Sunday's practice. After being the more competitive side of the ball in the Super Bowl last February, the Pats defense, led by star CB Christian Gonzalez fresh off signing a record-breaking four-year contract extension, is a full go.

Moving over to the Seahawks final injury report, Seattle has two injury question marks in its secondary, with star S Nick Emmanwori (questionable, ankle) and starter Ty Okada's (out, hamstring) status uncertain. Emmanwori is an essential part of the Seahawks defense as a versatile defender who plays best as a nickel or box safety. Playing the "big" nickel in the slot allows Seattle to stop the run with five defensive backs on the field. He's a highly effective blitzer and run defender in a safety body type, as we saw last February.

Emmanwori is still working his way back from offseason ankle surgery, while Okada was Seattle's projected in-house replacement for free-agent departure Coby Bryant. Bryant wasn't a core player like Devon Witherspoon, Leonard Williams, or Emmanwori, but he was a starter in the Seahawks secondary that allowed Emmanwori to play closer to the line of scrimmage. Seahawks CB Josh Jobe is also elevating to the No. 2 cornerback spot opposite Witherspoon after CB Riq Woolen signed with the Eagles in free agency.

There's a possibility we're talking ourselves into a short-handed Seahawks defense being weaker than the one the Patriots faced seven months ago. But there are still early-season injuries, personnel, and coaching changes on Seattle's side that are noteworthy. Along with their new faces and possible injuries on defense, the Seahawks are also breaking in a first-round rookie running back (Jadarian Price) and have a first-time offensive coordinator in Brian Fluerry replacing now-Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak – that's Week 1 for you.

The next steps for the Patriots will be practice squad elevations on Wednesday. With top punter Bryce Baringer on injured reserve, veteran P Mitch Wishnowsky will be one practice squad elevation to punt in Wednesday night's game. That leaves the second elevation for either depth at running back or possibly a veteran who New England stashed on the practice squad on cutdown weekend (LB K.J. Britt, S Mike Brown) – we'll keep you updated.

The Patriots kick off the 2026 season with a Super Bowl rematch vs. the Seahawks at Lumen Field at 8:20 p.m. ET on Wednesday night.

DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer

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