Game Notes: Patriots Become First of Original AFL Teams to Reach 600 Wins

NAMDI OBIAZOR ADDS A PAIR OF SPECIAL TEAMS TACKLES 2026 sixth-round draft pick LB Namdi Obiazor became the first Patriots player since at least 2000 to record 3 special teams tackles in his very first NFL game at Seattle. He finished with 2 special teams tackles against Pittsburgh for a team-leading total of 5.

LINEUP NOTES • OL Ben Brown, WR Efton Chism III and RB TreVeyon Henderson were active and made their 2026 debuts. Chism was inactive in the season-opener vs. Seattle, and Brown and Henderson were inactive due to an injury against the Seahawks. • 2026 third-round draft pick TE Eli Raridon made his first career start in a two-tight end alignment.

• Newly acquired DT DaQuan Jones made his debut in a New England uniform as a reserve on the defensive line.

• Rookie LB Erick Hunter and 2026 fifth-round draft pick CB Karon Prunty played in their first NFL games after being inactive for the season-opener at Seattle. Both saw their first action on the punt return team.

• OL Greg Van Roten entered the game at right guard in place of Mike Onwenu, who left the game with an injury in the first quarter.

• Rookie CB Channing Canada saw his first action on defense late in the second quarter. • S Jaylen Reed saw his first snaps on defense.

• 2026 seventh-round draft pick LB Quintayvious Hutchins saw his first snaps on defense.