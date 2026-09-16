Week 2 Injury Report: Patriots vs. Steelers

The New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers announce the following player injuries and practice participation ahead of their NFL Week 2 game.
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16, 2026
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
T Dametrious Crownover - Knee
CB Carlton Davis III - Neck
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
OL Ben Brown - Knee
LB Dre'Mont Jones - Foot
LB Robert Spillane - Knee
FULL PARTICIPATION
RB TreVeyon Henderson - Ankle
PITTSBURGH STEELERS
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
OT Troy Fautanu - Ankle
TE Darnell Washington - Not Injury Related / Personal
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
WR Michael Pittman Jr. - Foot
CB Joey Porter Jr. - Not Injury Related / Conditioning
FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.
Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Participation = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Participation = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play