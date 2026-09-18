Expert Predictions: Week 2 Picks for Steelers at Patriots

Why Gennaro picked the Patriots: Is New England doomed to suffer the infamous Super Bowl hangover? Last week's instant SB rematch was certainly headache-inducing for the franchise. In the first half, the Patriots struggled to sustain drives against a fierce Seahawks defense hell-bent on holding its ground after Sam Darnold's opening-drive injury. In the third quarter, the Pats lost A.J. Brown to injured reserve, and in the fourth quarter, Drake Maye lost the game with three interceptions. To his credit, last season's MVP runner-up immediately owned the meltdown postgame, saying his impatience cost the team a win. Patience is absolutely a virtue against this week's opponent. While the Steelers now have an offensive-minded head coach in Mike McCarthy, they still feature the same wildly opportunistic defense, with T.J. Watt’s pick-six powering Pittsburgh past Atlanta. To state the obvious, Maye MUST take care of the football, a directive Mike Vrabel's undoubtedly hammering home in the 10 days between last week's road collapse and this Sunday's home opener. With a more composed effort from the 24-year-old quarterback, the reigning AFC champs should be able to take care of business against a Steelers squad that looks like it will continue to live in the bottom half of the league offensively.