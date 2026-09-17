Patriots Sign OL Xavier Newman-Johnson to the Practice Squad and Release OL Jacob Rizy from the Practice Squad

Newman-Johnson, 27, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Tennessee Titans on May 13, 2022 out of Baylor. The 6-foot-2, 297-pounder, began his career with the Titans on the practice squad and 53-man roster. After being released by Tennessee on Oct. 2, 2023, he was signed by the New York Jets to the practice squad. He spent time on the 53-man roster and practice squad in 2023 with the Jets and was on the Jets' 53-man roster for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. Newman-Johnson began the 2026 season on the Jets practice squad but was released on Sept. 15, 2026. He has played in 25 games with four starts and has seen action at left guard, right guard and center.