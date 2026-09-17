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Replay: Patriots Unfiltered & Patriots Catch-22 Thu Sep 17 - 01:59 PM | Sun Sep 20 - 11:40 AM

🎙UPCOMING BROADCASTS - FRIDAY: 1:15 PM ET, HC MIKE VRABEL PRESS CONFERENCE; 2:10 PM, STEFON GILMORE RETIREMENT PRESS CONFERENCE

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Stefon Gilmore Returns to Foxborough to Retire a Patriot

The New England Patriots will host former All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore on Friday, Sept. 18, as he returns to Foxborough to retire a Patriot. He will address the media during a press conference at 2:10 PM ET.

Sep 17, 2026 at 03:51 PM
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FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots will host former All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore on Friday, Sept. 18, as he returns to Foxborough to retire a Patriot. He will address the media during a press conference at 2:10 PM ET which will be streamed live on Patriots.com and the Patriots Official App, as well as the Patriots official social channels on YouTube, X and Facebook.

Gilmore was one of the most decorated defensive backs of his generation. He earned five Pro Bowl selections and two first-team All-Pro honors during his 13-year NFL career. In four seasons with New England, he helped the Patriots win Super Bowl LIII, sealing the victory with a late fourth-quarter interception. In 2019, he became the first player in franchise history to be named NFL Defensive Player of the Year. That season, he led the NFL with six interceptions, including two that he returned for touchdowns. He also recorded a career-high 20 passes defensed in consecutive seasons for the Patriots. In 2019, his contributions helped the Patriots finish first in the NFL in total defense (275.9 yards per game) for the first time in franchise history and lead the league by allowing just 14.1 points per game.

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