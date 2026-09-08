How Patriots QB Drake Maye can be even better in his third NFL season

The Patriots magical 2025 season ended with Drake Maye holding back tears during his post-game press conference after a 29-13 loss to the Seahawks in Super Bowl LX last February.

New England's young quarterback had established himself as an NFL star and an MVP candidate in just his second season. He led the Patriots through the AFC to Santa Clara in a Super Bowl run nobody saw coming, but Maye's meteoric rise unfortunately had a crash landing at Levi's Stadium seven months ago.

"This hurts. No doubt. It definitely hurts. It's been a long ride. They played better than us tonight. They deserve to win that game," Maye said with his emotions written all over his face. "Speaking for the whole team and myself, just what a journey it's been for us. I love this team."

As the second-youngest quarterback to start a Super Bowl in NFL history, Maye captured that moment in the media tent outside Levi's Stadium perfectly. Although the Patriots fell short of the ultimate prize, it had been a heck of a journey from a 4-13 record in Maye's rookie season to a 14-3 mark in 2025. But the Patriots and their now third-year quarterback are focused on using the Super Bowl loss as fuel in 2026.

"You can use it as a learning experience and an experience that I have a chance to remember for the rest of my career, the rest of my life," Maye said two days after losing to the Seahawks. "It's a chance to battle back from something that didn't go your way or you wish would have gone differently and give you fuel to remember that. That's what gives you something to work for."

As the Patriots turn the page to a season that will begin with a Super Bowl rematch on banner night in Seattle on Wednesday, Maye is entering his first season since high school with the same offensive coordinator. In college, Maye had coordinators Phil Longo (2022) and Chip Lindsey (2023). Then, Alex Van Pelt was his offensive coordinator in his rookie season with the Patriots, followed by Josh McDaniels in 2025. In his second year with McDaniels and QB coach Ashton Grant, the Patriots coaches are pushing Maye even harder to master the offense — no more free passes because it's year one in a new system.

"We are just trying to push him a little bit out of his comfort zone. So, when the bullets are flying, it's not something he hasn't seen before," Grant said. "We try to push the whole room and make those guys uncomfortable and give them scenarios that maybe they haven't seen before."

The Patriots coaching staff is helping Maye graduate to a master's degree in the McDaniels system, which gives him complete control at the line of scrimmage. Teammates have noticed a louder, more confident Maye. One example was when he impressed his new No. 1 receiver, A.J. Brown, by speaking to the team during a spring meeting. Brown and Maye's lockers are now located next to each other inside the New Balance Athletics Center.

"He's a true leader. He leads the room. It says a lot that a young guy grabs everybody's attention," Brown said in episode two of Forged in Foxborough.

The hope is that Maye will have more tools to get the offense into the best play possible. After the Seahawks put the Pats protections in binds throughout the Super Bowl, part of Maye's maturation in the system is a better understanding of how to get the offense into a sound play call based on what the defense is showing. After watching a master of the McDaniels offense work for years, former Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer weighed in on how he sees Maye improving in his second season in the system.

"Drake obviously had a phenomenal year last year, a few votes away from MVP. They go to the Super Bowl and he's really just doing the what of the offense instead of understanding the why," Hoyer told Patriots.com. "I think that's where you're going to see the growth this year. It's just the understanding of the why and how to get out of bad plays. Obviously, Tom (Brady) was so good at doing that."

Hoyer also expects Maye to have more input in the offense now that he and McDaniels, who won AP Assistant Coach of the Year in 2025, have a successful season under their belts.

"I think it's so important because now they're not starting at phase one. They're starting where they left off. They're refining, improving, and adding," said Hoyer. "Instead of him coaching Drake, it's them growing together, and it becomes a partnership more than a coach-player relationship."