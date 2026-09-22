 Skip to main content
Advertising

Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Catch-22 Tue Sep 22 - 01:02 PM | Wed Sep 23 - 10:55 AM

🎙UPCOMING BROADCASTS - WEDNESDAY: 11 AM - 1 PM, PATRIOTS UNFILTERED; 1 PM, HC MIKE VRABEL PRESSER; 4:15 PM, DRAKE MAYE PRESSER

Forged in Foxborough Episode 3: Earn Your Role

Vrabel's X's & O's: Breaking Down Key Moments from Week 2 vs. the Steelers

Patriots Place OL Mike Onwenu on Injured Reserve; Make Additional Roster Moves

Sights and Sounds: Week 2 vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers

The highest field goal in the world: Patriots legend Adam Vinatieri sets a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title at 3,454 meters on the Jungfraujoch – Top of Europe

Mic'd Up: Christian Gonzalez vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers

How to Watch and Stream Sunday's Patriots Week 3 Game Against the Jaguars

Game Preview: Patriots at Jaguars | NFL Week 3

After Further Review: Drake Maye film breakdown, defense review, and quick-hit film notes from the Week 2 win over the Steelers

Lazar's Film Breakdown: Christian Gonzalez Goes Head-to-Head with DK Metcalf

Patriots Unfiltered 9/22: Breaking Down Win Over Steelers, Offensive Review, Injury/Team Updates

Patriots Catch-22 9/22: Good/Bad vs. Steelers, Injury Updates, Offensive Concerns

Patriots Defense Dominates in Week 2 Victory | Cinematic Recap

Patriots Host Second-Annual Corgi Race Halftime Show

Drake Maye on WEEI: "Protecting the football is the top priority"

Head Coach Mike Vrabel 9/21: "Some of the veteran practice squad guys are going to factor in this week"

Head Coach Mike Vrabel on Weei 9/21: "A lot of good stuff and a lot of things we need to clean up"

Game Observations: 8 takeaways from the Patriots win over the Steelers in Week 2

Patriots Postgame Show 9/20: Breaking Down the Patriots 20-3 Win Over the Steelers

Inside the Locker Room After New England's Win Over the Steelers | Postgame Celebration

MORE LATEST PATRIOTS NEWS & ANALYSIS

Game Preview: Patriots at Jaguars | NFL Week 3

The New England Patriots will travel to Jacksonville to face the Jaguars at Everbank Stadium on Sunday, September 27 at 1 PM ET.

Sep 22, 2026 at 02:38 PM
Author Image
New England Patriots Media Relations
Jaguars-2026-GamePrevew-16x9

WEEK 3 · Sun 09/27 · 1:00 PM EDT

VS

Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars

CBS / WBZ
98.5 FM The Sports Hub
EVERBANK STADIUM
GAME CENTER
Presented by

PATRIOTS: Game Release (PDF) | Roster | Depth Chart | Stats
JAGUARS: Roster | Depth Chart | Stats | Roster Flip-Card (PDF coming soon)

The New England Patriots will look to get over the .500 mark this week when they travel to face the Jacksonville Jaguars. The teams last matched up in 2024 when they played in London on Oct. 20, a 32-16 Jaguars win. The last time the Patriots played in Jacksonville was on Sept. 16, 2018, a 31-20 Jaguars victory. Both teams enter this week with 1-1 records.

Related Links

cropped_JJ-102024_Adler1901
Photo by Eric J. Adler

SERIES HISTORY

The New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars will meet for the first time since meeting in London on Oct. 20, 2024, a 32-16 Jaguars win at Wembley Stadium.

This week's game will be the Patriots first game played in Jacksonville since the 2018 season when the Patriots lost 31-20 on Sept. 16, 2018.

The Patriots own a 12-3 overall record against Jacksonville, with an 8-2 record in the regular season and 4-1 record in the postseason. While New England is 5-0 against the Jaguars in regular season home games and 9-0 overall, they are 3-2 against the Jaguars in Jacksonville in the regular season and 3-3 overall.

