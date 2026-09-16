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Replay: Patriots Unfiltered & Patriots Catch-22 Wed Sep 16 - 02:00 PM | Thu Sep 17 - 11:55 AM

Forged in Foxborough Episode 3: Earn Your Role

Patriots Unfiltered 9/16: Steelers Preview, Vrabel Presser/Reaction, Team/League Updates

Drake Maye 9/16: "The job of the quarterback is to elevate the guys around you"

Week 2 Injury Report: Patriots vs. Steelers

Head Coach Mike Vrabel 9/16: "We want to be aggressive, that's how we want to play"

Patriots Catch-22 9/16: Week 1 Overreactions, WR Room, Steelers Preview

Teachers at Providence elementary school surprised with generous back-to-school donation from Drake & Ann Michael Maye

Game Preview: Patriots vs. Steelers

How to Watch and Stream Sunday's Patriots Home Opener Against the Steelers

Vrabel's X's & O's: Breaking Down Key Moments in Week 1 vs. Seattle

Patriots Unfiltered 9/15: Week 1 Leftovers, Rehashing the Offense, Team/League Updates

Patriots Re-Sign S Elliott Davison to the Practice Squad; Release TE Shane Zylstra from the Practice Squad

Patriots Sign WR Chandler Brayboy and LB Xavier Holmes to the Practice Squad; Release S Elliott Davison and RB Hassan Haskins from the Practice Squad

Drake Maye on WEEI 9/14: "We have to do things at a better level"

Head Coach Mike Vrabel 9/14: "We want to be balanced, we want to be sound"

Head Coach Mike Vrabel on WEEI 9/14: "We weren't able to stay consistent enough"

Analysis: Patriots place WR A.J. Brown on injured reserve, sign DT DaQuan Jones

Patriots Sign Veteran DT DaQuan Jones and Place WR A.J. Brown On IR

Sights & Sounds: Week 1 vs. Seattle Seahawks

The Day Football Returned: How 9/11, Joe Andruzzi and an Unforgettable Afternoon Changed Patriots History

MORE LATEST PATRIOTS NEWS & ANALYSIS

Week 2 Injury Report: Patriots vs. Steelers

The New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers announce the following player injuries and practice participation ahead of their Week 2 game.

Sep 16, 2026 at 04:19 PM
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New England Patriots
2026 Injury Report - 2026 Practice Report

The New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers announce the following player injuries and practice participation ahead of their NFL Week 2 game.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16, 2026

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
T Dametrious Crownover - Knee
CB Carlton Davis III - Neck

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
OL Ben Brown - Knee
LB Dre'Mont Jones - Foot
LB Robert Spillane - Knee

FULL PARTICIPATION
RB TreVeyon Henderson - Ankle

Related Links

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
OT Troy Fautanu - Ankle
TE Darnell Washington - Not Injury Related / Personal

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
WR Michael Pittman Jr. - Foot
CB Joey Porter Jr. - Not Injury Related / Conditioning

FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.

Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Participation = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Participation = 100% of a player's normal repetitions

GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play

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