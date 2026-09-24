3 to Watch: Patriots Hit the Road to Jacksonville for Week 3 AFC Showdown with Jaguars

3. Special Edge

The third phase will be an important one this week in Jacksonville, with the Jags having one of the best kickers in the league and a pair of dangerous returners who could change the game in one play.

Kicker Cam Little owns the NFL's record for the longest kick in league history (68 yards), which he nailed last year against the Raiders. Little also finished off the 2025 season by hitting a 67-yarder against the Titans and even hit a 70-yarder last preseason, when records don't count. Little is a proven weapon. If the Jags only need three points they won't have to get very far into New England territory.

Parker Washington is Lawrence's favorite target but he's also an explosive punt returner who can be just as deadly as the Patriots own Marcus Jones. He has three return touchdowns over the last three seasons, including longs of 96 yards in 2024 and 87 yards in 2025.

12-year veteran Ameer Abdullah has 174 career kick returns and is once again averaging close to 30 yards-per-return (28.3).