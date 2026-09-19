 Skip to main content
Advertising

Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered & Patriots Catch-22 Thu Sep 17 - 01:59 PM | Sun Sep 20 - 11:40 AM

🎙UPCOMING BROADCASTS - SUNDAY: 11:45 AM ET, PATRIOTS PREGAME SHOW; AFTER GAME, POSTGAME SHOW & PRESS CONFERENCES

Forged in Foxborough Episode 3: Earn Your Role

Roster Analysis: Patriots downgrade CB Carlton Davis III to out, elevate P Mitch Wishnowsky from the practice squad for Week 2 vs. Steelers

Patriots Elevate P Mitch Wishnowsky from the Practice Squad

Week 2 Injury Report: Patriots vs. Steelers

Photos: Stephon Gilmore returns to Foxboro to officially retire as a New England Patriot

Seahawks Recap, Steelers Preview | Patriots This Week

Steelers Preview, Exclusive with Christian Gonzalez, Inside the New Balance Athletics Center | Patriots All Access

Injury Report Analysis: RB TreVeyon Henderson expected to play, CB Carlton Davis III officially questionable for Week 2 vs. Steelers

Patriots Honor Stephon Gilmore's Legacy as One of the Greatest Cornerbacks in Franchise History

Stephon Gilmore on His Career with the Patriots: "I wouldn't be who I am today without this franchise"

Head Coach Mike Vrabel 9/18: "We'll have to be ready for anything"

Pro Football Hall of Famer Adam Vinatieri to Kick off the Patriots Countdown to Munich by Attempting a Guinness World Record on the Jungfraujoch

How to Watch and Stream Sunday's Patriots Home Opener Against the Steelers

Expert Predictions: Week 2 Picks for Steelers at Patriots

A son's memory, a mother's mission: Susan Shaw wins grand prize as Patriots honor 26 volunteers at 2026 Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards

Patriots Gameplan: Is a Blueprint Forming vs. Drake Maye and the Patriots Offense?

Inside Look at Practice as the Patriots Prepare for their home opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers, presented by New Balance

3 to Watch: Patriots Look to Get on Winning Track vs. Steelers

Patriots Unfiltered on TV 9/17: Seahawks Takeaways, Steelers Preview, Morgan Moses 1-on-1

Breaking Down the Matchup Between the Patriots and Steelers | Week 2 Game Preview

MORE LATEST PATRIOTS NEWS & ANALYSIS

Roster Analysis: Patriots downgrade CB Carlton Davis III to out, elevate P Mitch Wishnowsky from the practice squad for Week 2 vs. Steelers

The Patriots will be without their starting corner while the Steelers are also missing starting WR Michael Pittman Jr. (foot).

Sep 19, 2026 at 04:00 PM
Author Image
Evan Lazar

Staff Writer

2026_RosterAnalysis_WK216x9

The Patriots downgraded starting CB Carlton Davis III to out and elevated P Mitch Wishnowsky from the practice squad for Sunday's home opener vs. the Steelers.

Wishnowsky is joining the game-day roster for the second consecutive week, with top punter Bryce Baringer still out. Baringer cannot be activated off injured reserve until Week 5, and with this being Wishnowsky's second standard elevation in as many weeks, the veteran punter has one more elevation before he'll need to be added to the 53-man roster. The Patriots won't need to worry about those roster mechanics until Week 4, but it's something that's on the radar in the coming weeks as they navigate Baringer's injury.

Last week, Wishnowsky handled punting responsibilities without any hiccups. The 34-year-old landed three punts inside the 20-yard line for a net average of 42.0 yards while the Pats punt coverage kept explosive Seahawks returner Rashid Shaheed in check. Wishnowsky also had a solid 46-yard punt out of his own end zone and K Andy Borregales made both his kicks with Wishnowsky as the holder. Based on Week 1, Wishnowsky is a capable backup for Baringer.

As for Davis, the Patriots starting cornerback will miss his first game as a Patriot due to a neck injury. Davis exited the Patriots Week 1 loss briefly in the first quarter after making a tackle before returning to the game, which could be when his neck injury occurred. Initially, Davis was listed as questionable on Friday's injury report after sitting out all three practices this week. On Saturday, New England downgraded the veteran cornerback to out for Week 2 – Davis will not play vs. the Steelers.

New England is expected to turn to third-year CB Charles Woods to replace Davis, with rookies Karon Prunty and Channing Canada also in the mix. Prunty was a healthy scratch in the Patriots season opener, but could be active this week with the Patriots opting not to elevate veteran CB Kindle Vildor from the practice squad despite Davis's absence. Prunty has the size (6-1, 192) and speed (4.45s 40) to cover the vertical route tree. Canada is also an option to be New England's fourth cornerback, but the undrafted rookie projects as more of a slot corner and special-teamer, whereas Prunty is an outside cornerback.

Related Links

Initially, the concern here was the Patriots matching the Steelers massive group of pass-catchers led by WR DK Metcalf (6-3, 228), tight ends Pat Freirermuth (6-5, 251) and Darnell Washington (6-7, 264), and Michael Pittman Jr. (6-4, 223). However, Pittsburgh ruled Pittman Jr. out en route to New England. The Steelers wideout popped up on Wednesday's practice participation report as a limited participant due to a foot injury, then sat out the final two practices of the week. The Patriots being down their No. 2 cornerback (Davis) could be offset by the Steelers being without their No. 2 wide receiver (Pittman).

