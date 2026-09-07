Patriots Gameplan: 3 keys to victory in Super Bowl rematch vs. the Seahawks in Week 1

Another pressure Seattle ran successfully put the back in a bind again by overloading the B-Gap. This time, the Seahawks bring the nickel (Witherspoon) and LB Ernest Jones on a B-Gap pressure. With the Pats protection in a four-man slide to Maye's left, Stevenson is once again in a 2-on-1 situation. He can block either Jones or Witherspoon, but he can't block both, meaning Maye is "hot" if they both come. Again, the two easiest solutions: reset the protection by calling off the four-man slide to have RG Mike Onwenu block Jones (Stevenson blocks Witherspoon) or throw quickly into the void in Seattle's fire zone backside.

The themes of the Super Bowl LX rematch will be the Patriots offensive line holding up better against Seattle's front and Maye/McDaniels having better blitz beaters. From a big-picture standpoint, staying attached on the scoreboard and better early-down execution would also help mitigate Seattle's pressure. New England lost -0.26 EPA per play on first and second down in the Super Bowl (8th percentile), while its average distance to the sticks on third down was 6.5 yards, forcing them to throw on 14-of-15 third downs.

Statistically, Seattle had a great run defense last season. But the Seahawks ran the highest percentage of defensive plays in a two-high safety structure (78.4%) and averaged 6.2 defenders in the box per play in 2025 (second-fewest in the NFL). They get away with playing out of lighter initial boxes by run blitzing, penetrating gaps with stunts or slants, and rotating an extra hat into the box at the snap. Still, the Seahawks are structurally vulnerable to the run.

One of the Patriots sneaky big offseason acquisitions was signing FB Reggie Gilliam in free agency. To stay ahead of the chains, New England could put heavy personnel on the field on first and second down, using Gilliam as a lead blocker on two-back runs into Seattle's lighter boxes. Seattle had the fifth-best run defense against two-back runs (30.8% success rate), but opposing offenses had a 50 percent success rate running play-action from two-back formations in 2025 (14th in the NFL). Using their new fullback to script two-back run-actions is as good a strategy as any for the Patriots offense in this matchup.

If they want to compete with Seattle this time around, the Patriots need to play better early-down offense and handle pressure more smoothly on Wednesday night.

Defense Key: Turn Sam Darnold into a Drop-Back Passer (Eliminate Run+Boot Game)

Moving over to the other side of the ball, we already addressed the major changes to Seattle's offense, which will have a new play-caller and lead running back this season.

The Seahawks replaced Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak, a finalist for Assistant Coach of the Year in 2025 (an award that went to Josh McDaniels), by hiring 49ers assistant Brian Fleury as their offensive coordinator. Fleury has been up for other coordinator vacancies as a Shanahan disciple with 14 years of NFL coaching experience, most recently serving as the tight ends/run-game coordinator in San Francisco.