Patriots Elevate P Mitch Wishnowsky from the Practice Squad

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have elevated P Mitch Wishnowsky to the active roster from the practice squad for the second straight week. Last week at Seattle, he landed three of his four punts inside the 20-yard line and finished with a 44.3-yard average.

Wishnowsky, 34, is a veteran of seven NFL seasons with the San Francisco 49ers (2019-24) and the Buffalo Bills (2025). He was signed by New England to the practice squad on Aug. 31, 2026. The 6-foot-2, 220-pounder, was released by Buffalo on Aug. 30, 2026. He originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round draft pick by San Francisco in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Utah. He was released by San Francisco on May 28, 2025 and was signed by the Washington Commanders to the practice squad on Sept. 10, 2025. He was elevated for one game but did not play and then was released from the Washington practice squad. Wishnowsky signed with Buffalo on Sept. 30, 2025 and played in 13 games. A native of Gosnells, Australia, Wishnowsky has played in 106 regular season games and has 352 punts for 16,042 yards for a 45.6-yard average with 159 punts inside the 20-yard line.