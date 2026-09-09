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Patriots Elevate Two Players from the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they have elevated RB Lan Larison and P Mitch Wishnowsky to the active roster from the practice squad. 

Sep 09, 2026 at 04:00 PM
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FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have elevated RB Lan Larison and P Mitch Wishnowsky to the active roster from the practice squad.

Larison, 24, originally was signed by New England as a rookie free agent on May 9, 2025 out of UC Davis. The 5-foot-11, 209-pounder, spent his rookie season on injured reserve. He was released by New England on Aug. 30 and signed to the practice squad on Sept. 1.

Wishnowsky, 34, is a veteran of seven NFL seasons with the San Francisco 49ers (2019-24) and the Buffalo Bills (2025). He was signed by New England to the practice squad on Aug. 31, 2026. The 6-foot-2, 220-pounder, was released by Buffalo on Aug. 30, 2026. He originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round draft pick by San Francisco in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Utah. He was released by San Francisco on May 28, 2025 and was signed by the Washington Commanders to the practice squad on Sept. 10, 2025. He was elevated for one game but did not play and then was released from the Washington practice squad. Wishnowsky signed with Buffalo on Sept. 30, 2025 and played in 13 games. A native of Gosnells, Australia, Wishnowsky has played in 105 regular season games and has 348 punts for 15,865 yards for a 45.6-yard average with 156 punts inside the 20-yard line.

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