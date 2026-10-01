3 to Watch: Patriots-Bills Clash in AFC East Showdown

1. Nothing to Lose

Some weeks it's fun to dive into the X's and O's and break down the nuance of the matchup, but this week it's more about Mike Vrabel's Patriots team identity that starts with "effort and finish." For a 1-2 team looking to find themselves, that's a great place to start.

Bills fans are already making the shiny new Highmark Stadium a tough place to play, but last year the 2-2 Patriots were able to bring their own energy and pull off an upset, resetting the trajectory for their season.

This year's trip offers an even bigger opportunity. From early appearances, Buffalo is one of the best teams in the NFL, and New England looks like one of the worst. But appearances can quickly change, especially when it comes in the form of a divisional road upset.

Despite coming off a division title, a conference title and a Super Bowl appearance, the Patriots 1-2 start has quickly demonstrated that this is a new season and the good vibes from '25 will have to be earned again.

That's why a "let 'er rip" mentality is the best way to attack this game.