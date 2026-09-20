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Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Sun Sep 20 - 05:48 PM | Mon Sep 21 - 09:00 AM

Forged in Foxborough Episode 3: Earn Your Role

Patriots Postgame Show 9/20: Breaking Down the Patriots 20-3 Win Over the Steelers

Game Observations: 8 takeaways from the Patriots win over the Steelers in Week 2

Inside the Locker Room After New England's Win Over the Steelers | Postgame Celebration

Head Coach Mike Vrabel Congratulates Players on their Win over the Steelers

Photos from Inside the Patriots Locker Room after win over the Steelers | Postgame Celebration

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/20

Game Notes: Patriots Become First of Original AFL Teams to Reach 600 Wins

Pittsburgh Steelers Postgame Quotes 9/20

Head Coach Mike Vrabel 9/20: "I'm proud of our defense, I'm proud of everybody"

Christian Elliss Joins the Patriots Postgame Show

Drake Maye on the Patriots Offense 9/20: "We have to have more urgency"

Patriots Top Plays Against the Steelers | NFL Week 2

Every Drake Maye Completion from Week 2 Game Against the Steelers

Can't-Miss Play: Popcorn-style INT! Gabe Jacas picks off Rodgers' pass after weird ricochet

Elijah Ponder pounces on Rodgers for 13-yard sack inside the red zone

Can't-Miss Play: Scoop-and-score! Pats' strip-sack of Aaron Rodgers results in Ponder's TD

Andy Borregales 45-yard FG is good!

Can't-Miss Play: 63-yard pass! Maye dials launch codes to Doubs for massive gain vs. Steelers

Rhamondre Stevenson takes Steelers defender for a ride on a 24-yard ANGRY RUN

MORE LATEST PATRIOTS NEWS & ANALYSIS

Gamebook: Steelers at Patriots Week 2

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 2 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, September 20, 2026.

Sep 20, 2026 at 04:06 PM
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Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 2 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, September 20, 2026.

Download the Steelers at Patriots Gamebook [PDF]

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Game Observations: 8 takeaways from the Patriots win over the Steelers in Week 2

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/20

Game Notes: Patriots Become First of Original AFL Teams to Reach 600 Wins

Pittsburgh Steelers Postgame Quotes 9/20

Gamebook: Steelers at Patriots Week 2

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Patriots Postgame Show 9/20: Breaking Down the Patriots 20-3 Win Over the Steelers

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Forged in Foxborough Episode 3: Earn Your Role

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Head Coach Mike Vrabel Congratulates Players on their Win over the Steelers

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