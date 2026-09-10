 Skip to main content
Advertising

Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Thu Sep 10 | 01:10 AM - 11:55 AM

🎙UPCOMING BROADCASTS - THURSDAY:  12 PM, PATRIOTS UNFILTERED; 1 PM, HC MIKE VRABEL PRESS CONFERENCE

Forged in Foxborough Episode 3: Earn Your Role

Robert Kraft Elected to Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame

Game Observations: 8 takeaways from the Patriots loss to the Seahawks in Week 1

Head Coach Mike Vrabel 9/9: "We never accept losing, but we have to embrace moving on"

Game Notes: Patriots Open on Primetime for the 12th Time

Patriots Postgame Show 9/9: Patriots at Seahawks Week 1 Breakdown

Drake Maye 9/9: "That's not how I play football or how I want to represent my game"

Patriots at Seahawks Full Highlights | NFL Week 1

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/9

Seattle Seahawks Postgame Quotes 9/9

Andy Borregales' 50-yard field goal boosts Pats' lead to 10-0 in Seattle

Gabe Jacas' first career sack brings Drew Lock to the ground in second quarter

Drake Maye's loft to Eli Raridon is the first TD of the 2026 NFL Season!

Drake Maye connects with A.J. Brown for the first time on a 7-yard gain in Seattle

Drake Maye escapes up the middle for a 10-yard gain

Dre'Mont Jones engulfs Sam Darnold to notch Patriots' first sack of 2026

Patriots Warm-Ups and Inside the Locker Room ahead of the Season Opener against the Seahawks presented by Gillette | Pregame

Kevin Byard III Leads the Team Huddle Ahead of Seahawks Game

Patriots Pregame Show 9/9: Patriots at Seahawks Week 1 Preview

Inactives Analysis: Patriots elevate RB Lan Larison from practice squad with TreVeyon Henderson inactive for season opener vs. Seahawks

MORE LATEST PATRIOTS NEWS & ANALYSIS

Robert Kraft Elected to Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame

Patriots Chairman and CEO recognized for decades of leadership that helped reshape the NFL's media landscape.

Sep 10, 2026 at 09:29 AM
Author Image
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

KraftBroadcast-Silverman
Photo by David Silverman

Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft has been elected to the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame as a member of its Class of 2026, the organization announced this week. He will be honored during the Hall of Fame induction ceremony on December 15 at the New York Hilton Hotel in New York City.

Kraft is one of 10 inductees in the Class of 2026, joining a distinguished group that includes Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback and ESPN broadcaster Troy Aikman, veteran FOX reporter Tom Rinaldi, former Disney Chairman & CEO Robert Iger, and several influential leaders from across the sports television industry. The class was selected by a voting committee comprised of more than 175 sports television professionals, executives and previous Hall of Fame inductees.

The honor recognizes Kraft's profound impact on sports broadcasting and media throughout more than three decades of NFL ownership. Since purchasing the Patriots in 1994, Kraft has served as one of the league's most influential voices on media and television strategy, helping guide the NFL through a period of unprecedented growth and innovation.

According to the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame, Kraft helped shape the way fans consume NFL content through his leadership of the league's Broadcast Committee and later its Media Committee. During that time, the NFL expanded its media reach through groundbreaking broadcast and digital partnerships that helped establish professional football as the most valuable programming on television.

"Robert Kraft has spent more than three decades shaping not only the success of the National Football League, but also the way fans experience it," the Hall of Fame wrote in announcing his selection. "Under his leadership, the NFL transformed its media business into the gold standard of professional sports, forging landmark partnerships that redefined the value of live sports on television and digital platforms."

Throughout his tenure, Kraft has worked alongside generations of broadcast executives and media leaders while helping the NFL navigate major changes in television, streaming and digital distribution. The Hall of Fame cited Kraft's ability to balance the interests of the league, its media partners, and football fans as a key factor in strengthening the NFL's position as the premier sports property in America.

Kraft's latest honor adds to a lengthy list of recognitions earned during his distinguished ownership career. Since acquiring the Patriots, he has overseen one of the most successful eras in professional sports history. Under Kraft's ownership, New England has won six Super Bowl championships, appeared in 10 Super Bowls and established itself as one of the NFL's flagship franchises.

Founded in 2007, the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame honors executives, broadcasters, producers, engineers, technicians and sports leaders whose contributions have had a lasting impact on the sports television industry.

The 2026 Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place December 15 in New York City.

Related Content

news

Game Observations: 8 takeaways from the Patriots loss to the Seahawks in Week 1

The Patriots dropped their season-opener to the Seahawks in a 13-10 loss in Seattle on Wednesday night.

news

Game Notes: Patriots Open on Primetime for the 12th Time

Game notes and stats from the Patriots' Week 1 game against the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday, September 9, 2026.

news

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/9

New England Patriots Head Coach Mike Vrabel and select players comment on their Week 1 game against the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday, September 9, 2026.

news

Seattle Seahawks Postgame Quotes 9/9

Seattle Seahawks Head Coach Mike Macdonald and select players comment on their Week 1 game against the New England Patriots on Wednesday, September 9, 2026.

news

Gamebook: Patriots at Seahawks Week 1

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots' Week 1 game against the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday, September 9, 2026.

news

Inactives Analysis: Patriots elevate RB Lan Larison from practice squad with TreVeyon Henderson inactive for season opener vs. Seahawks

The Patriots game-day roster is set for their season-opener vs. the Seahawks on Wednesday night.

news

Week 1 Inactives: Patriots at Seahawks

The New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks announce the following inactive players ahead of their NFL Week 1 game on September 9, 2026.

news

Patriots Elevate Two Players from the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they have elevated RB Lan Larison and P Mitch Wishnowsky to the active roster from the practice squad.

news

Expert Predictions: Week 1 Picks for Patriots at Seahawks

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 1 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

news

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Seahawks

Complete broadcast information for the Week 1 regular season game between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday, September 9 at 8:20 PM.

news

Patriots Gameplan: 3 keys to victory in Super Bowl rematch vs. the Seahawks

The Patriots and Seahawks will be the first teams in a decade to open the regular season with a Super Bowl rematch.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Robert Kraft Elected to Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame

Game Observations: 8 takeaways from the Patriots loss to the Seahawks in Week 1

Game Notes: Patriots Open on Primetime for the 12th Time

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/9

Seattle Seahawks Postgame Quotes 9/9

Gamebook: Patriots at Seahawks Week 1

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Head Coach Mike Vrabel 9/9: "We never accept losing, but we have to embrace moving on"

Christian Gonzalez, Rhamondre Stevenson, Kevin Byard III, Carlton Davis, Romeo Doubs | Postgame Media Availability

Patriots Postgame Show 9/9: Patriots at Seahawks Week 1 Breakdown

Drake Maye 9/9: "That's not how I play football or how I want to represent my game"

Patriots at Seahawks Full Highlights | NFL Week 1

Rhamondre Stevenson's best plays from 22-touch performance vs. Seahawks Week 1

Andy Borregales' 50-yard field goal boosts Pats' lead to 10-0 in Seattle

Gabe Jacas' first career sack brings Drew Lock to the ground in second quarter

MORE VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Forged in Foxborough Episode 3: Earn Your Role

Patriots vs. Seahawks CRAZY ENDING | Week 1 Madden 27 Simulation

How Patriots QB Drake Maye can be even better in his third NFL season

Patriots Announce 2026 Captains

Behind the Scenes of Making the New England Patriots New Football Facility

Rob Gronkowski Induction Ceremony to be Held on Saturday, November 7

Advertising