Patriots Sign TE Shane Zylstra to the Practice Squad; Waive S Eric Butler and WR Jimmy Kibble from Injured Reserve

Zylstra, 29, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Minnesota Vikings in 2021 out of Minnesota State-Mankato. The 6-foot-3, 245-pounder, joined the Detroit Lions practice squad after being released by Minnesota prior to the start of the 2021 season. He has spent time on the practice squad and the 53-man roster during his four seasons with the Lions. Overall, he has played in 35 games with six starts and has 18 receptions for 136 yards and 4 touchdowns. Zylstra was signed by the Buffalo Bills as an unrestricted free agent on May 12, 2026, but was released on Aug. 29, 2026.