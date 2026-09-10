Robert Kraft Elected to Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame

Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft has been elected to the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame as a member of its Class of 2026, the organization announced this week. He will be honored during the Hall of Fame induction ceremony on December 15 at the New York Hilton Hotel in New York City.

Kraft is one of 10 inductees in the Class of 2026, joining a distinguished group that includes Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback and ESPN broadcaster Troy Aikman, veteran FOX reporter Tom Rinaldi, former Disney Chairman & CEO Robert Iger, and several influential leaders from across the sports television industry. The class was selected by a voting committee comprised of more than 175 sports television professionals, executives and previous Hall of Fame inductees.

The honor recognizes Kraft's profound impact on sports broadcasting and media throughout more than three decades of NFL ownership. Since purchasing the Patriots in 1994, Kraft has served as one of the league's most influential voices on media and television strategy, helping guide the NFL through a period of unprecedented growth and innovation.

According to the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame, Kraft helped shape the way fans consume NFL content through his leadership of the league's Broadcast Committee and later its Media Committee. During that time, the NFL expanded its media reach through groundbreaking broadcast and digital partnerships that helped establish professional football as the most valuable programming on television.

"Robert Kraft has spent more than three decades shaping not only the success of the National Football League, but also the way fans experience it," the Hall of Fame wrote in announcing his selection. "Under his leadership, the NFL transformed its media business into the gold standard of professional sports, forging landmark partnerships that redefined the value of live sports on television and digital platforms."

Throughout his tenure, Kraft has worked alongside generations of broadcast executives and media leaders while helping the NFL navigate major changes in television, streaming and digital distribution. The Hall of Fame cited Kraft's ability to balance the interests of the league, its media partners, and football fans as a key factor in strengthening the NFL's position as the premier sports property in America.

Kraft's latest honor adds to a lengthy list of recognitions earned during his distinguished ownership career. Since acquiring the Patriots, he has overseen one of the most successful eras in professional sports history. Under Kraft's ownership, New England has won six Super Bowl championships, appeared in 10 Super Bowls and established itself as one of the NFL's flagship franchises.

Founded in 2007, the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame honors executives, broadcasters, producers, engineers, technicians and sports leaders whose contributions have had a lasting impact on the sports television industry.