The questions now are who will replace Pittman Jr. in three-receiver sets for the Steelers and how will the Patriots match Pittsburgh's heavy personnel groupings. To the first question, the Steelers could turn to Ben Skowronek or rookie Germie Bernard as their third receiver alongside Metcalf and slot receiver Roman Wilson. Bernard is a highly-touted second-round pick who is a smooth route-runner and has some juice after the catch, with some comparing him to former Rams wide receiver Robert Woods. The second-rounder only played three offensive snaps in the Steelers opener vs. the Falcons, so he could be in line for a larger role.

As for how the Patriots will match the Steelers two tight end sets, that could decide Sunday's game when Pittsburgh has the ball. Last week, the Pats matched Seattle's heavy personnel groupings with a "big" nickel package that featured S Dell Pettus as a slot/box safety rather than NCB Marcus Jones. The results were mixed for New England in their three-safety nickel package, with Seattle producing +0.19 EPA per play with Pettus on the field compared to -0.06 EPA per play when Pettus was off the field in Week 1 (+0.25 difference).

The Patriots could turn to trade acquisition Jaylen Reed as the "big" nickelback this week, with Reed now having multiple weeks to get acclimated to the defense. New England might also stick in their three-corner nickel package with the 5-foot-8 Jones in the slot. Although he plays bigger than his listed height and weight, Jones getting matched in the run or pass game on Pittsburgh's tight ends could be a challenge. Without Pittman Jr., expect Pittsburgh to test the Patriots in their heavy personnel groupings.

The Patriots will host the Steelers in Sunday's home opener at Gillette Stadium at 1 p.m. ET.

DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer

Related Content

news

Injury Report Analysis: RB TreVeyon Henderson expected to play, CB Carlton Davis III officially questionable for Week 2 vs. Steelers

Henderson (ankle) is expected to return for the Patriots, but New England could be down its starting cornerback vs. the Steelers on Sunday.

news

Patriots Gameplan: Is a Blueprint Forming vs. Drake Maye and the Patriots Offense?

Previewing the chess match between the Patriots and Steelers in Sunday's home opener at Gillette Stadium.

news

3 to Watch: Patriots Look to Get on Winning Track vs. Steelers

Three key areas to watch as the Patriots look to beat the Steelers for their first win of the 2026 NFL season.

news

Analysis: Patriots place WR A.J. Brown on injured reserve, sign DT DaQuan Jones

Brown is eligible to return this season but will miss a minimum of four games.

news

The Day Football Returned: How 9/11, Joe Andruzzi and an Unforgettable Afternoon Changed Patriots History

25 years later, looking back at the inspirational pregame that came on the heels of the 9/11 attacks and the game that changed the course of New England Patriots history.

news

After Further Review: Drake Maye breakdown, Patriots defense review, and quick-hit film notes from the loss to the Seahawks

Film review of the Patriots loss to the Seahawks in Week 1, including a full breakdown of QB Drake Maye's performance.

news

Inactives Analysis: Patriots elevate RB Lan Larison from practice squad with TreVeyon Henderson inactive for season opener vs. Seahawks

The Patriots game-day roster is set for their season-opener vs. the Seahawks on Wednesday night.

news

Patriots Gameplan: 3 keys to victory in Super Bowl rematch vs. the Seahawks

The Patriots and Seahawks will be the first teams in a decade to open the regular season with a Super Bowl rematch.

news

Injury Report Analysis: Patriots RB TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) ruled out for season-opener vs. Seahawks

After missing all three practices this week, Henderson (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday night's opener vs. the Seahawks.

news

Report: Patriots sign star CB Christian Gonzalez to record-breaking contract extension

The Patriots and Gonzalez are in agreement on a four-year contract extension, per multiple reports.

news

How Patriots QB Drake Maye can be even better in his third NFL season

Mastering the system, solving pressure problems, beating cover six; here's how Patriots QB Drake Maye can be even better in 2026.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Roster Analysis: Patriots downgrade CB Carlton Davis III to out, elevate P Mitch Wishnowsky from the practice squad for Week 2 vs. Steelers

Patriots Elevate P Mitch Wishnowsky from the Practice Squad

Injury Report Analysis: RB TreVeyon Henderson expected to play, CB Carlton Davis III officially questionable for Week 2 vs. Steelers

Week 2 Injury Report: Patriots vs. Steelers

Patriots Honor Stephon Gilmore's Legacy as One of the Greatest Cornerbacks in Franchise History

Pro Football Hall of Famer Adam Vinatieri to Kick off the Patriots Countdown to Munich by Attempting a Guinness World Record on the Jungfraujoch

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Seahawks Recap, Steelers Preview | Patriots This Week

Steelers Preview, Exclusive with Christian Gonzalez, Inside the New Balance Athletics Center | Patriots All Access

Stephon Gilmore on His Career with the Patriots: "I wouldn't be who I am today without this franchise"

Stephon Gilmore New England Patriots Highlights

Head Coach Mike Vrabel 9/18: "We'll have to be ready for anything"

Patriots Unfiltered on TV 9/17: Seahawks Takeaways, Steelers Preview, Morgan Moses 1-on-1

Player Poll: What time do Patriots Players go to Sleep?

Susie Shaw Wins 2026 Myra Kraft Community MVP Grand Prize Award

MORE VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Forged in Foxborough Episode 3: Earn Your Role

Injury Report Analysis: RB TreVeyon Henderson expected to play, CB Carlton Davis III officially questionable for Week 2 vs. Steelers

How to Watch and Stream Sunday's Patriots Home Opener Against the Steelers

Pro Football Hall of Famer Adam Vinatieri to Kick off the Patriots Countdown to Munich by Attempting a Guinness World Record on the Jungfraujoch

Patriots Honor Stephon Gilmore's Legacy as One of the Greatest Cornerbacks in Franchise History

Rob Gronkowski Induction Ceremony to be Held on Saturday, November 7

Advertising