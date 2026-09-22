Game Preview: Patriots at Jaguars | NFL Week 3

WEEK 3 · Sun 09/27 · 1:00 PM EDT
VS
Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
PATRIOTS: Game Release (PDF) | Roster | Depth Chart | Stats
JAGUARS: Roster | Depth Chart | Stats | Roster Flip-Card (PDF coming soon)
The New England Patriots will look to get over the .500 mark this week when they travel to face the Jacksonville Jaguars. The teams last matched up in 2024 when they played in London on Oct. 20, a 32-16 Jaguars win. The last time the Patriots played in Jacksonville was on Sept. 16, 2018, a 31-20 Jaguars victory. Both teams enter this week with 1-1 records.
SERIES HISTORY
The New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars will meet for the first time since meeting in London on Oct. 20, 2024, a 32-16 Jaguars win at Wembley Stadium.
This week's game will be the Patriots first game played in Jacksonville since the 2018 season when the Patriots lost 31-20 on Sept. 16, 2018.
The Patriots own a 12-3 overall record against Jacksonville, with an 8-2 record in the regular season and 4-1 record in the postseason. While New England is 5-0 against the Jaguars in regular season home games and 9-0 overall, they are 3-2 against the Jaguars in Jacksonville in the regular season and 3-3 overall.
The two teams have faced each other five times in the playoffs, including the 1996 AFC Championship Game at Foxboro Stadium and the 2017 AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots defeated the Jaguars 20-6 in the 1996 AFC Championship Game, the first time New England hosted the AFC Conference Championship Game. The Patriots advanced to the Super Bowl with a 24-20 win against the Jaguars in the 2017 AFC Championship Game on Jan. 21, 2018. The Patriots lead the Jaguars 4-1 overall in postseason games.
SERIES BREAKDOWN
Overall Record (including 4-1 in playoffs): 12-3
Record in New England: 9-0 (4-0 in playoffs)
- Foxboro Stadium: 2-0 (1-0 in playoffs)
- Gillette Stadium: 7-0 (3-0 in playoffs)
Record in Jacksonville: 3-2 (0-1 in playoffs)
- Record at Jacksonville in London: 0-1
Total Points: Patriots 413, Jaguars 266
Patriots' Largest Margin of Victory: 40 points (01/02/22)
Patriots' Largest Margin of Defeat: 16 points (10/20/24)
Highest Combined Point Total: 68 points (09/27/15)
Lowest Combined Point Total: 26 (01/12/97)
Games Decided by Seven or Fewer Points: 5
TALE OF THE TAPE
|2026 REGULAR SEASON
|NEW ENGLAND
|JACKSONVILLE
|Record
|1-1
|1-1
|Divisional Standings
|2nd (T)
|1st
|Total Yards Gained
|604
|628
|Total Offense (Rank)
|302.0 (18)
|314.0 (15)
|Rush Offense
|122.5 (10)
|110.5 (15T)
|Pass Offense
|179.5 (25T)
|203.5 (18T)
|Points Per Game
|15.0 (26T)
|23.5 (15)
|Total Yards Allowed
|520
|664
|Total Defense (Rank)
|260.0 (4)
|332.0 (18)
|Rush Defense
|94.0 (11)
|95.5 (13)
|Pass Defense
|166.0 (5T)
|236.5 (22)
|Points Allowed/Game
|8.0 (1)
|15.0(6T)
|Possession Avg.
|30:45
|31:17
|Sacks Allowed/Yards Lost
|6/27
|3/27
|Sacks Made/Yards
|6/55
|5/20
|Total Touchdowns Scored
|3
|5
|Penalties Against/Yards
|13/81
|8/65
|Punts/Avg.
|8/41.5
|6/46.8
|Turnover Differential
|-3 (29)
|+2 (5T)
CONNECTIONS
FORMER PATRIOTS
Players
- WR Jakobi Meyers (2019-22)
- LB Jahlani Tavai (2021-25)
Coaches
- Pass Game Coordinator Shane Waldron (2002-04, 2008-09)
FORMER JAGUARS
Coaches
- Offensive Line - Doug Marrone (Asst. Coach 2015-16 and Head coach 2017-20)
WHAT TO WATCH FOR
- The Patriots held Pittsburgh to just 3 points last week in their 20-3 victory. The last time the Patriots held a team to a field goal or less in back-to-back games was when they won 26-3 vs. Indianapolis on Nov. 6, 2022, followed by a 10-3 win vs. the New York Jets on Nov. 20, 2022.
- The Patriots scored on defense in the win against Pittsburgh last week when DT Christian Barmore forced a fumble on a sack that was recovered by LB Elijah Ponder and returned 19 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. If the Patriots score on defense this week at Jacksonville, it will be the first time the Patriots have scored on defense in back-to-back weeks since the 2022 season when CB Marcus Jones returned an interception 69 yards for a touchdown vs. Cincinnati (12/24), and then S Kyle Dugger returned an interception 39 yards for a touchdown the next week vs. Miami (1/1).
