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Week 2 Inactives: Steelers at Patriots

The New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers announce the following inactive players ahead of their NFL Week 2 game on September 20, 2026. 

Sep 20, 2026 at 11:34 AM
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The New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers announce the following inactive players ahead of their NFL Week 2 game on September 20, 2026.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS INACTIVES

CB Carlton Davis 
T Dametrious Crownover
T Walter Rouse
TE Tanner Arkin
DT Leonard Taylor
QB Behren Morton

PITTSBURGH STEELERS INACTIVES

QB Drew Allar
WR Michael Pittman
CB Joey Porter
G Gennings Dunker
DE Kevin Jobity
DE Gabe Rubio
QB Will Howard`

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