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Replay: Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Catch-22 Tue Sep 29 - 01:00 PM | Wed Sep 30 - 10:55 AM

🎙UPCOMING BROADCASTS - WEDNESDAY:  11 AM ET, PATRIOTS UNFILTERED; 1 PM, HC MIKE VRABEL PRESS CONFERENCE; 4:15 PM, DRAKE MAYE PRESS CONFERENCE

Forged in Foxborough Episode 3: Earn Your Role

Patriots Place OL Greg Van Roten on Injured Reserve and Release LB Riley Wilson from the Practice Squad

Patriots Unfiltered 9/29: Jaguars Breakdown/Analysis, Team/Injury Updates

How to Watch and Stream Sunday's Patriots Game Against the Bills | NFL Week 4

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Patriots Catch-22 9/29: Jaguars Recap, Big Picture, Good/Bad/Stuff that Gets You Beat

Drake Maye on WEEI 9/28: "We're moving the football but we're just not finishing"

After Further Review: Drake Maye film breakdown, defense coverage splits and quick-hit film notes from loss to Jaguars

Head Coach Mike Vrabel 9/28: "The answers are here, they are in this building"

Pawtriots Howl-ween Dog Parade and Costume Contest

Head Coach Mike Vrabel on WEEI 9/28: "We didn't give ourselves a chance"

Patriots Postgame Show 9/27: Breaking Down the Patriots Week 3 Loss to the Jaguars

Game Photos from Week 3 game against the Jaguars presented by Sony

Game Observations: 8 takeaways from the Patriots loss to the Jaguars in Week 3

Game Notes: Marcus Jones Snags His First Pick of the Season

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Drake Maye 9/27: "I've got to look at myself in the mirror and take this as a turning point"

Head Coach Mike Vrabel 9/27: "We have to fix a lot of things"

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/27

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How to Watch and Stream Sunday's Patriots Game Against the Bills | NFL Week 4

Complete broadcast information for this week's game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, October 4, 2026 at 1 PM ET.

Sep 29, 2026 at 12:14 PM
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WEEK 4 · Sun 10/04 · 1:00 PM EDT

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New England Patriots

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Bills

Buffalo Bills

CBS / WBZ
98.5 FM The Sports Hub
HIGHMARK STADIUM
GAME CENTER
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A look at all the ways to watch, stream and listen to this week's Patriots game against the Buffalo Bills.

TELEVISION

This week's game will be broadcast by CBS and can be seen locally on WBZ-TV Channel 4. Ian Eagle will handle play-by-play duties with Ross Tucker as the color analyst. Evan Washburn will provide analysis from the sidelines. The game will be produced by Ken Mack and directed by Suzanne Smith.

View TV Map to see if the game is broadcasting in your area.

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LOCAL RADIO

98.5 The Sports Hub is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. A complete listing of the network's 33 stations can be found here. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci will call the action along with former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, who will provide color analysis. The games are produced by Marc Cappello.

Listen Live (Free - Local Market Only)

NATIONAL RADIO

This week's game will be broadcast to a national audience on ESPN Radio. Steve Levy will call the game with Max Starks providing analysis. Dan Graziano will report from the sidelines.

SATELLITE RADIO

  • SiriusXM App: 821 (NE), 803 (BUF). National broadcast is on 180.
  • SiriusXM (In Car): 262 (NE), 193 (BUF).

NOTE: Sirius-XM app has a three months free promo that will allow you to listen to the games this season.

STREAMING THE GAME

PARAMOUNT + (Local Market Only)

Stream the NFL on CBS with Paramount Plus! Subscribers can watch their live local games across devices all season long.

Watch Paramount+

NFL+ (Local Market Only)

Watch live local & primetime Regular Season and Postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Get NFL+

NFL SUNDAY TICKET ON YOUTUBE AND YOUTUBE TV (Out-of-Market)

NFL Sunday Ticket is now available on YouTube & YouTube TV. Watch every out-of-market Sunday afternoon game.

Learn More >

GAME PASS INTERNATIONAL (Outside of the US)

Watch all 270+* NFL regular season games live and on demand and stream the 2026 NFL playoffs and Super Bowl live. *Blackout restrictions apply in the UK/IRL during the regular season.

International Fans, click here

PREGAME AND POSTGAME SHOWS

Dunkin' Patriots Pregame Social: Join us on Sunday from 11:45 AM - 12:45 PM on the Patriots.com homepage for the Dunkin' Pregame Social radio broadcast. Host Jack Webb along with Patriots.com's Paul Perillo, Mike Dussault and Patriots Hall of Famer Troy Brown preview all the action and get the fans take heading into each game. The broadcast is also available on the official Patriots app for iOS and Android.

Patriots Postgame Show: Immediately after the game host Jack Webb along with Patriots.com's Paul Perillo, Mike Dussault and Patriots Hall of Famer Troy Brown return to break down all the action. You'll hear live press conferences, exclusive player interviews and more. on the Patriots Postgame Show exclusively on Patriots.com Radio and the official Patriots app for iOS and Android.

IN-GAME ON PATRIOTS.COM

Kirsch Words In-Game Live Blog: Join us on the homepage of Patriots.com during the game as Patriots Editor-in-Chief Fred Kirsch offers his live commentary on all the action. Plus, get live stats, score updates, highlights and more.

For more ways to watch and stream the game, view our Ways to Watch Guide.

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Patriots Place OL Greg Van Roten on Injured Reserve and Release LB Riley Wilson from the Practice Squad

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