Week 2 Inactives: Steelers at Patriots

Sun Sep 20 | 12:30 PM - 04:05 PM
Tune-in to the simulcast of the in-game broadcast for the Patriots flagship radio station 98.5 The Sports Hub. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci will call the action along with former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, who will provide color analysis during the Patriots game. Please note that the broadcast is open to everyone in the US on a desktop, but is restricted to the Patriots local market on mobile devices.
Sun Sep 20 | 04:00 PM - 06:00 PM
Immediately after the game host Jack Webb returns with Paul Perillo, Mike Dussault and Troy Brown to break down all the action. You'll hear live press conferences, exclusive player interviews and more. Send your questions to be answered on air to [podcasts@patriots.com](mailto:podcasts@patriots.com) or call us at 508-298-0398 or toll free at 855-PATS-500.
Sun Sep 20 | 04:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Watch Patriots postgame press conferences from head coach Mike Vrabel, quarterback Drake Maye and select players immediately after New England's game against the Steelers.