The two teams have faced each other five times in the playoffs, including the 1996 AFC Championship Game at Foxboro Stadium and the 2017 AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots defeated the Jaguars 20-6 in the 1996 AFC Championship Game, the first time New England hosted the AFC Conference Championship Game. The Patriots advanced to the Super Bowl with a 24-20 win against the Jaguars in the 2017 AFC Championship Game on Jan. 21, 2018. The Patriots lead the Jaguars 4-1 overall in postseason games.

SERIES BREAKDOWN

Overall Record (including 4-1 in playoffs): 12-3

Record in New England: 9-0 (4-0 in playoffs)

  • Foxboro Stadium:  2-0 (1-0 in playoffs)
  • Gillette Stadium: 7-0 (3-0 in playoffs)

Record in Jacksonville: 3-2 (0-1 in playoffs)

  • Record at Jacksonville in London: 0-1

Total Points: Patriots 413, Jaguars 266

Patriots' Largest Margin of Victory: 40 points (01/02/22)

Patriots' Largest Margin of Defeat: 16 points (10/20/24)

Highest Combined Point Total: 68 points (09/27/15)

Lowest Combined Point Total: 26 (01/12/97)

Games Decided by Seven or Fewer Points: 5

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

TALE OF THE TAPE

2026 REGULAR SEASONNEW ENGLANDJACKSONVILLE
Record1-11-1
Divisional Standings2nd (T)1st
Total Yards Gained604628
Total Offense (Rank)302.0 (18)314.0 (15)
Rush Offense122.5 (10)110.5 (15T)
Pass Offense179.5 (25T)203.5 (18T)
Points Per Game15.0 (26T)23.5 (15)
Total Yards Allowed520664
Total Defense (Rank)260.0 (4)332.0 (18)
Rush Defense94.0 (11)95.5 (13)
Pass Defense166.0 (5T)236.5 (22)
Points Allowed/Game8.0 (1)15.0(6T)
Possession Avg.30:4531:17
Sacks Allowed/Yards Lost6/273/27
Sacks Made/Yards6/555/20
Total Touchdowns Scored35
Penalties Against/Yards13/818/65
Punts/Avg.8/41.56/46.8
Turnover Differential-3 (29)+2 (5T)

CONNECTIONS

FORMER PATRIOTS

Players

  • WR Jakobi Meyers (2019-22)
  • LB Jahlani Tavai (2021-25)

Coaches

  • Pass Game Coordinator Shane Waldron (2002-04, 2008-09)

FORMER JAGUARS

Coaches

  • Offensive Line - Doug Marrone (Asst. Coach 2015-16 and Head coach 2017-20)
Patriots tight end Hunter Henry against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots tight end Hunter Henry against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR

  • The Patriots held Pittsburgh to just 3 points last week in their 20-3 victory. The last time the Patriots held a team to a field goal or less in back-to-back games was when they won 26-3 vs. Indianapolis on Nov. 6, 2022, followed by a 10-3 win vs. the New York Jets on Nov. 20, 2022.
  • The Patriots scored on defense in the win against Pittsburgh last week when DT Christian Barmore forced a fumble on a sack that was recovered by LB Elijah Ponder and returned 19 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. If the Patriots score on defense this week at Jacksonville, it will be the first time the Patriots have scored on defense in back-to-back weeks since the 2022 season when CB Marcus Jones returned an interception 69 yards for a touchdown vs. Cincinnati (12/24), and then S Kyle Dugger returned an interception 39 yards for a touchdown the next week vs. Miami (1/1).
  • If the Patriots return a fumble for a touchdown this week at Jacksonville, it will be the first time the team has returned a fumble for a touchdown in back-to-back weeks since 2015 when DL Akiem Hicks recovered a fumble in the end zone vs. Tennessee (12/20), and then LB Jamie Collins Sr. returned a fumble 14 yards for a touchdown the next week at the New York Jets (12/27).
  • The 2026 Patriots have allowed just 16 points through the first two games of the season for an average of 8.0 points per game. The fewest points the Patriots have allowed in the first three games of the season is 17 points in 2019.
  • The Patriots had two players reach double-digit tackles last week in the win against Pittsburgh with LB Christian Elliss (13) and CB Charles Woods (10). The last time the Patriots had back-to-back games with two players reaching 10 or more tackles was in 2023 when LB Jahlani Tavai (10) and S Kyle Dugger (10) reached 10 tackles vs. Buffalo on Dec. 31, 2023 and then LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (10) and DT Christian Barmore (10) reached 10 tackles vs. the New York Jets on Jan. 7, 2024 in the regular season-finale.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Elliss_Christian_2026_headshot

