3 to Watch: Patriots Kick Off 2026 NFL Season in Seattle

Maye said this week that he thinks he and the offense are better prepared the second time around, but there's no way to know until after the ball gets kicked off.

"I think you would like to think you are, but it's really when you are out there, and you got to react, and you got to have some urgency, and we got to get ready to play at their place," said Maye. "It's going to be a tough environment. They are well-coached; they got great players."

There are more tools that Maye can use to help him against Seattle. Whether it's purposeful use of cadence, going hurry-up in select moments, or simply taking an extra pre-snap beat to decipher any oncoming blitzers, Maye should lean into his experiences, good and bad, from last season and hope to pull everything together for a great performance in a hostile environment.

3. Who's More Special?

Both the Patriots and Seahawks feature dangerous returners who can change the game in an instant. Punt returner Marcus Jones is a threat to score every time he touches the ball, just as Rashid Shaheed is on both punt and kickoff returns.