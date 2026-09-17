3 to Watch: Patriots Look to Get on Winning Track vs. Steelers

Without A.J. Brown, Maye will have to be similarly efficient. The identity of the Patriots passing offense without Brown, and Stefon Diggs and Kayshon Boutte for that matter, must start to emerge. Working the ball around to multiple targets is the best course of action, but does the Patriots quarterback have the chemistry and trust yet to put it all together?

"So, we've got to have all hands on deck, especially with a lot of their front," said Maye this week. "They've got some great players, and they've been in that defense and been together for a while, so they know how to play off each other and count each other's strengths."

3. Start the Run, Have Some Fun

The simplest solution to the Patriots recent offensive slump is to run the ball effectively. Yes, "establish the run" is an age-old football cliché, but for Maye's woes it could be the perfect solution. Force the defense to bring an extra safety into the box, then let Maye do what he does best – tear teams apart with stunning downfield accuracy.