Patriots Place OL Mike Onwenu on Injured Reserve; Make Additional Roster Moves

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed P Mitch Wishnowsky to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and placed OL Mike Onwenu on injured reserve. In addition, the Patriots signed TE Tanner Conner to the practice squad.
Wishnowsky, 34, is a veteran of seven NFL seasons with the San Francisco 49ers (2019-24) and the Buffalo Bills (2025). He was signed by New England to the practice squad on Aug. 31, 2026 and was elevated to the active roster for the first two games of the season. The 6-foot-2, 220-pounder, originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round draft pick by San Francisco in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Utah. He was released by San Francisco on May 28, 2025 and was signed by the Washington Commanders to the practice squad on Sept. 10, 2025. He was elevated for one game but did not play and then was released from the Washington practice squad. Wishnowsky signed with Buffalo on Sept. 30, 2025 and played in 13 games. He was released by Buffalo on Aug. 30, 2026. A native of Gosnells, Australia, Wishnowsky has played in 107 regular season games and has 356 punts for 16,227 yards for a 45.6-yard average with 160 punts inside the 20-yard line.
Conner, 28, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Miami Dolphins in 2022 out of Idaho State. He spent time on the 53-man roster and practice squad during his four seasons with Miami, seeing action in 33 games with one start and accumulating 12 receptions for 107 yards. The 6-foot-3, 240-pounder, was released from the Miami practice squad on Dec. 17, 2025 and was signed by the New York Giants to the practice squad on Dec. 18, 2025. He was elevated to the active roster for the final game of the season and dressed for the game but did not play. Conner was released by the Giants at the end of training camp this past summer.