Christian Elliss

#53 LB

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 231 lbs
  • College: Idaho
  • LB Christian Elliss (13) reached double-digit tackles in the win last week over Pittsburgh. The last Patriots player to reach 10 or more tackles in back-to-back games was LB Robert Spillane in 2025 with 15 tackles vs. Pittsburgh (9/21) and 10 vs. Carolina (9/28).
Henry_Hunter_2026_headshot

Hunter Henry

#85 TE

  • Height: 6-5
  • Weight: 249 lbs
  • College: Arkansas
  • TE Hunter Henry became the fourth Patriots tight end to reach 3,000 receiving yards in the win against Pittsburgh last week. He enters this week with 3,039 receiving yards with the Patriots and needs 119 receiving yards this week at Jacksonville to move past Russ Francis into third place on the team's all-time receiving yards list among tight ends. Henry has three 100-yard games in his career, including a career-high 115 yards receiving at Cincinnati on Nov. 23, 2025.
Stevenson_Rhamondre_2026_headshot

Rhamondre Stevenson

#38 RB

  • Height: 6-0
  • Weight: 227 lbs
  • College: Oklahoma
  • RB Rhamondre Stevenson entered the 2026 season in fifth place on the team's all-time rushing list and currently has 3,763 career rushing yards. If he gains 37 yards rushing this week at Jacksonville, he will move past Curtis Martin (3,799) into fourth place on the all-time list.
  • Stevenson enters this week's game in ninth place on the team's all-time list with 28 rushing touchdowns. If he has 2 rushing touchdowns against Jacksonville, he will join Jim Nance (45), Sam Cunningham (43), Corey Dillon (37), Steve Grogan (35), LeGarrette Blount (34), Tony Collins (32) and Curtis Martin (32) as the only Patriots players with 30 rushing touchdowns. He has had 2 rushing touchdowns in a game six times, with the last one occurring in the 2025 regular season finale vs. Miami on Jan. 4, 2026.
  • Stevenson has 192 career receptions, the fifth-most among all New England running backs. He needs 8 more receptions in 2026 to join Kevin Faulk (431), James White (381), Tony Collins (261) and Sam Cunningham (210) as the only New England running backs with 200 career receptions.
Borregales_Andy_2026_headshot

Andy Borregales

#8 K

  • Height: 5-11
  • Weight: 202 lbs
  • College: Miami
  • K Andy Borregales has made all five of his career 50-yard field goal attempts. The Patriots record for most consecutive 50-plus field goals is eight by Stephen Gostkowski (2013-15). The NFL record for most consecutive 50-yard field goals to start a career is Brandon Aubrey with Dallas, who made 16 straight 50-yard field goals (2023- 24).

ROOKIE WATCH

jacas-gabe-2026-headshot

Gabe Jacas

#50 LB

  • Height: 6-4
  • Weight: 261 lbs
  • College: Illinois
  • Patriots 2026 second-round draft pick LB Gabe Jacas stopped a Pittsburgh drive in the fourth quarter when he intercepted a pass by QB Aaron Rodgers at the New England 17-yard line. His first career NFL interception comes a week after he recorded his first NFL sack last week when he dropped Drew Lock for a 7-yard loss in the second quarter at Seattle (9/9/26).
Obiazor_Namdi_2026_headshot

Namdi Obiazor

#48 LB

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 229 lbs
  • College: Texas Christian
  • 2026 sixth-round draft pick LB Namdi Obiazor became the first Patriots player since at least 2000 to record 3 special teams tackles in his very first NFL game in the season-opener at Seattle (9/9/26). He followed that performance with 2 special teams tackles last week against Pittsburgh. Obiazor is tied for the most special teams tackles by a Patriots player through his first two NFL games with DB Willie Andrews, who had 5 special teams tackles through his first three games. Since 2000, the most special teams tackles for a rookie in his first three NFL games is CB Donald Strickland, who had 8 special teams tackles as a rookie with Indianapolis in 2003.
jaguars-how-to-watch-16x9

BROADCAST INFO

TELEVISION: This week's game will be broadcast by CBS and can be seen locally on WBZ-TV Channel 4. Spero Dedes will handle play-by-play duties with Adam Archuleta as the color analyst. Aditi Kinkhabwala will report from the sidelines. The game will be produced by Jason Ross and directed by Mark Grant.

