Game Preview: Patriots at Jaguars | NFL Week 3

The New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars will meet for the first time since meeting in London on Oct. 20, 2024, a 32-16 Jaguars win at Wembley Stadium.

This week's game will be the Patriots first game played in Jacksonville since the 2018 season when the Patriots lost 31-20 on Sept. 16, 2018.

The Patriots own a 12-3 overall record against Jacksonville, with an 8-2 record in the regular season and 4-1 record in the postseason. While New England is 5-0 against the Jaguars in regular season home games and 9-0 overall, they are 3-2 against the Jaguars in Jacksonville in the regular season and 3-3 overall.