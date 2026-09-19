Roster Analysis: Patriots downgrade CB Carlton Davis III to out, elevate P Mitch Wishnowsky from the practice squad for Week 2 vs. Steelers

Initially, the concern here was the Patriots matching the Steelers massive group of pass-catchers led by WR DK Metcalf (6-3, 228), tight ends Pat Freirermuth (6-5, 251) and Darnell Washington (6-7, 264), and Michael Pittman Jr. (6-4, 223). However, Pittsburgh ruled Pittman Jr. out en route to New England. The Steelers wideout popped up on Wednesday's practice participation report as a limited participant due to a foot injury, then sat out the final two practices of the week. The Patriots being down their No. 2 cornerback (Davis) could be offset by the Steelers being without their No. 2 wide receiver (Pittman).

The questions now are who will replace Pittman Jr. in three-receiver sets for the Steelers and how will the Patriots match Pittsburgh's heavy personnel groupings. To the first question, the Steelers could turn to Ben Skowronek or rookie Germie Bernard as their third receiver alongside Metcalf and slot receiver Roman Wilson. Bernard is a highly-touted second-round pick who is a smooth route-runner and has some juice after the catch, with some comparing him to former Rams wide receiver Robert Woods. The second-rounder only played three offensive snaps in the Steelers opener vs. the Falcons, so he could be in line for a larger role.