LOCAL RADIO: 98.5 The Sports Hub is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. A complete listing of the network's stations can be found here. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci will call the action along with former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, who will provide color analysis. The games are produced by Marc Cappello.

For information on how to stream the game please visit our Ways to Watch guide.

Related Content

news

Game Preview: Patriots vs. Steelers

The New England Patriots will host the Pittsburgh Steelers for their 2026 home opener at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, September 20 at 1 PM ET.

news

Game Preview: Patriots at Seahawks | Week 1

The New England Patriots open the regular season traveling to Seattle to take on the Seahawks on Wednesday, September 9th at 8:20 PM ET.

news

Game Preview: Patriots at Browns | Preseason Week 3

The New England Patriots will close out the 2026 preseason when they travel to face the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, August 27 at 8:00 PM ET.

news

Game Preview: Patriots vs. Eagles | Preseason Week 2

The New England Patriots host the Philadelphia Eagles for a preseason game at Gillette Stadium on Saturday, August 22, 2026.

news

Game Preview: Patriots vs. Colts | Preseason Week 1

The New England Patriots host the Indianapolis Colts to open the preseason at Gillette Stadium on Thursday, August 13, 2026.

news

Super Bowl LX Game Preview: Patriots vs. Seahawks

The New England Patriots will appear in their 12th Super Bowl when they face the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium on February 8, 2026.

news

AFC Championship Game Preview: Patriots at Broncos

The New England Patriots will travel to Denver to take on the Broncos in the AFC Championship game on Sunday, January 25 at 3 PM.

news

Game Preview: Patriots vs. Texans

The New England Patriots will host the Houston Texans for an AFC Divisional Playoff game on Sunday, January 18 at 3 PM.

news

Game Preview: Patriots vs. Chargers

The New England Patriots will host the Los Angeles Chargers for an AFC Wild Card Playoff game on Sunday, January 11 at 8 PM.

news

Game Preview: Patriots vs. Dolphins

The New England Patriots will host the Miami Dolphins for their regular season finale on Sunday, January 4 at 4:25 PM.

news

Game Preview: Patriots at Jets

The New England Patriots will travel to face the New York Jets on Sunday, December 28, 2025 at 1 PM.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Place OL Mike Onwenu on Injured Reserve; Make Additional Roster Moves

The highest field goal in the world: Patriots legend Adam Vinatieri sets a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title at 3,454 meters on the Jungfraujoch – Top of Europe

How to Watch and Stream Sunday's Patriots Week 3 Game Against the Jaguars

Game Preview: Patriots at Jaguars | NFL Week 3

After Further Review: Drake Maye film breakdown, defense review, and quick-hit film notes from the Week 2 win over the Steelers

Foxboro High School's Jack Martinelli Named the New England Patriots Coach of the Week

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Vrabel's X's & O's: Breaking Down Key Moments from Week 2 vs. the Steelers

Sights and Sounds: Week 2 vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers

Adam Vinatieri Sets Guinness World Record for Highest Altitude American Football Field Goal

Mic'd Up: Christian Gonzalez vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers

Lazar's Film Breakdown: Christian Gonzalez Goes Head-to-Head with DK Metcalf

Patriots Unfiltered 9/22: Breaking Down Win Over Steelers, Offensive Review, Injury/Team Updates

Patriots Catch-22 9/22: Good/Bad vs. Steelers, Injury Updates, Offensive Concerns

Phantom Cam: Patriots Week 2 Win Over the Steelers

MORE VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Forged in Foxborough Episode 3: Earn Your Role

Mic'd Up: Christian Gonzalez vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers

The highest field goal in the world: Patriots legend Adam Vinatieri sets a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title at 3,454 meters on the Jungfraujoch – Top of Europe

Inside the Locker Room After New England's Win Over the Steelers | Postgame Celebration

Head Coach Mike Vrabel Congratulates Players on their Win over the Steelers

Rob Gronkowski Induction Ceremony to be Held on Saturday, November 7

Advertising