- If the Patriots return a fumble for a touchdown this week at Jacksonville, it will be the first time the team has returned a fumble for a touchdown in back-to-back weeks since 2015 when DL Akiem Hicks recovered a fumble in the end zone vs. Tennessee (12/20), and then LB Jamie Collins Sr. returned a fumble 14 yards for a touchdown the next week at the New York Jets (12/27).
- The 2026 Patriots have allowed just 16 points through the first two games of the season for an average of 8.0 points per game. The fewest points the Patriots have allowed in the first three games of the season is 17 points in 2019.
- The Patriots had two players reach double-digit tackles last week in the win against Pittsburgh with LB Christian Elliss (13) and CB Charles Woods (10). The last time the Patriots had back-to-back games with two players reaching 10 or more tackles was in 2023 when LB Jahlani Tavai (10) and S Kyle Dugger (10) reached 10 tackles vs. Buffalo on Dec. 31, 2023 and then LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (10) and DT Christian Barmore (10) reached 10 tackles vs. the New York Jets on Jan. 7, 2024 in the regular season-finale.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
- LB Christian Elliss (13) reached double-digit tackles in the win last week over Pittsburgh. The last Patriots player to reach 10 or more tackles in back-to-back games was LB Robert Spillane in 2025 with 15 tackles vs. Pittsburgh (9/21) and 10 vs. Carolina (9/28).
- TE Hunter Henry became the fourth Patriots tight end to reach 3,000 receiving yards in the win against Pittsburgh last week. He enters this week with 3,039 receiving yards with the Patriots and needs 119 receiving yards this week at Jacksonville to move past Russ Francis into third place on the team's all-time receiving yards list among tight ends. Henry has three 100-yard games in his career, including a career-high 115 yards receiving at Cincinnati on Nov. 23, 2025.
- RB Rhamondre Stevenson entered the 2026 season in fifth place on the team's all-time rushing list and currently has 3,763 career rushing yards. If he gains 37 yards rushing this week at Jacksonville, he will move past Curtis Martin (3,799) into fourth place on the all-time list.
- Stevenson enters this week's game in ninth place on the team's all-time list with 28 rushing touchdowns. If he has 2 rushing touchdowns against Jacksonville, he will join Jim Nance (45), Sam Cunningham (43), Corey Dillon (37), Steve Grogan (35), LeGarrette Blount (34), Tony Collins (32) and Curtis Martin (32) as the only Patriots players with 30 rushing touchdowns. He has had 2 rushing touchdowns in a game six times, with the last one occurring in the 2025 regular season finale vs. Miami on Jan. 4, 2026.
- Stevenson has 192 career receptions, the fifth-most among all New England running backs. He needs 8 more receptions in 2026 to join Kevin Faulk (431), James White (381), Tony Collins (261) and Sam Cunningham (210) as the only New England running backs with 200 career receptions.
- K Andy Borregales has made all five of his career 50-yard field goal attempts. The Patriots record for most consecutive 50-plus field goals is eight by Stephen Gostkowski (2013-15). The NFL record for most consecutive 50-yard field goals to start a career is Brandon Aubrey with Dallas, who made 16 straight 50-yard field goals (2023- 24).
ROOKIE WATCH
- Patriots 2026 second-round draft pick LB Gabe Jacas stopped a Pittsburgh drive in the fourth quarter when he intercepted a pass by QB Aaron Rodgers at the New England 17-yard line. His first career NFL interception comes a week after he recorded his first NFL sack last week when he dropped Drew Lock for a 7-yard loss in the second quarter at Seattle (9/9/26).
- 2026 sixth-round draft pick LB Namdi Obiazor became the first Patriots player since at least 2000 to record 3 special teams tackles in his very first NFL game in the season-opener at Seattle (9/9/26). He followed that performance with 2 special teams tackles last week against Pittsburgh. Obiazor is tied for the most special teams tackles by a Patriots player through his first two NFL games with DB Willie Andrews, who had 5 special teams tackles through his first three games. Since 2000, the most special teams tackles for a rookie in his first three NFL games is CB Donald Strickland, who had 8 special teams tackles as a rookie with Indianapolis in 2003.
BROADCAST INFO
TELEVISION: This week's game will be broadcast by CBS and can be seen locally on WBZ-TV Channel 4. Spero Dedes will handle play-by-play duties with Adam Archuleta as the color analyst. Aditi Kinkhabwala will report from the sidelines. The game will be produced by Jason Ross and directed by Mark Grant.
LOCAL RADIO: 98.5 The Sports Hub is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. A complete listing of the network's stations can be found here. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci will call the action along with former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, who will provide color analysis. The games are produced by Marc Cappello.
For information on how to stream the game please visit our Ways to Watch guide.