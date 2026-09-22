Patriots Place OL Mike Onwenu on Injured Reserve; Make Additional Roster Moves

Wishnowsky, 34, is a veteran of seven NFL seasons with the San Francisco 49ers (2019-24) and the Buffalo Bills (2025). He was signed by New England to the practice squad on Aug. 31, 2026 and was elevated to the active roster for the first two games of the season. The 6-foot-2, 220-pounder, originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round draft pick by San Francisco in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Utah. He was released by San Francisco on May 28, 2025 and was signed by the Washington Commanders to the practice squad on Sept. 10, 2025. He was elevated for one game but did not play and then was released from the Washington practice squad. Wishnowsky signed with Buffalo on Sept. 30, 2025 and played in 13 games. He was released by Buffalo on Aug. 30, 2026. A native of Gosnells, Australia, Wishnowsky has played in 107 regular season games and has 356 punts for 16,227 yards for a 45.6-yard average with 160 punts inside the 20-yard line.