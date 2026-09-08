Report: Patriots sign star CB Christian Gonzalez to record-breaking contract extension

According to multiple reports, Gonzalez and the Patriots have agreed to a four-year extension worth record highs for a cornerback in maximum value ($135 million) and total guarantees ($102 million). Gonzalez is now the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history, with a $33.75 million average annual value. The 23-year-old earned his first Pro Bowl selection last season and was a second-team All-Pro selection in the 2024 season after being selected 17th overall by the Patriots in the 2023 NFL Draft. With the former first-rounder entering his fourth NFL season, Gonzalez was extension-eligible for the first time this offseason.

Gonzalez is one of the league's premier shutdown cornerbacks. In 2025, he led all qualified cornerbacks in catch rate allowed (43.4%) and ranked fourth-best in passer rating allowed into his coverage (57.0) while covering the opponents No. 1 receiver on a weekly basis. In Super Bowl LX, he shadowed Seahawks star WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba on 15 routes, allowing only one catch for 16 yards with a pass breakup. He also had a huge interception late in the AFC Championship Game that helped seal a Patriots win.

The Patriots cornerback was also successful in shadowing Emeka Egbuka (9 targets, 3 receptions, 56 yards), Drake London (7 targets, 3 receptions, 67 yards), Tee Higgins (3 targets, 3 catches, 20 yards), and Tetairoa McMillan (3 targets, 2 catches, 31 yards) last season. In all, Gonzalez is a critical piece to a defense that finished fourth in points allowed in 2025.